Kash Patel claims that the FBI has arrested 300% More people in 2025 vs Biden in 2024 – yet he also asserts crime is down 20%... Can they both be true? Yes and No. The data for 20% is actually for 2024 per the last time the FBI updated its crime statistics. The last data available is October 2024 thru August 2025. The Caveat: 2021 Expanded Homicide Data includes fewer homicides due to an overall decrease in participation from agencies that are not yet reporting via NIBRS.

Crime didn’t go up during the Pandemic – the reporting system changed and estimates were inserted for the cities and states not reporting. Example: FBI claims there have been zero homicides in Alabama for 2026. Alabama records 8 as of January 9th. The property crime rate between 2000 and 2020 had been on a steady decline dropping by roughly half well before Kash Patel. Assault is now the third largest crime per prison statistics behind rape and murder.

NIBRS: As of May 2024, police agencies serving cities and counties with a population over 250,000 are reporting to NIBRS covering a total US population of 76.7 million or 22%. Numbers Don’t Lie… unless they are creatively created to enhance what you want them to. Crime has thus become a political manipulation just like everything else. When Kash raved about his arrest record, the bigger question would be; ‘how many were criminally charged and went to jail?’ Second Question would be; ‘what were their crimes?’

The number of people incarcerated in federal, state, local, and juvie remains unchanged for a decade – roughly 2 million. But the numbers include those people who have not had a trial and may be innocent. 20% are there for simple drug possession and 34% are in prison for ‘violent crimes’ which includes murder, manslaughter, rape, robbery, and assault.

Clarifying Assault: “ Legal assault is an intentional act making someone reasonably fear immediate harmful or offensive contact, even without physical touching.” As Pam Bondi sat in a Miriam Adelson seminar she recounted an incident at Florida State University wherein a female student verbally attacked and harassed a male student for wearing an IDF shirt. The entire altercation lasted about 10 seconds. After being informed by the university president, Pam Bondi put on her big girl pants and contacted Florida’s attorney general and law enforcement, saw the case proceed through the system, and the student responsible expelled. The boy is pressing battery charges despite the girl not touching him.

The girl’s entire life is now solidified in Hell because she said, ‘Fark You”. That’s who we put in jail. Not the pedophiles whose feelings might get hurt, ~ Trump. Bondi actually took a bow for her bravery in destroying this 20 year old girl’s life.

With the DOJ and Trump hyperfocused on AntiSemitism prosecutions, our judicial system collapses even further into itself. Under Biden’s Regime we saw murderers go free and now under Trump we have free-speech advocates jailed. But only when that speech presents as antisemitism which is then redefined as assault. All a person has to do is make the assertion – they believed a threat might occur. And a person’s life would be instantly ruined. Two decades ago, the system became obsessed with fake rape charges. The incident rate became so prevalent that a new specialized class of attorneys were born. Defending young men, many of whom saw their lives blown apart and jailed based on vindictive young women.

The US ranks fifth in the world for incarceration. Fighting for first position under El Salvador, Cuba, Rwanda and Turkmenistan.

By contrast, Trump has commuted the sentence of a Jewish man, Jacob Deutsch, convicted of $50 million mortgage fraud. 44 of Trump’s individual pardons were convicted of money laundering, bank fraud, campaign finance, insider trading, and wire fraud. Some of the billionaires, all wealthy. With these pardons, restitution is also alleviated. But some little girl who said “Fark you” to a weak kneed Jewish boy is the focus of Pam Bondi’s arrests?

We have traded an Alzheimer Patient for a Narcissistic Psychopath to run the Greatest Country on Earth – into the ground so that a bunch of Looney Tunes in Davos can Run The Greatest Show On Earth – a carnival.

Kash Patel’s FBI Data Explorer site remains locked claiming to end reporting as of August 5, 2025. Incident Data By State is through 2022 giving the appearance that the Data Patel provides is falsified earning him the award for criminally obscuring data and making harmful negligent statements without factual evidence. He should be indicted for FRAUD.