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Glenn Crichton's avatar
Glenn Crichton
7h

Trump is a corrupt, lying, greedy, narcissistic psychopath without any moral compass. And America elected this vile evil man!!! It tells me everything I need to know about America - it’s fucked and I’ll never go there.

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Grawake's avatar
Grawake
7h

The Constitutional Republic debt, or debt for US Inc.?

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