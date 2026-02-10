Helena’s Substack

Robert Welch
1h

Let's get a bit more graphic regarding incendiary bombs :

An Al Jazeera investigation published on February 10, 2026, found that US-made thermal weapons, capable of generating temperatures up to 3,500degrees C, were used in Gaza, resulting in the " evaporation" of nearly 3,000 Palestinians, leaving no recoverable remains.

Evaporated 3,000 Palestinians. Gives new meaning to " One minute you're here, and the next minute you're gone. "

Brian Klunder
1h

Sadly, only the truthers who were already talking about this ten years ago seem truly infuriated.

The clueless still seem to be just as clueless!

Could it be that the cabal elites are only testing the grounds to see if anyone even cares about a child slave race right under their noses?

There is a reason they are exposing everything, and I fear it's not what it seems!

Thank you, Helena!

