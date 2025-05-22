Helena’s Substack

Helena’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elaine Farrell's avatar
Elaine Farrell
7h

Ukraine is a money laundering Hell Hole where they harvest organs &

Adrenochrome BUT the US no longer funnels $B's there for them

Water is abundant INSIDE the Earth [Main Access in Antarctic w/many other hidden spots] but the Satanic Death Cult of EU/UK/Israel+ won't let us know & already Game Planned droughting us to death, since the Death Jab didn't finish us off. Hopefully their end is near.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Helena Glass
NewWave's avatar
NewWave
6h

Men make war and many will die for it but billionaires and bankers will always get richer for it. Many governments are actually run and many wars are started by psychopaths that mistakenly think that they have the answers

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Helena Glass and others
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Helena Glass
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture