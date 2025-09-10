Each year the US spends roughly $100 Billion on “Aide” to foreign countries, with Israel, of course, receiving the vast majority. Although the State Department and USAID are the primary sources of funding this ‘aide’, there are over 20 different departments allocating a percentage of their budget into the pool.

There are two basic categories within which foreign aide is stipulated; military defense and economic. With economic absorbing 60% of the free money. There is no viable reason for either. Funding ‘War’ spending for any other nation is interference in their political sovereignty. Funding economic aide is the laundering schematic. Because it doesn’t go to the country per se, it is rerouted through NGO’s and the CIA, and underground operations that have nothing to do with economies.

Like coups. Protests. Revolutions. Assassinations. Cocaine. Parties.

What makes America the largest economy is the sweat and toil of grunt workers whose money is thus stolen – explaining why America has more billionaires and millionaires than any other country in the world. Not because these money hoarders actually contributed to the economy and production, but because they were promised free untaxed money in exchange for their souls.

McKinsey & Company is a main portal. Every breeding politician must go thru the McKinsey university of grooming. When graduating they are given an envelope which outlines their role and a secure offshore bank account for deposits. All courtesy of Taxpayers. Because, McKinsey doesn’t pay for these breeds the money comes from within the White House Departments including Social Security and Medicare. Who created the hundreds of fake people cashing checks? Who cashed the checks?

Of course, the most egregious spending spree Americans were subjected to was – Ukraine. A country for which we spent and laundered money in the name of War. Justifying the expenditure based on the percentage of the total budget is hugely deceptive given the non-transparency of spending and audit failures. Musk and his DOGE team were invaluable in cleaning up the fraud until it became clear that Trump was ordered to scrap savings and fraud in favor of more debt. Because, it is clear, the bankers have every intention of bankrupting America.

There is third type of aide paid for by American Taxpayers – Global Health. This is the initiative that funds GAVI. This aide purportedly saves millions of lives every year according to the NIH and CDC and – World Health Organization, which is now GAVI. Trump was given a legal ‘stay’ by the Supreme Court to temporarily freeze $4 billion for this initiative which forces Americans to pay for everyone else’s vaccines, prescriptions and health outcomes via Big Pharma.

The normal cost of providing health to everyone for free around the globe is an additional $12.4 billion by Taxpayers. Within the funding for Big Pharma by the federal government, aka Taxpayers, Big Pharma spent $2.7 billion on ads, $233 for lobbying and $414 million for Congressional bribes. Medicare and Medicaid spending toward Big Pharma was over $449 billion having continued to ‘increase’ every year as more drugs are dispensed. HR 6283 ‘Delinking’ was added to the fray of Pharma costs in 2023 with an additional annual cost from Taxpayers of $32 billion to guarantee profits.

Pandemic and Epidemic spending are not factored into this equation. Or Research and Development which is gifted to Pharma. And given that Medicare payments are not classified as a liability, but as revenue, the costs for Medicare and Medicaid are drawn from General accounts wherever available – or via printed debt.

None of these aide and Pharma costs benefit Americans but instead line the pockets of Pharma Executives and shareholders: Pfizer’s Bourla - $24.6 million. Dividends paid to shareholders, primarily: BlackRock, State Street and Vanguard were roughly $9 billion. Those ‘dividends’ were paid for via Taxpayer dollars and distributed via Government proxy Pharmaceuticals - to multi-millionaires via dividends… That’s why millionaires want to keep the status quo.

And that my friends is how wealth is redistributed to the wealthy by the Middle Class….