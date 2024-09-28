I have been writing about history because I believe only through unpacking history can we understand truth today. I was reading an article about Roswell 1947 and how those truths and everything that came after can never be divulged because ‘we humans would literally go insane’. In other words, supposedly we are held in silent idiocy because we are too fragile to know the truth and only a few within the highest of elite are capable of absorbing the phenomena’s.

Apparently we are being fed bits and pieces of truth to keep us from insanity… These gatekeepers use Hollywood as a salve to slowly bend the information of the Matrix. The source? The Department of Defense. THAT is the biggest lie. The same people protecting us from insanity are killing us with wars and pandemics and bad medicine. Have the gatekeepers always managed humans?

Critical Thinking: we are told that humans lived for ten thousand years with relatively little advancement in technology, yet have gone from horses as vehicles and pots as toilets to aerospace and massive highrises in 1 century. Suddenly, humans conceived of all of these inventions just by ‘chance’. I would ‘guess’ the chances of that happening are 1 in 23 trillion. The same 23 trillion the Pentagon has LOST in their bookkeeping. ODD.

The architecture of ancient Rome would be a primary source of question. We went from this splendor to mud huts and dysentery. From stone wheels that would survive thousands of years to sloppy wooden wheels on wagons that fell apart when snagged on a stick. Truth became Fiction.

When confronted with the pyramids, Easter Island, astrology, etc… Science simply creates a fantasy response because they ‘don’t know’. But the fantasy is labeled Science giving it prestige so the people believe it represents Truth. Further taking us away from thinking and analyzing. When this occurs, parts of our brain shutdown from lack of use. And that lack becomes a genetic failure.

Was Da Vinci an alien? Was Tesla an alien? The largest skeleton ever found was 25+ feet long. Science response – a pituitary malfunction. Based on what evidence? NONE. There are countless remains of human giants being discovered across different continents. Science declares this is a fraud… Why? Because the Narrative Has To Fit The Picture.

Of course Science is now Fact Checkers. Politifact is now owned by the Poynter Institute. It works in collaboration with the Washington CIA Post, the Washington CIA CNN, Knight Foundation, and the Annenberg Foundation of elitism. This media outlet is also funded by the US Government thru the CIA outlet, Voice of America. They claim the giant skeletons are all a mirage.

These Fact-Checkers are given media awards for spinning. Reading scripts. The vast majority have no education in journalism, yet they ALL graduate magnum com laude. Like AOC, their degrees are questionable.

So what qualifies a person to be a ‘fact-checker’?

First type in the headline you want to fact check into Google to see if anyone else has called out the information as false. Check to see what all the other MSM are saying about the topic. Check out the biographies of the experts to see if they have the knowledge and experience to say what they say. I refuse to go on – because this is making me nauseous.

What qualifies someone as an ‘expert’?

Here’s my Kamala version of a response (made up): In order to be an expert you must become an expert as recognized by other experts who are identified as expert by their expertise.

The Official Expert Definition of Expert: An expert can be believed, by virtue of credentials, training, education, profession, publication or experience, to have special knowledge of a subject beyond that of the average person, sufficient that others may officially rely upon the individual's opinion on that topic.

In other words, being an expert means your opinion has more ‘value’ than everyone else’s. What gives it ‘value’? Education. Is there a degree in ‘Truth’? When the debaters Fact-Checked Trump, did they already know his answers before he stated them? How else could they factcheck without research? ABC Linsey Davis: Script reader with a degree in Communication. She claims she ‘delivers stories’.

Science is theory. It is opinion. Facts are no longer even considered. Evidence is theorized. And History has been rewritten to protect the peasants from knowing the Truth because we are too ignorant to accept it as TRUTH and must be Deceived.

A PHENOMENAL TRUTH video taken from inside Haiti that was not ‘fact-checked’: If you know the story of what ‘caused the earthquake’ and the Clinton aftermath this is the ultimate evolution of their work.

