Zelenskky is dredging up photos from months or even a year ago to use as propaganda. In fact, one video clip is making the rounds for the third time presented as ‘real time’. “Ukraine says” – has become fodder for media to post inaccurate disinformation. A clear liberal campaign. What is real is that the Communist UK and France want to deploy troops on the Ukrainian Front Line.

A death wish. Sacrificing their own soldiers who are ill-equipped, and ill trained in real warfare having spent their lives playing simulation games. These government officials, Macron and Scholz are so delusional with popup fantasies of $14 trillion in wealth, they are willing to sacrifice every Ukrainian and WWIII for this confiscation of wealth. Just ask Lindsey Graham.

Within the fray along comes the spider, Sebastian Gorka, who claims that the Ukraine peace deal is based on Russia footing the bill for reconstruction. This could have 2 outcomes: 1. Putin agrees and confiscates all undeveloped resources, ie $14 trillion, or 2. Putin refuses and completely obliterates Ukraine – and its resources. Which speaks volumes to Gorka’s lack of strategic military thinking.

As my dad wrote, “Intelligence Is for Commanders”. NOT bookworms.

Five Days Ago: “The UK will save £500m by scrapping old military equipment early, the defense secretary has announced, despite a warning that the UK faces increasing global threats". While the defense secretary said the inventory of supplies would be updated with new ships, drones, and helicopters, none of the equipment will be ready for several years, perhaps a decade.

Four Days Ago: UK Army Chief – “We’re ready to fight Putin… in eastern Europe”. Lindsey Graham must be advising the UK Army. It is a free comedy show of Faulty Towers in real time.

Three Days Ago: France announced they are training Ukrainian battalions inside France. “What's the motto of the US Marine Corps? Semper Fi (Always Faithful). What's the motto of the French Army? Stop, drop, and run!” "Going to war without France is like going deer hunting without your accordion." Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld.

One Day Ago: Russia captures British mercenary. And he will sing an operetta of information!

France’s military is considered the largest in the EU with a 47-Billion Euro budget and 30,000 troops deployed. The vast majority in Africa – although recently African nations have ordered French troops to vacate post haste in favor of Russia. The reason? France uses the troops to secure safe transport of confiscated resources out of Africa to subsidize their failed economy. On average, a French soldier is paid roughly $20 per hour. Officers are paid roughly $70,000 per year. All told, France gave Ukraine 2.6-Billion Euro of its military equipment. Most of which has already been blown up.

China has developed a cloaking fabric that can wrap every piece of equipment including jets and tanks. The cloak evades radar detection. The French? They are still working on a hypersonic missile… Can’t seem to make one yet, that actually flies.

So what are they really blubbering about? Lindsey Graham offered Musk and Trump a piece of the Ukraine $14 trillion pie. Blinded by greed. Perhaps the US is not willing to share in the Ukraine wealth. Perhaps, Trump calling for a peace deal means they won’t get a dime. Perhaps they have overspent their dream. And raising taxes again will further destroy the economy.

According to "visualeconomiken", France’s destructive spending policies began in 1977 and have driven the once powerhouse nation into the worst – their economic freedom on par with Vietnam. By subsidizing businesses and pouring money into rebuilding infrastructure post WWII, the French became complacent and lacked initiative to create – to build – to innovate. Since 2019, France’s debt to GDP grew from 50% to 115%. In 1977 debt to GDP was 20%.

It Matters!

France is running on steam produced by cow farts – Deficit Spending seems to match that of the Bidden Regime. Had Kamala been able to speak a sentence, she would have won the election thru fraud and raised taxes to the point that poverty would increase by 4fold. This is Macron’s methodology. And will likely be Starmers. The UK and France are blubbering. Putin is Laughing. And the Media eats it up.