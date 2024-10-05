The HHS Budget for 2025 went into effect as of October 1, 2024. The Total Budget is $1.7 Trillion with an additional Discretionary Budget of $170+ Billion. FEMA’s share of the Discretionary Budget is $33 Billion. FEMA’s website for Hurricane Helene victims offers referrals for counseling and for social media websites - with a Disclaimer. On the ground help? Nothing.

Contrary to media claims that FEMA does not give money to immigrants, they have a “Shelter and Services Program: This program funds NGO’s providing shelter and other services to noncitizen migrants who have been released by Homeland Security. FY 2024 FEMA released $641 million. In addition FEMO has the Emergency Food and Shelter Program which also gives money to NGO’s for shelter, food and supportive services for immigrants.

One such NGO is Jewish Family Service: In 2021 they received $82 million. In 2022, They received $77 million ($50 million from government) – contributed $20 million of which $11 million was to their own subsidiaries JFS Holdings and Balboa Avenue LLC. – payroll costs were $34 million – spent $200,000 on gift cards - and have an accumulated Fund Balance of $70 million for a rainy day… They do NOT account for donations made. They do NOT pay taxes on investment income or any accumulated funds. They work predominantly with their five related organizations which are also NGO’s -

Welcome The Stranger is another subsidiary NGO operating under the Jewish Family Service umbrella. Their website indicates donations go to Ukraine. Their 2022 financials (the last available).

Border Servant Corps – Migrant Hospitality. Catholic Charities of Rio Grand – Refugee humanitarian aid. NYC, Arizona, Arizona, Texas, Denver, Massachussetts, Chicago, DC, Loredo, Ohio – ALL gifted by FEMA.

In other words, American Disaster Relief is $zero while illegal immigrants, Ukraine and Israel are the source for donations. And everyone inside LIED.

This is a microcosm of the NGO’s funded by FEMA which could likely include 50-100 different agencies across the globe. This is why FEMA is “broke” despite a new budget and a new Discretionary BUMP of in addition to the budget of $33 billion. It is why Biden, Mayorkas and the MSM claim that a completely different appropriation must be added for Hurricane Helene which will also go toward these same NGO’s!

The stories coming across the media from victims in North Carolina are heartbreaking! Similar to claims made after Lahaina burned to the ground. They were offered $700, North Carolinians are offered $750 if they log on a computer and make a request based on their circumstances. Some are being denied.

September 26 Biden announced military aid of $2.6 billion for Ukraine as part of the $6 billion drawdown. The same day, Helene made landfall in Florida. According to Mayorkas, there is no money in FEMA. He suggests everyone call their insurance agent immediately. But insurance agents don’t provide food, water, medicine, blankets, diapers, etc… The federal, state and local governments are responsible via National Guard.

Roy Cooper is the governor of North Caroline – he is a member of the Democrat Party. He has sent a crew to drive around and analyze infrastructure issues. As of ‘today’ he has sent one Chinook helicopter to ‘assist those affected’. No mention of food and water. However, Cooper claims there are thousands of national guard troops that have been on the ground since the beginning. Unfortunately they haven’t come in contact with actual people nor have they delivered any supplies according to boots-on-the-ground…

FEMA is doing everything but something for America. OUR TAX DOLLARS. Lahaina now has a few trailer homes. Palestine PA – FEMA ordered an ‘assessment’ - toxic water still. Flint Michigan toxic water – began in 2014, in 2022 FEMA no approval for funds - toxic water still.