Friedrich Merz, the projected next Chancellor of Germany worked as a judge and corporate lawyer for 3 years before entering politics. Not coincidentally, Merz has won every election he entered. His mentor and groomer was Wolfgang Schauble, a staunch leader second in command in Merkel’s cabinet. Merz is resolutely anti-Trump, comparing him to Hitler, pro-Ukraine, pro-Israel and wants Germany to once again retrieve its glory as the leader of the EU.

Basically, Merz is Merkel on steroids.

Macron playing European Head meet with President Trump to assure that the US and Europe get what they want out of Ukraine. On paper, it sounded good until Macron got to the part about deploying troops in Ukraine – something Russia has adamantly declared a non-starter.

The Back-Door: Macron has declared that Russia violated the Minsk Agreement and therefore cannot be trusted. The stationing of UK and French troops will coincide with Trump guarantee that IF Russia fails to uphold this ‘New and Improved Treaty’, the US will agree to go to war with Russia. The obvious stage play is a setup. Macron is still a pawn of the Deep State and will create a false flag operation blaming Russia thus forcing the US to go to war.

Basically, Macron is setting up a forced NATO continuation.

Germany claims that they will release sanctions once Russia signs their deal. In essence, this is a non-deal and a return to pre-war status with the UK and France now occupying Ukraine. It also reveals a rather interesting slight-of-hand on the part of Macron claiming Russia violated the Minsk Agreement when it was in fact Ukraine with Merkel revealing that truism last year.

Given that the majority of the EU is under the Deep State Cartel, any agreement puts Americans in jeopardy of falling down the rabbit hole – once again. Trump’s statement during the Macron ultimatum that Putin would allow UK and French troops on the ground has been met with a formal contradiction by President Putin claiming if any foreign troops are on Ukraine soil they will treated as ‘legitimate targets’. Putin claims such a deployment would require a UN Mandate for which Russia will veto as is their authority.

Zelenskky’s offer to step away while the UK and France colonize Ukraine is founded in the large scale trafficking business that made Ukraine a lucrative player. Those 30,000+ troops ‘securing Ukraine’s border’ could easily lob a missile into Russia – or as Ukraine has been doing for over a decade, lobbing a missile inside Ukraine and claiming – the old slang Russia Did It! Those troops would require bases. Those bases would be supplied with missiles, fighter jets, bombs, and assisting personnel.

A hefty Lose/Lose situation.

It is notable that at the Paris Peace Forum urgently called by Macron on February 18th, Alex Soros was present to congratulate Macron on a job well done. Thursday, Starmer will be arriving in Washington to give Trump his ultimatum. The Pitch.

Both the UK and France continue deficit spending unabated while promising more money for their respective militaries and – Ukraine. Their revenue sources have been severely hampered as they have lost Africa as their source of resources and the trafficking trade of Ukraine – shared with EU governments. Total government debt has reached an all time maximum and absolutely no means of stabilizing or reversing the economic crisis has been announced.

Yet Another Twist: Zelenskky held a parliamentary vote to affirm his presidency so that he can legally sign any treaties. The fact that he had a 4% approval rating by Ukrainian citizens would explain why no elections have been held. But is a parliament vote Constitutional? No. By the very fact that’s Zelenskky held the vote, is in itself an admission that he has not been the viable President of Ukraine for the past year. He is NOT writing laws changing the Constitution. And he has changed conscription age – without a referendum.

Ukraine Constitution:

Article 103. The president of Ukraine is elected by the citizens of Ukraine on the basis of common, even and direct electoral law by the secret vote for a term of five years. That term expired. By Law, Ukraine’s Constitution cannot be changed. Given there is NO precedent within the Constitution regarding the Presidential Elections during Marshall Law – it doesn’t exist and the Constitutional Court would have to be called to make interpretations – NOT The Parliament.

Article 73. Exceptionally an allukrainian referendum decide questions about the change of territory of Ukraine. Zelenskky does not have the power to give away Ukraine territory – to BlackRock or JP Morgan, for example.

Article 112. In the event of early termination of the Powers of the President, the Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine will assume the duties of head of state. The Constitution doesn't provide a clear definition on the continuity of power during martial law. Termination of the Powers would include no election. Therefore, the real President should be The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada - Ruslan Stefanchuk - He denies this based on Martial Law – which is NOT Constitutionally supported.

Article 17 The Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations shall not be used by anyone to restrict the rights and freedoms of citizens or with the intent to overthrow the constitutional order, subvert the bodies of power or obstruct their activity.