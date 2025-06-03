The FBI and AG continue to hover over the Epstein files attempting to dissuade the public from making any insinuations regarding their failure to ‘disclose’. The last justification was to protect the identities of victims. Unfortunately, the reality would appear they are forewarning the perpetrators and dragging their feet until something blows up. That something would be the Zionist connection that is being protected –

Epstein worked for the Mossad to facilitate building financial and blackmail resources so as to enrich Zionists in their quest for world dominance. Money & Blackmail. Goes a long way. How many clients did Epstein have? The latest release gives us roughly 150. Probably 1% of reality. But Epstein’s financial laundering through JP Morgan and Deutsche Bank have largely remained off-topic with the exception of a very small case brought by the Virgin Islands.

Despite JP Morgan compliance reps flagging Epstein’s accounts on multiple occasions, Mary Erdoes and Jus Staley nixed dropping him as a client because he was wealthy and bringing them more wealthy clients. Jamie Dimon assumed the role of CEO in December 2005. JP Morgan currently has a contract with the US Treasury Department as of 2023 to provide account validation services for federal government agencies. The same validations that Elon Musk claims – don’t exist!

It was JP Morgan that facilitated and helped create for the US Government, the Federal Reserve in 1913 having loaned the Government money to avert the financial crisis of 1907. They are deeply embedded in our government today via their Aerospace, Defense and Government Services Group (ADG) whose website is exceptionally ‘limited’. They funded Nikola Tesla who developed the engine used today. And they sued Elon Musk’s Tesla for stock warrant issues, today, they own roughly 40 million shares of Tesla. Did they give Musk the Tesla Patent in exchange for controlling shares?

They are a spider web.

Given Musk’s Treasury Department discovery it seems coincidental for him to be stepping down from DOGE. Did Musk inadvertently discover JP Morgan was the siphon inside The Treasury? JP Morgan had a lawsuit against Tesla and Musk precipitating the tanking of shares. Blackmail via Tesla share drops? JP Morgan increased their share ownership after tanking the stock in March to $222 per share. Since then the price has gained back $130 to $355. A tidy profit for JP Morgan et al. And Musk has left The Treasury ...

Jamie Dimon, CEO and Chair of JP Morgan, is of Jewish descent by his mother’s side. The small Jewish population in Greece are called Romaniotes as they were descendants of the Roman Empire. Greek Macedonia was called the Mother of Israel. The central city where the Jews live is Thessaloniki, translated in the Bible as Thessalonia. It was here that Paul came to preach and rebuke the Jews for “they displease God and are hostile to everyone”. Ultimately Paul and the Christians were forced to flee the city for their safety as the Jews sought to kill them.

Dimon was installed by John Kessler, Pritzker and Leslie Wexner. All with ties to the mafia deep state, all worth billions, Kessler, Wexner and Epstein, all Jewish and all tied to the New Albany Company – aka, Real Estate Development. Millions exchanged hands, without any investigation ever proposed. They were linked back to raping Giuffre multiple times at Epstein's Zorro Ranch according to her testimony.

According to Jes Staley who testified at the Virgin Islands lawsuit, Epstein had a relationship with Dimon since at least 2006, although Dimon denies involvement. Despite Mary Erdoes relationship with Epstein, she is slated to ultimately replace Dimon as CEO.

Most of the attention surrounding Epstein is concentrated on the Virgin Island trafficking hub. Little has been reported on the 8,000 Acre Zorro Ranch replete with a large main residence, guest houses, a pool, a firehouse, offices, a log cabin and a private air strip. In 2023 it was listed for $27.5 million. North of the ranch is a 20,662 Acre property used by Hollywood for film making. It is owned by fashion designer Tom Ford. Ford is known for showcasing nude models wearing only a piece of jewelry. His A-list clients include a host of Epstein clientele including; Michelle Obama, Tom Hanks, Jennifer Lopez, Will Smith, and Gwyneth goo Paltrow.. Ford is both an Obama and Hillary supporter.

The question posed by Whitney Webb, a highly regarded podcaster, “why didn’t the FBI ever search or conduct ANY investigation of this ranch property”? Seems rather ominously flawed – due to many of Epstein accusers claiming they were raped at this property. Perhaps because it became the new hub taken over by whomever ultimately purchased the property. San Rafael Ranch, LLC is the listed buyer – however, their names are not public information. Charles V. Henry is the registered agent for the LLC, an attorney currently working at Walcott, Henry and Winston, PC who have an office in Sante Fe & NYC.

Are Wexler and Kessler the buyers of Zorro Ranch through their real estate company, New Albany? Do Trump and Bondi have ties to New Albany Company preventing them from releasing the Epstein files?

The FBI then, the FBI now, no difference when it comes to exposing this massive cartel. They are afraid. Any billionaire would be prey, fodder for blackmail. The Club. They can make people permanently disappear, funnel billions thru laundering banks, traffick in girls and boys, drugs, organs, whatever is the game of the day. Some claim they own the Mexican cartels.

How much does Diddy know? Trump is considering a potential Pardon.