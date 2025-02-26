Lawyers in DC are crying for Congressionally Approved Funding. Yet, somehow with their advanced law degrees they fail to cry for the fraudulent use of that Congressionally Approved Funding. WHY?

Federal Fraud is a criminal offense in which conviction results in fines, imprisonment and restitution. Once out of jail a person is faced with termination of any previous licenses, employment difficulties, financial strain and loss of reputation. The best means of serving the lowest possible conviction is primarily based on ‘cooperation’. That cooperation usually includes naming names.

Given the extent of the fraud uncovered by DOGE, in a corporate atmosphere, forensic accountants would be brought in, IT experts, and the entire financial mechanism of the corporation – outside of basic essential functions – would be put on hold. Those that don’t ‘cooperate’ would be considered persona non-grata and removed. All access permanently disabled immediately.

REI Systems is the contractor for all IT at the National Endowment For Democracy, an NGO funded by government grants. REI is also the IT contractor for the Federal Government’s modernization, including for the Department of Commerce, FDA, General Services Administration, Health Resource Services and the US Immigration Services. They claim their services with the federal government have improved operational efficiency across the board.

In 2022, the last year NED provided an IRS Form 990, REI was paid over $3million for their IT services. That same year, NED withheld submitting to an audit. Their Grant Making totaled $152 million with the largest recipients being International Republican Institute (IRI), The International Democrat Institute (IDI), Solidarity Center and CIPE - $126million.

The IRI is basically a neoconservative entity that works in alliance with the IDI to initiate protests so as to create coups. In 2022, their latest Form 990, Revenue was roughly $135 million mostly federal grants. They have 14 offices across the globe and all their funding is spent on grants outside of the US, including $13.9 million for Iceland and – Greenland… All grants are given the same descriptive title “Democracy Assistance”. IRI spent $1.3 million on IT that year.

IRI's CEO is Shyam Salona. Their COO is Gregory Garrett who came from Peraton. Peraton was formed in 2017 and acquired by Veritas Capital. Veritas CEO is Ramzi Musallam, a billionaire investor whose company invests in products and services to government and corporate clients. Specifically, the military and defense industry, IT, and Healthcare data business.

In other words – our federal government IT data systems are conjoined via private capital funds that link IT services between NGO’s and the government. All Data. Could there have been a ‘back-door’ installed giving access to government data from the NGO’s and the Venture Capital firms? Ramzi formerly worked for JP Morgan. Meaning leakers are not the problem as much as material security and cybersecurity breaks in the entire government IT system.

Including to President Trump.

Certainly DOGE’s IT team could investigate the data systems connections to ascertain whether this has already been done or is in the making. But the concept of routing everything from personal emails to classified documents to deals with Zelenskky to Russian conversations could potentially be insecure.

REI Data partners include Microsoft, Sales force, Amazon, Tableau, and Govcon, among others. Govcon – “a digital marketplace for government contracting”. ADG Digital partners directly with REI whose client list includes: FDA, GSA, USAID, Department of Energy, FEMA, Department of Health SBA, USDA, NIH, Department of commerce, US immigration Services and – NBC Universal, owned by Comcast and GE.

The current CEO of NBC Universal is Michael Cavanaugh who previously was co-CEO at JP Morgan. The Chairman is Cesar Conde who previously worked with Secretary of State Colin Powell, Bill Gates, Obama and was a WEF youth leader. Kimberly Harris is General Counsel for NBC having previously been deputy counsel and assistant to Obama.

I’m sure there is the CIA lurking in this shadow maze somewhere in this web of cybersecurity non security data ruptures. At the very least, the Federal Government should NOT be sharing IT data and emails with an organization tied to outside NGO’s and Capital Venture Firms, including Veritas and JP Morgan.