Today I woke up feeling sad - and then I began my daily ritual of reading various news media... And sad turned into a deep melancholy... – 2 Israeli’s were arrested in Las Vegas for operating bioweapon labs with the intent to kill millions of Americans – they were released within hours. An Israeli has raised $75 million to spray sun reducing particles in the skies over – America. Twitter Pundits are demonizing the Epstein victims who put out an ad during the Superbowl. More Pundits are calling for the death of an Olympic Skiers entire dream because he said there are things happening in America he doesn’t agree with. And Alan Dershowitz has come completely unglued after it was revealed he was a huge Epstein participant and now he wants to sue everybody!

When these pedophiles are exposed how do their children feel knowing their father has sexually assaulted and tortured young girls and boys? Their wives? How do we as a civilization remove the parasite - Zionists? The rupture that is Zionism has been exposed – but now we need to remove their freeloading in America financially and politically. The virus has multiplied.

What Trump and his Zionist minions do not seem to be able to comprehend is that we can’t ever unsee or unhear what they have done. They can’t push the dirt into a closet, they can’t remove the stench, this is the evolution. Psychologically, we each have our rot, our garbage that needs to be disposed of before we can free. Many put their garbage in bags and then stuff them in closets or garages, without ever taking the bags to the curb and allowing the garbageman to take them away – permanently. That would be – Zionism.

I always found it rather odd that ‘expert’ Psychologists determined the best way to relieve PTSD was through talk therapy. So the person can regurgitate their trauma over and over again, never being able to put it in a garbage bag and thrown away – because some therapist determined reliving war, a car accident, a train derailment was better than burying it forever. Better buried and then replaced with something ‘good’.

The FBI is now in damage control and attempting to have us believe Trump was working for them to take down Epstein in 2006/2007. Problem: The Epstein emails reveal Trump invited him to Thanksgiving dinner in 2017. Yet again we are confronted with a Kash Patel fumbling, bumbling Clouseau MESS.

IN a truly bizarre move, the White House has announced that Ghislaine Maxwell will exonerate both President Trump and Clinton in exchange for a full pardon. This sounds like classic Netanyahu strategic thinking. I can think of no one who will believe such a ridiculous exchange. It would be even more harmful to Trump given we all know Clinton is obviously guilty as sin. But it unveils – FEAR. And in this case, we need that vulnerability. Fear breeds mistakes.

Mistake #1: Trump’s Handlers have declared that we should be ready for a weak jobs report for January due to the ICE arrests. ADP report issued today provides a more truthful indictment. Total private employment up 22,000 with 74,000 of the upticks coming from Education and Health Care… Revealing that professional and Business services was down 57,000, IT down 5,000, Manufacturing down 8,000, Banking up 14,000, Trade up 4,000, Other down 14,000 (retail), and this odd anomaly – Construction up 9,000.

Given that Construction was targeted for illegal immigrants – how could their employment go – UP?

Mistake #2: The Epstein files are not just about America – they also encompass most European countries as well. Journalists in Germany, Italy, UK and France are also busily combing through the redacted files. The political fallout is only just beginning. Simple lying is no longer an option. But it isn’t just politicians in Europe coming under scrutiny it is their intel agencies. Their James Bonds are seemingly more evil than the most evil character imaginable. This is a boon for Russia, China, and a select few other nations. Bolstering the desire to trade in other currencies leaving the dollar on its trajectory toward Hell. For the Western Hemisphere - Pedophile Alert will bring them all down.

Mistake #3: Trump attempting to circulate an illusion that the American Economy under his auspices is the best in HISTORY! Cough – Cough. Therefore the midterms will be a slam-dunk. The Midterms will be highly scrutinized and surveilled to assure the Maga clan does not ‘cheat’. As in Dominion machines proven to be corrupt are in the hands of a Trump ally. The states still using the machines include: Georgia, Michigan, Arizona, and Colorado. Smartmatic is used in LA County only. Not securing election integrity is a global PR mistake. Given Israel will take a Democrat or Republican as president – they really don’t care. But egocentric narcissist Trump – does.

For Netanyahu, Iran remains a massive boulder in his craw threatening to bomb them without the help of the US. Has Israel ever bombed another country without the expertise of America? Always picking on the weak? They bombed Gaza to rubble – but no one was fighting back! They are now using 3500’ incendiary bombs to incinerate people. Banned by the UN since 1980, provided to Israel BY the US, the bombs use napalm, thermite, or white phosphorus. All of which CONTAMINATE.

You can’t build a Luxury Resort on top of toxic waste. The land, the groundwater, the atmosphere is alive with the aftermath of these death chemicals.