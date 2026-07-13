The Charlie Kirk Assassination Hearing is over and Erika Kirk immediately shifted from grieving widow to a Soviet Bolshevik as she paced the TPUSA stage and gave a motivational speech worthy of a dopple-spiegel aka, a double sided vanity mirror. Leaving behind the leather pants, five diamond rings and fireworks – she came as a comrade in full regalia. Loaded down with pauses and forgotten words, her words will live in infamy – except no one really understands the implication …

“I would much rather our country look like this room than the inside of that courtroom”. End speech – raucous applause.

The interpretations were all over the place – with no one giving a positive impression: “She’d rather be in a room full of people who buy her story than a room full of people trying to find the truth about what happened to Charlie.” “Psychologists and sociologists most commonly refer to this as coercive persuasion or thought reform (commonly known as “brainwashing”. “She just babbles. That’s all she does. Nothing she says has any actual meaning, it’s just a bunch of words put together to make her sound like she’s smart or capable.”

Kamala Harris comes to mind. Say nothing but channel your best impression of Peter Sellers in the movie, ‘Being There’. Unfortunately, she also broke the law while speaking at the TPUSA event given she breeched a Gag Order ordered by the Trial judge and shamefully declared Tyler Robinson was Charlie’s killer – quite possibly eliminating the potential for a impartial trial at all.

Speculation rises that Robinson may be Epsteined before he stands trial.

Obviously, Israel is attempting to create an “Erika Kirk’ capable of some political office. The Israeli PR continues to backfire. The sparkle clad Erika Flopped. The blitzy-glitzy stage of fireworks and balloons Failed. The death eye podcast with the Bolshevik hat – Cringe! The dabbing eye Debased. Once again, the Mossad does Not understand PR and Erika is no exception to the rule.

The judge will not rule until sometime in September.

From my perspective, just about everything presented by the prosecution is highly circumstantial. Even the Lance Twiggs interview was marred when the interviewer accidentally used the name Matt instead of Tyler… All the video footage was blurred. And the ‘bullet fragments’ were unverifiable. The only evidence is seemingly a slew of PR opinions circulating the internet attempting to create illusions – from fog. How a jury could ever be sequestered is beyond imaginable. Bias grows like algae in the Reflecting Pool.

Erika Kirk’s response to go on a TPUSA blitz tour was done to keep her relevant in the news – every event splashed across headlines, every podcast, every word she has emit – is hyper stylized by The Paid Influencers. Without realizing they make a trial impossible. Because the bigger trial, the bigger stage is to promote Erika. The pitiful.

While the media routinely refers to Charlie Kirk’s family as having made demands of the judge, and convicted Tyler Robinson without a trial, Charlie Kirk’s parents have made the statement ‘no comment’. Thus, when the media references ‘family’ they would refer only to Erika.

NOTEWORTHY: When Erika is on stage, voicing podcasts, giving advice, there is a cavernous omission – she never quotes The Bible. She never discusses Christ in any context. Almost as though she has never read The Bible.

Odd presence at the hearing included Jack Posobiec and Don Trump, Jr. Both proceeded to give their opinions publicly that Robinson was the killer and that the evidence presented by the prosecution was sound. Obviously hoping they can sway anyone who still has some issue with the ambiguity and provide the big brother lead. Interference in a court proceeding comes to mind – especially when said interference comes from the White House.

Posobiec, aka Jack Bukakeiec (Japanese, although his parents identify as Polish), is an odd character to be sure – his background is rife with discombobulations including; supposed antisemitism and neo-Nazi affiliations. Simultaneously, he was pro Ukraine, traveled with Laura Loomer, served in the naval reserves stationed at Guantanamo and has engaged in plagiarism. While at college he started a Chapter, Students For Academic Freedom, run by David Horrowitz Freedom Watch, an anti-Islam Jewish affiliated NGO.

Erika Kirk chose media production to promote herself within 5 days of Charlie Kirk being assassinated. A PR disaster that she has expanded with her Mossad handlers writing word salad scripts while promoting lie after lie in order to elevate Erika to a person of power given her new found wealth. She bears no resemblance to the woman Charlie thought he had married. An incredibly sad tempest for Charlie as truths began to unravel surrounding his ‘friends, associates, financial benefactors’ and ultimately his wife.

It is questionable whether Erika was a deliberate ‘honey-pot’, but evidence of their last few months would seemingly support that fallout. The fact that Tyler Robinson, aged just 21, would take the Fall for this demonized assassination is levied by Erika, JD Vance, Donald Trump Jr., Israel, along with a host of Trump influencers who promote the death of a Sacrificial Lamb.

Was Lindsey Graham an Israeli warning to Trump? Everyone is a vulnerable target. Everyone.