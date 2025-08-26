According to the US Treasury statement of deposits and withdrawals as of Friday, August 22, 2025, the net deficit spending for the fiscal year 2025 currently stands at ($1.5) Trillion which includes $264 billion in ‘unclassified’, Federal Salaries of $222 billion, Medicaid grants to states of $591 billion, Medicare Prescription payments to Pharma $147 billion and interest on Treasuries of $560 billion.

According to a White House Release: “Made possible by President Trump’s leadership — The U.S. has seen a surge of private and foreign investment that are fueling job growth, innovation, and opportunity across every corner of the country. $8.7 Trillion." The heavy hitters include; UAE, Qatar, Japan, Apple, Saudi Arabia and the EU accounting for roughly $5.4 Trillion.

Where specifically are the investments allocated?

UAE: $100 billion to BlackRock, Nvidia, Microsoft and GIP Data Centers. $25 billion to ADQ and US Energy Capital Partners for – data centers. A new aluminum smelter. And a ‘commitment to support’ US natural gas exports. According to McKinsey, by 2030, the mark of the beast, global data centers will cost $6.7 trillion to operate. The current data center capital for the US is Virginia.

Digital Realty has the largest footprint of data centers partnering with Nvidia, Microsoft, AWS, Google, Oracle and IBM. With over 300 data centers worldwide, Digital realty operates in over 25 countries and prides itself on its ESG sustainability in compliance with the World Economic Forum.

The payscale for technicians at Amazon data centers averages $48 - $75k per year including bonuses. The environmental impact primarily concerns resource consumption. They require vast amounts of energy and water for cooling, contribute to greenhouse gas emissions, and can create noise and air pollution. Additionally, they generate electronic waste and face challenges with scalability and maintenance.

The cooling system in a single large scale data center uses 5 million gallons of water ‘daily’. The water becomes toxic waste water and is discharged into the localities sewage system. The U.S. Department of Energy indicates that data centers will consume as much as 580 TWh annually in 2028, which will double by 2030 130x more than a nuclear plant generates representing 12% of our current grid.

The Qatar Deal pledged at $1.2 trillion includes the purchase of $96 billion in Boeing aircraft over the next decade or more. Given Boeing’s disastrous reputation which includes a total of 529 aviation accidents and incidents involving all 737 aircraft which have resulted in a total of 5,779 fatalities and 234 hull losses, I imagine oversight will be included in the Qatar deal. The remainder of the pledge is ‘unidentified’.

Deals and Pledges are a positive investment overall, but these will enrich big companies and their executives much more than American citizens. Given Boeing and Lockheed are defense contractors of the DoD, it is unclear the avenues these funds will take. Boeing currently has over 100 unfilled engineering jobs. Will the 600,000 Chinese students Trump is processing into American Universities fill the vacancies?

As the more highly skilled Boomers retire, there is a skill gap in engineering. How is Trump planning to alter this trajectory? Reskilling and upskilling is necessary as the void in technology adaptation and university solutions seem unable to maintain a match in need. The highest paid engineering field is in AI, Blockchain and high frequency trading. Blockchain and trading have no benefit to society. AI replaces lower level workers such as the technicians at data centers.

Trump’s White House is filled with lawyers and hedge fund managers. They are collectively incapable of putting together an economic analysis and blueprint necessary to avoid shortages and pitfalls. The Economists advising Trump are not stellar in their field. Their primary status was as college teachers/without professeurship status.

Tyler Goodspeed is the Acting Chair of Council of Economic Advisors. His forte is economic history and writing. Stephen Miran was nominated and confirmed however he is currently filling in at the Federal Reserve having assisted in the development of the Tariffs and the One Big Beautiful Bill. Miran spent some time at the Manhattan Institute during the Pandemic.

Current economic advisors to Trump include:

Kevin Hassett – who has worked previously with Mitt Romney, Clinton, McCain and Bush. He currently writes for Bloomberg and believes immigration spurs growth.

Peter Navarro – whose career was dominated as a teacher while writing numerous books. His primary focus is China Bad.

Stephen Miller – who seems to be taking the lead baton. As a Jew, his focus is on eliminating Islam under the concept that they are inferior scum. Albeit taking their money seems to quell this fever temporarily.

While focusing on trade and tariffs, the economic advisory council would appear deficient in the actual broadband range of what economics entails including how to prepare for the controversies of mass production of data centers and the electric grid. How to reduce ‘spending’. And the DOGE fraud allegations within departments. Alas, we do have time given the vast majority of pledges have yet to take effect and will transpire over the next decade.