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SA's avatar
SA
2hEdited

We are not sovereign country. So it's absurd to pretend such celebration has any substance or meaning. I remember when the Congress voted to give Ukraine yet another 61 billion $, after they voted all these monkeys stood up holding a Ukrapian flag and waved it as if there was no tomorrow.

I will never forget that sight:

535 Ukrapian flags being giddily waved within the compounds of An🇺🇸AMERICAN🇺🇸 Congress‼️ This while American homeless veterans are strewn all over America's streets with nothing whatsoever and the majority of Americans could use some of that money to plug a critical financial hole in their lives. Yet the little Joo homosexual cocaine-bitch thug-sky is the one who gets to have it. He bought None other than king Charles mansion in London for 21 million pounds about 2 years ago while Ukrainian soldiers are starving in the trenches being forced to fight a war they do not want to fight. Everybody knows he already has a mansion in Florida, and who know what else he has. The money they get, they don't give it to Ukrainians who need help they split it among themselves.

This country is not free. When scumbag-yahu addresses US Congress all those chimpanzees act like he is their zoo keeper and care taker it's humiliating. etc. and the list goes on. We don't even get started on AIPAC.

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Robert Welch's avatar
Robert Welch
2h

Just one thing to say concerning this and all the rest of it.

" Let it be done unto you as you do unto others. "

( My brother came up with this modification of my original

version, which was somewhat clunky. )

It's just an update from the Old Testament - " An eye for an eye. "

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