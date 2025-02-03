Ireland is a tax haven for Big Pharma companies including lesser known – Mallinckrodt. Originally founded in the US, headquartered in Dublin, 90% of its revenue is generated in the US. In 1942, they were approached by a contingent of the Manhattan Project operated by Oppenheimer, to produce uranium for an atomic bomb. Located in St Louis, they complied. The nuclear waste was put into steel drums that ultimately leaked into Coldwater Creek causing the site to become a Superfund for Toxic waste removal and remediation in 1988.

Mallinckrodt is the only company in the US authorized to manufacture cocaine.

In 2013, Mallinckrodt executed a tax inversion scheme wherein they relocated their headquarters to Ireland whose corporate tax rate was 2%-4%, in order to avoid/evade US tax liability. Since then they have been involved in numerous criminal activities including, price fixing, questionable medicine, monopoly, price gouging, doctor spiffs for marketing, and ultimately their role in the opioid crisis. Between 2006 and 2012, they produced 76 billion opioid pills in the US. In 2011, the DEA noticed a corresponding spike in illegal oxycodone in areas where Mallinckrodt distributors operated.

In 2019, as a result of fines Mallinckrodt spun off the opioid name brand and all other drugs were rebranded under Sonorant Therapeutics. In 2020, the Mallinckrodt brand declared bankruptcy and all legal claims went down with the bankruptcy. They filed a second bankruptcy in 2023 due to their failure to pay for the opioid suit filed by Texas.

It’s product lines include: fentanyl, oxy, methadone, hydrocodone, sufentanyl, Adderall, vicodin, etc… as well as an iodide and a Gadolinium contrast agent for MRI’s. In 2017 and again in 2024, the FDA and the VA declared that gadolinium can cause serious health problems including: kidney failure, debilitating joint and skin problems, and fatal brain damage. It is still in use and considered a rare earth mineral. I was given this contrast last year.

CARGILL: Cargill is one of the five largest producers of food additives for humans and animals. In 1971, Cargill sold 63,000 tons of seed treated with a methylmercury based fungicide that eventually caused a minimum of 650 deaths. In 2005, a lawsuit was filed by International Labor Rights against Cargill and Nestle for child trafficking and physical abuse.

In 2019 Cargill was found to be illegally harvesting cocoa for the production of cocaine using trafficked/stolen children in Africa. In 2021, eight former child slaves filed suit against Cargill for enslavement. In 2018, employees tried to unionize for bad working conditions – they were arrested for trespassing. In 2020, they were accused of land grabbing illegally in Colombia.

They have been found guilty of deforestation in the Amazon for soy production. They were fined for excessive pollution in the US. They have been cited for tax evasion, misrepresentation, false declarations of sales and profits, using dummy corporations and theft.

No one ever went to prison. The issues in Africa were never resolved – because, well, they came from – Africa.

Teva Pharmaceuticals, an Israeli company, is one of the United States' biggest manufacturers of generic opioids, including oxycodone. Teva also manufactures the branded fentanyl products Actiq and Fentora. They have the largest plant in Canada – and 3 locations in Mexico.

In 2010, Bayer sued TEVA for false marketing claims. In 2015 they were sued for patent infringement. The US court favored TEVA claiming it was ‘an honest mistake’. In 2016, 20 state AG’s sued TEVA for price collusion. In 2019, the US Supreme court sided with – TEVA. In 2019 TEVA was sued by 44 states for inflationary pricing by as much as 1000%. In 2019, TEVA was sued for overprescribing opioids. In 2020 it was sued for ‘kickbacks’. In 2023 TEVA was sued again for price fixing and over-marketing opioid products. In 2024, the EU sued TEVA over the same patent violation that the US said was a ‘mistake’.

TEVA is the worlds largest producer of fentanyl with 50 plants across 30 countries!

IF it sounds like some people in the government are being paid off, if it sounds like Congress is a lap dog for Pharma, it likely means that companies like TEVA, Cargill, and Mallinckrodt among a slew of others are allowed to skate with simple fines that barely scrape the scope of their criminal activities.

President Trump should be apprised of these companies and their huge fentanyl distribution legally and potentially ILLEGALLY to Cartels. Given their criminal negligence across various lawsuits, holding them accountable as Cartel Distributors could have a far greater impact.

Certainly closing our borders and asking Canada and Mexico to help in fighting this drug abuse is hugely consequential. But TEVA in the US happens to be located in New Jersey:

May 2023 - DEA Operation Last Mile Tracks Down Sinaloa and Jalisco Cartel Associates Operating in New Jersey.