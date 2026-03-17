The Trump rhetoric directed toward Cuba and the Cuban people is evil. Netanyahu’s soul is inhabiting Trump. There seems to be no other explanation. When Trump took control of Venezuela and kidnapped Maduro, he effectively diverted all Venezuelan oil exports to Cuba leaving them to depend on the power retained until the lights literally went out. When the grid died, food spoiled, and what economy Cuba had left after America’s sanctions, spiraled. Rubio’s people. Rubio wants them to suffer and die. Trump wants Rubio to be Cuba’s new King.

Marco Rubio has taken a hardline stance on Cuba, calling for new leadership and asserting that the current government is incapable of fixing its collapsed economy. Why did Cuba’s economy collapse? Beginning in the 1960’s and codified in 1996, Cuban exports and imports are prohibited unless specifically licensed by the US State Department. Tourism is forbidden, oil is forbidden, trade and financial transactions are forbidden – but it’s all the fault of the Cuban government because they won’t allow a COUP.

The European, Canadian, Russian, Chinese, and Venezuelan governments have all attempted to have Trump ease restrictions because The People are being punished – to no avail. Is this yet another ‘5-D chess move’ – as the Maga’s direct? Saving Cubans to death?

The current president of Cuba is Miguel Diaz-Canel who took office in 2019. A PhD in technical sciences, Diaz-Canel initiated reforms that banned discrimination and allowed homosexuality. The Cuban people support him. He has met with King Charles and Macron, but it is his policies of supporting Maduro, Palestinians, Iranians, China, Russians, and others Trump deems inappropriate to a leader and thus his communist rule as defined by the western legacy that reportedly defines Diaz-Canel as – brutal.

Exactly the same justification Trump gave for attacking Iran and assassinating the Ayatollah, and the same justification for kidnapping Venezuela’s Maduro. Saving The People from their tyrant leaders by a Global Tyrant. It is notable that since Trump saved Venezuela from the tyrant Maduro – inflation is spiking at 600%. Oil production is down over 20%, as exports plummet while Trump steals their oil. Where is that oil going? Where are the 5-6 tankers Trump confiscated?

One of Trump’s demands was that Venezuelan consumers must use dollars which are in short supply at the banks, forcing residents to buy dollars on the black market at higher prices. The Economic damage Trump’s policies have infringed on The People is causing a meltdown. The Cartels will likely take control as protests mount. Maduro and his wife remain in prison awaiting a trial that may or may not take place. It appears Trump is blocking the defense, the trial, and the funds necessary for Maduro’s attorney.

I imagine Trump’s plan for President Diaz-Canel will be similar to that of either Maduro or the Ayatollah.

America, Canada and the EU are spiraling into a more dense Bolshevik Communism than any other country including China. And Trump is now eager to let the world know he is the totalitarian King and can do whatever he wants. His powers are now limitless. Heads are turning.

As the Strait of Hormuz remains closed to America and her allies, Trump’s response is to send in the Marines to overtake Kharg Island oil refineries. Of course, Iran could simply station mines around the island incapacitating any ship. Or it could boobie-trap the facility - Either way, I doubt Trump’s Navy is in any condition mentally to throw away their lives for a Maniacal MadMan. And telling soldiers this is Biblical Prophecy is not earning commanders ANY respect. Mutiny on the High Seas?

The USS Gerald Ford continues to limp along in the Red Sea with soldiers now being investigated by the Navy for purposefully setting fire to the vessel and causing sewage backups. The ship was used by Trump to assist in bombing fishing boats off the coast of Venezuela before being sent to Israel. This deployment has extended to become one of the longest ever with conditions so deplorable sailors are sleeping on floors as a result of the fire.

Morale is so low soldiers have confidentially stated they will quit the Navy when they return home which is now extended to May. This is what happens when a ‘Major’ is in charge of the entire Military. Lloyd Austin was a General, however the vast majority of his time in the military was behind a desk – he enjoyed reading…

The USS Gerald Ford is a maintenance nightmare. It’s replacement is still being built with a completion date into 2027 – or later. All of these military nightmares are contributing to Trump’s failures. The Netanyahu is alive videos have all proven to be AI with some hilarious versions showing the Ayatollah in the same café drinking from the same coffee cup while conducting magic acts. Mike Huckabee’s video was a pathetic attempt to support a fake Netanyahu with orange skin, a well oversized head, and skin without a mottle, wrinkle, or jowl. SHAME.

Meanwhile everyone is sitting on the edge of their proverbial seats waiting to see how Trump’s spiritual advisor, Paula Caine, will celebrate a rip-roaring incantation Easter...

AI is in Charge.