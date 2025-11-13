The Great Unraveling is happening at warp Speed – and the Klingons are at the Helm! Ruthless. Suppressive. Redirect! The Epstein and Maxwell email spree reveals Trump was still quite engaged up until 2019 when Epstein was murdered in prison - The Cleaners are desperate releasing recent audio of Ghislaine claiming Trump was innocent as she clamors for a pardon and release. As though her testimony can be seen as relevant. The Good Guys are the Bad Guys, and the Bad Guys are the Good Guys ~ the flip has upended as Trump continues to massacre civilians off Venezuela while ignoring the fact that Israel’s TEVA Pharma is the largest generic fentanyl distributor in the world with 16 plants in America!

Can Trump put the genie back in the bottle and try to deflect back to Clinton? Everyone already knew about Clinton – old news. The reality simply exemplifies the exposure is NOT about party affiliation, but about pedophilia affiliation. And instead of compassion for the children, diehard MAGA Influencers ignore the evidence and run roughshod against democrats. The Uniparty of Israel and Pedophilia given Israel is the Pimp and the blackmailer.

Was Trump’s cabinet chosen specifically because they were incompetent and dispensable? Or because they were all compromised? Was Susie Wiles inserted by Netanyahu to destroy Trump’s veneer by force-feeding him false disinformation to destroy his self-imposed tenurable reputation? Are the satellite images of boats being blown up off Venezuela coastline AI??

MAGA is imploding and opening more conspiracies than closing: Did Trump collude with Netanyahu re Charlie Kirk? Was Musk’s Tweet about Trump being in the Epstein files uncovered by DOGE ~ along with the blackmail? Were Putin and Lavrov literally drilled on how to respond to Trump and keep him happy?

Larry Summers, aka Samuelson - Jewish, was repeatedly quoted in the email dump from the House Oversight Committee comprised of 25 Republicans and 20 Democrats. The files that were released by the Oversight Committee were sent via the attorney’s for Epstein’s estate. Their names are anonymous although co-executors include Darren K. Indyke and Richard Kahn who would have no authority to release the documents. The estate attorney’s met with the Oversight Committee in September via a subpoena to compel release.

The release is 20,000 pages and will take some time to decimate, however, it is doubtful President Trump will emerge unscathed.

Journalist, Michael Wolff - Jewish, responded to an Epstein query; “I think you should let him hang himself,” Wolff wrote of Trump in a 2015 email. “If [Trump] says he hasn’t been on the plane or to the house, then that gives you a valuable PR and political currency.” In other words - blackmail.

Katherine Ruemmler, a partner at Latham and Watkins, was prolific in her dozens of lunches, dinners, flights, and obsession with all things Epstein.

There are mentions of Steve Bannon a massive supporter of all things Israel, of Peter Theil who was instrumental in getting JD Vance into office, Woody Allen, and of Andres Serrano whose despicable photograph, ‘Piss Christ’, depicting a crucifix in urine, earned him the praise of Pope Francis and a personal meeting. Monika Lewinsky, who is Jewish, is now asserted to be a honey pot hired by Netanyahu.

There is Pam Bondi live at a press conference attempting to justify the Epstein files ‘on her desk’ were only child porn, qualifying why she would NOT release them as a direct result. She also testified to this before Congress. Obviously, she lied. While Leavitt claims the release proves Trump did nothing wrong, I would not concur – au contraire! We are seeing the drips from the spigot which has yet to open the floodgates - only hundreds of the 20,000 pages have been analyzed.

Is there 9-11 Mossad and CIA evidence in the Epstein drop? Will the Bolshevik coup of America finally be released? The same Bolsheviks who brutally tortured and murdered some 60 million Russians and Russian sympathizers in the Russian Revolution while calling themselves ‘victims’.

The fact that not one person has been indicted for their complicity in the pedophilia ring of characters within the Epstein saga is indicative of Congress’ desire to quash all names given some may cut a plea deal leading to a global unraveling of the trafficking of children with Ukraine central to Europe’s elite. And all the dominos would fall; implicating MI6, Mossad, CIA, FBI, NSA, DOJ, Hollywood, presidents dating back to FDR, the Supreme Court – etc… etc… etc…

The Great Unraveling. Is The Committee willing?