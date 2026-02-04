With the Epstein files, Ukraine comes front and center once again with a few new names attached – Epstein and Rothschild. Modelling agencies abound in Ukraine, offering a checklist of services. As they state in the headline – ‘aways looking for new talent’. Ages 13 and up. According to Megyn Kelly having sex with a 13 year old is not pedophilia, it isn’t like they are 5.

An article by Howard Shatz published with Rand Corp details how Ukraine, under the auspices of the EU and US, offers the most promising opportunities for US companies (apparently the EU doesn’t have any worthwhile companies, because Shatz omit them). What he highlights is the reconstruction project Ukraine offers – worth over $500 billion. And suddenly, the pitter-patter of Gaza and Palestine came knocking at my door.

Did the EU and US/Israel purposefully use Ukraine as Netanyahu’s Gaza to be destroyed by Russia, the people eliminated, refugees, so that Kushner/Rothschild could build a new world without those annoying Ukrainians?

Defense technology: Ukraine has become a global model for defense technology given US companies are already partnering to develop long range unmanned missiles which he terms ‘aerial systems’. Those companies would include: Dragoon, Auterion, Aeroviroment and Swan. IF the purpose of these companies is to open a direct assault on Russia – Russia will simply level Ukraine for good. That means nuclear waste for 100 years. Making that $500 billion investment in reconstruction – rather inane.

IF you still held any doubt about how AI will be used, look no further than the Department of War which has designated Cameron Stanley to lead the new agency as Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Officer (CDAO). His duties will be warfighting to deliver on Trump’s mandate for American AI dominance.

Stanley comes most recently from Amazon Web Services which was just awarded a $5.6 billion contract by the US Air Force. Worked within various capacities and agencies within the DoW including DARPA.

Aerovironment is defense battlefield focused including Directed Energy, autonomous systems, robotic systems, loitering munitions, cyber systems – and swarming. Swarming is using small but powerful drones that can attack with heat munitions with as few as 4 drones or hundreds. Their first demonstration was January 8 at Camp Blanding in Florida. According to their website, much of their work remains confidential.

There is only one reason Ukraine would be working with the US DoW – they fully intend to coordinate an attack on Russia. All the Peace wargling is the Donald’s 3D Chess to conquer the world. And Shatz idea of a new Ukraine built like the new Gaza is all a soft shoe scam. Ukraine was taken out to install a military headquarters for War.

The Epstein Files connect Epstein as Ariane de Rothschild’s puppet discussing Ukraine and the 2014 upheavel “which will provide many opportunities” – such as the biolabs installed by Fort Detrick and destroyed by Russia. Speculation has arisen as to the parallels in Stanley Kubrick’s Eyes Wide Shut – wherein sacrificial rituals among the elite in the movie are shared in the Epstein Files.

It was Kubricks final movie as he died six days after the final shooting of a heart attack.

While Trump continues to call out anyone discussing the files as stupid and third rate, he incites further research. While Russia calls the 2014 October Revolution as inspired by a Satanist Cabal. Although Deputy AG, Todd Blanche, announced this was the entirety of the Epstein tranche – 3 million pages, others have accidentally inferred the true number to be 6 million and they are selectively withholding the real satanic disposition of these elites to preserve the coming Martial Law.

Trump has lost all credibility. His recent tirades against various reporters asking about Epstein is beyond ugly. It is difficult to watch. No one ever comes to the rescue. No one says I Want To Know That Answer. No one says – President, You are out of LINE! Because they know their careers will end tomorrow if they do. They know they will be Massied.

Bongino is busily using all his airtime to follow The King’s Rant by denouncing ALL Republicans who call for discussion of the Epstein Files: “I’ll tell you what didn’t happen: You didn’t do SHIT! That’s what didn’t happen! You sat on your fat ass complaining all the time on Twitter, watching tentacle porn in your room, you loser, eating Twinkies and Ding Dongs…” All while forgetting as Deputy Director of the FBI it was his JOB! And he failed. And he resigned. Now he thinks he can Shapiro people into siding with him.

People only become unhinged when they see they are ‘losing’… Winners don’t lash out.