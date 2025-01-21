In 1995, the share price of Pfizer was $6.03, having risen from $1.89 ten years earlier. Pfizers peak price was in 2022 hitting $54.72 = +900%.

In 1995, the share price of Merck was $15.62, having risen from $2.72 ten years earlier. Today Merck posts a share price of $97.92 having peaked at $130.67 = +866%

In 1995, the share price of Johnson and Johnson was $16.84 having risen from $2.41 ten years earlier. Today J&J posts a share price of $147.03 having peaked at $176.85 in 2022 = +1000%.

All within nearly the exact same range of increase. What happened in 1995 to create this unprecedented spiking?

1992 FDA instituted the Accelerated Approval regulations.

1992 authorizes FDA to collect user fees from persons that submit certain human drug applications for review or that are named in approved applications as the sponsor of certain prescription drug products

1995-1996 - Opioids were launched via Purdue Pharma, aka Richard Sackler.

1995, AIDS reached its peak and began falling. As a result Fauci declared that HIV caused AIDS and everyone diagnosed with HIV must take the Vaccine or they will get AIDS within 10 years. Nobel Prize winning, Karry Mullis, who worked at NIH declared in numerous videos that Fauci manufactured the connection to sell more vaccines and make a name for himself.

Between 1940 and 2022 nearly 13,000 new drugs have been approved.

In 1916, two Jewish chemists Martin Freund and Edmond Speyer developed oxycodone which was marketed as a painkiller by Merck. The drug was found to cause addiction symptoms within 6 hours of its last use – Phase 1. By Phase 6 at 36 - 72 hours, the person feels anxiety, head-aches, depression, dysphoria, crying, heavy perspiration, insomnia, diarrhea, hot flashes, loss of appetite, trance state, nausea, severe cramping, fever, increased white blood cell count, aching bones, high blood pressure, hypertension, colitis, and possibly pancreatis.

Fentanyl was first developed in 1959 and introduced in the 1960s as an intravenous anesthetic. It is legally manufactured and distributed in the United States. It is 100x the strength of Oxycodone. In 2019, Fentanyl was the 278th most commonly prescribed medication in the United States, with more than a million prescriptions.

Paul Janssen created Janssen Phartmaceutica in 1956. In 1959 he developed the Fentanyl family of drugs. In 1972, he increased the potency of fentanyl with Carfentanil, used to anesthetize large animals such as elephants and sold the rights to Johnson & Johnson to be used on humans. In 1985, he opened a factory in China – sharing his production of fentanyl.

In 1995, with his partner Paul Lewi, a Jewish man, and Janssen they opened The Center For Molecular Design for the purpose of producing AIDS treatments, aka HIV per Fauci’s declaration.

In 1997, the FDA Modernization Act of 1997 under David Kessler was created wherein a reduction in the timeline for approving new pharmaceutical drugs was approved. The Act also loosened rules surrounding broadcast pharmaceutical advertising.

Before Fauci, the Purdue Pharma Sackler family was labeled the most evil family in America, and the worst drug dealers in history. They are Jewish.

Richard Sackler’s father, Raymond, and his two brothers worked at the Creedmoor Psychiatric Center in Queens. Creedmoor was notorious for its lobotomy program. Today, Creedmoor is a shelter for illegal immigrants.

In 1952 the Sacklers bought Purdue-Frederick and devised campaigns appealing directly to doctors, enlisting prominent physicians to endorse Purdue's products. Those products have included: hydromorphone, fentanyl, hydrocodone, codeine and oxycodone.

Despite the well known addictive properties and side effects of opioids, the Purdue brothers used marketing techniques and coercion to get FDA Approval of their opioids in 1995. At the time, David Kessler was the Director of the FDA. Most recently, Kessler was nominated by Biden in 2021 to run Operation Warp Speed – CoVid. His first appointment was during the Bush administration in 1990, and subsequently by Clinton in 1993. Kessler was responsible for the 1992 accelerated approval of drugs.

Kessler also oversaw the FDA-directed moratorium on silicone breast implant devices in 1992 which led to DOW Corning’s declaration of bankruptcy. In 2006, three independent agencies cited their findings that there was no correlation between systemic disease and silicone gel.

In 2001, Sackler told his Purdue employees to push a narrative that Oxycodone addiction was only among criminal psychosis and not the drug. He also urged doctors to prescribe the highest dose possible so as to increase Sackler’s profits. It was Sackler who began the targeted marketing campaign of giving the medical community kickbacks for their sales.

In 2019 after multiple lawsuits, Purdue declared bankruptcy after it was revealed they knowingly and willfully conspired in the opioid crisis. Still, Congress gave the Sackler’s legal immunity, ie, no jail.

From 1999 to 2020, drug overdoses caused 1,013,852 deaths. In 1940 drugs were pulled if they caused 100 deaths. Yet the NIH mantra is that this is all about China. During the height of the opioid epidemic, in 2016 and 2017, the number of fentanyl prescriptions dispensed by US Doctors were approximately 6.0 million and 5.0 million respectively.

In the late 1990s, the increase in prescriptions of opioid medication in the U.S. led to widespread misuse of both prescription and non-prescription opioids. Since then, the rate of overdose deaths involving prescription opioids has increased 5-fold. ~ Maricopa County Attorney.

Not by China. By Prescriptions filled by US Doctors.

Which Pharmaceuticals make Fentanyl today? Cephalon a US based company was making two versions of fentanyl under the names, Atiq and Fentora. In 2011, TEVA, an Israel-based drug manufacturer bought Cephalon. TEVA manufactures fentanyl and several generic opioids like oxycodone.

Anesta partners founded by Jewish, William Moeller and Theodore Stanley, took fentanyl a step further and developed a fentanyl lollipop – in 2000 they merged with Cephalon which was purchased by TEVA in 2011 and relabeled Actiq billed as a seizure medication.

EQT IX produces Fentanyl tablets, headquartered in Sweden, they have manufacturing facilities in Israel, India, Europe and North America.

Up until 2019, Insys based in Arizona produced fentanyl sublingual tablets. They were sued and shut down for the same criminal practices employed by Purdue.

Janssen-Cilag, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson manufactures a fentanyl patch and injectable. They are located in Germany. Johnson & Johnson continues to operate in China without restrictions. Merck is based in the US, outside of the US and Canada it is known as “Merck Sharp & Dohme”. They manufacture fentanyl in China, South America and Europe. Their CEO is Robert M. Davis, he is Jewish. Pfizer manufactures fentanyl citrate, via a syringe Carpuject in the US. Pfizer CEO is Albert Bourla, he is Jewish. TEVA has facilities in New Jersey, Florida and Pennsylvania.

In the 1970’s the WHO listed fentanyl within the List of Essential Medications. It now lists over 400 ‘essential drugs’ for all adults and 300 drugs for children up to age 12. In a 2023 study, WHO discovered China was not up to par in selling these essential drugs and has asked China to expand their drug feeds.

It would appear the fentanyl crisis is actually promulgated via the Pharmaceutical companies operating in the US! China is once again - a distraction.