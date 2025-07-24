Helena’s Substack

Helena’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert Welch's avatar
Robert Welch
11h

Peace is Possible......

The title of a show moderated by a Greg Reese or Tucker Carlson. Weekly broadcasts involving examples.

Week 1 : Bring in the designers of the Alef Mode A, the 2 Russians, the Soviet Jew and the Ukrainian. Ask them, at some point, how is it that they are able to work together, as a team, when wars are going on involving these same groups of people ? Ask a lot of such questions, such as, " How does one get the different parties to become peaceful ? Ask, how is it that you are able to create thing helpful to humanity and your countries are spending a lot of their time, money and efforts destroying things and people ????? Is what they are doing make any sense at all ??????

And so forth and so on.......

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Helena Glass
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture