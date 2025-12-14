Erika Kirk:

Mother = Lorin Abbas of Muslim Lebanese descent. Father = Kent Randall Frantzve ‘Swedish’ descent - according to Geneastar a genealogy website. In a 2007 obituary for Lori’s father, Joseph Abbas, the relatives include Lori Abbas and her husband Larry R. Guinta (Frantzve) – not Kent Randall. The tribute to Erika’s grandfather was from her paternal side, Carl Kenneth Frantzve who died in 2016. There is no genealogy linking Lori to a previous marriage or to Erika having any siblings. But then, her place of birth varies as being Ohio and Scottsdale.

Larry and Lori have numerous patents together, filings beginning between 1994 and 2011. The address listed for Lori in Arizona details the purchase in April 1995 and sold in 1998 (likely the divorce). Another home built in 2017 in Fountain Hills, AZ is also associated with Lori. It’s current MV is roughly $3 million. While Larry and Lori may have divorced, he was very much in their lives given he worked alongside her mother and continues to do so as of today.

Larry Guinta is co-founder along with Lori Abbas of E3TEKG Group; Lori is CEO with computer and network security experience. Previously, Lori worked as CBIS-RAB/ISO9000 (Cincinnati Ohio Bell) as an auditor in Germany, Netherlands, England, and Australia. Erika was born in 1988. Larry has a BS degree and states expertise in electro mechanical engineering. In 2017, he wrote a white paper for the Department of Defense on how a small carryon EMP Device could bring down a commercial airliner. He follows one company: US Space Forces Combat Forces Command based in Colorado Springs.

It appears, E3TEKG contracts with Northrop, DoD, and Homeland Security. In 2014, they won a medal for their participation in Operation Enduring Freedom under Obama in Afghanistan and for Operation Iraqi in the over-throw of Sadaam led by Bush. Their website provides zero other information. No team profiles. No Board of Directors. No News Releases.

At some point around 2015ish Erika moved to Manhattan and became a real estate agent with the Corcoran Group. She claims she worked mostly with ‘developers’. Simultaneously she tried to grift into television and was in a few bit parts but nothing took hold. It was Mikey McCoy who called her while she was still living in NYC and told her to apply for the TPUSA job in Arizona in 2018. She didn’t know Mikey at the time and said the call was strange because she and her mom, Lori, had just traveled to Israel together and Charlie Kirk was in the same line to get on the plane.

Barbara Corcoran of the Corcoran Group worked closely with Donald Trump beginning in 1983. In 2001, Barbara sold her company to National Realty Trust (NRT), a subsidiary of Anywhere Realty Trust opening them to the NYC market. CEO of Anywhere Realty, Ryan Schneider, began his elevated career as a partner at McKinsey & Co – responsible for the vast majority of ‘political makeovers’. In 2016, Trump dropped the Corcoran Group over a fee dispute dating from 1994.

Mikey Mccoy’s wife, Eliza, just released some messages on Instagram that is blowing holes everywhere – “They all knew”. “Everything is set. Keep calm if it happens”. “We’ve rehearsed this. Make sure cameras stay rolling”. “Erika already knows”. “I can’t stay quiet any more. This wasn’t an accident”. Her Twitter account has been erased. McCoy’s reaction to the shooting is continually called into question with storylines changing as more information is released. His initial statement was that he immediately called Erika. His pastor father, Rob McCoy claims Mikey called him. TPUSA claims he was a hero for walking away.

The storyline is so muddied at this point as a direct result of bad PR campaigns reminiscent of Israel’s attempt to portray themselves as the forever victim. Had they kept everyone out of the limelight, they wouldn’t need the constant Cleanup Cartel to fix the damage. Erika is now the epitome of everything Charlie Kirk said he disapproved of including the Tammy Faye comparisons swathed in millions of diamonds, fake hair, gobs of makeup, media mélange tours, glitz and glam, and not tending to her children – foregoing Charlie’s basic message on women of faith.

Unraveling this at hyper-speed, the number of media podcasters joining in the investigation and sleuthing is growing rapidly. The naysayers only fuel more investigations as Erika makes her way on stage – prompted, scripted, and with cuts and redoes to make the imagery impact appear compassionate. I am reminded of Obama’s fake tears in 2016. The Show Must Go ON!