A few days ago Trump casually remarked to an interviewer asking how he would pay for his new program for veterans and he stated the money would be taken from some other agency ... effectively normalizing slush fund spending and fake budgets.

The 2025 FY financial statements of the Department of Transportation audited by KPMG noted ‘Significant Deficiencies’: “User accounts with inappropriate access or unapproved changes may allow for unauthorized use, disclosure, or modification of system data, which could result in misstatements in the consolidated financial statements not being prevented, detected, or corrected.” A response to the audit was given by ‘acting deputy assistant secretary’.

Sean Duffy leads the Department of Transportation. Duffy is a television personality who performed in summer lumberjack shows. His entre into politics was in 2004 – he ran unopposed – the only candidate. And he WON! For seven months, Duffy and his family promoted their Great American Road Trip driving across America and filming the sequence. The trip was paid for by various sponsors and lobbyists including Boeing, Chase, Toyota, Google, etc.. Although the total donations have not been released, estimates are topping in the range of $10 million.

June 2026, Trump and Duffy announced a $46.97 million investment program offering grants to 27 states including $1 million to West Virginia to ‘evaluate improvement needs for bridges’. Evaluate now costs $1 million.

The Department of Transportation has a Net Asset position of over $282 billion the majority of which is cash. FY 2026 will be over in 2 1//2 months. Their Income Statement simply identifies total ‘Program Costs’ without any delineation. There have been no reports or financial information since September 30, 2025 the Fiscal Year End. The report took 3 ½ months to complete and did not pass its audit.

Department of Commerce – Director Howard Lutnick: Fundraiser and supporter of Hillary Clinton. Degree – BA Liberal Arts.

Deficiencies - material weaknesses related to controls over grant accrual processes and significant unusual transactions, and significant deficiencies related to the validity of undelivered orders, general information technology controls, and monitoring of service organizations. (The explanation of deficiencies is roughly 5 pages long).

Their Net Asset position as of FYE 2025 was $128.3 Billion – mostly cash. No Income Statement or delineation of costs and expenses are provided. As a former CPA, plugging numbers is common in small businesses which typically hire someone with a semester in bookkeeping. In government it is fraud.

How much slushing does the government utilize? Why would ANY agency have Net Assets in the billions? Government is like a charity – at the end of the day, the bottom line should be $-0-.

The Department of Defense audit was by far the worst with deficiencies so flagrant a Disclaimer of Opinion was issued. The audit was conducted ‘internally’ and was nearly 60 pages. Unsurprisingly, it was in the hole despite $1.3 Trillion in appropriations and $1.9 trillion in Budgetary Resources – all on a 2025 Budget Request of just $850 billion. This catastrophic difference is classic with the Pentagon. So when Trump asks for $1.5 Trillion for the 2027 Budget – spending will morph into US Bankruptcy given a projected $2.2 Trillion deficit this Fiscal Year.

An Interesting Look Back:

In 1990 US Federal Tax Revenue was $1.01 Trillion on 91 million Taxpayers

In 2000 US Federal Tax Revenue was $1.9 Trillion on 104 million Taxpayers

In 2020 US Federal Tax Revenue was just shy of $2 Trillion on 122.9 million Taxpayers

In 2026 Federal Tax Revenue is now $5.58 Trillion an increase of 180% on 118 million Taxpayers

Spending has replaced fiscal responsibility. The Millennials are PAYING 200% more in taxes than the Boomers. While the White House says they need to work more, harder, and get their lazy arses being productive!

Despite this alcoholic degeneracy of budgets and Taxpayer Funds Trump still claims that unless you defend financial impropriety you cannot be a Patriot. While his influencers tell the traitors to leave America for good. Because, unless you champion violence, insanity, death, and destruction you are a liberal infidel.

I wonder how these reports will look once Israel officially takes over the DOD? I imagine America will look much like the pothole we call San Francisco. Zombies zoomed out on TEVA fentanyl. In the US TEVA operates in over 11 states. TEVA has been involved in thousands of lawsuits across the US for pushing Opioids, Price Fixing, Medicare kickbacks, and antitrust violations. No one ever went to jail.

While the US bombs boats of fishermen off the coast of Venezuela, TEVA is the main production supply of generic fentanyl. Globally. While Revenue and Net Income continue to rise, TEVA pays minimal to no taxes due write-offs of ‘Nonoperating Interest’ and ‘Other Expenses’. 2025 was the first year they paid taxes. CEO, Richard Francis is one of the highest paid pharma CEO’s. And Lest We Forget – Trump pays $–0- in taxes due to ‘write-offs’.