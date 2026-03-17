Helena’s Substack

Helena’s Substack

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Bill Bradford's avatar
Bill Bradford
10h

Let me give your work here an HONEST, clear-headed assessment, Helena: UNSUBSCRIBE.....

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Brian Klunder's avatar
Brian Klunder
11h

I still know many Christians, if you can call them that, who seem under his demonic spell!

Thank you, Helena!

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