Robert Welch
2h

Imagine the World if our tax money was only used for the betterment of people. Period. No waste, no shenanigans, no corruption, just for the betterment of people. How do we get rid of corruption, theft, lying, waste, scamming, all of the actions of fear - which this fear vocabulary details ? Well, to not have this, we - each and every one of us - has to just not do the above, just not use the language of fear, just not commit these actions. But, the world would be so different, unrecognizable, strange, new, impossible...... Aha, impossible - a major roadblock to change. There have been examples of people who don't live in fear, don't use the language of fear, don't do fearful actions......as Bill Hicks, the comedian, said, " They kill those people". So, it's impossible because any time a love seed sprouts, it gets squashed. ( Of course, there are those seeds that manage to hide from and not be visible to the fear mongers and do their work secretly. Take Rumi the Sufi poet, he wrote love poems. But, his message was coded. For example, the love interest, the beautiful woman, symbolized God. So, he communicated to his followers in code. )

So, it's not impossible, unless we keep living in fear. Meaning until our leaders don't live in fear. Some of us can - let them be the minority for a change - but not our leaders in politics, business, any position of power.

To get from here to there ? - Start with oneself and work outward, like when a rock is thrown into a lake and the ripples extend out in all directions.....

Wahid Muhammad
