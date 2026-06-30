America’s 250th Birthday is less than joyous among the taxpayers paying for this. Too many non sequiturs tarnishing celebrations. Palestine doesn’t exist any longer. Lebanon has been taken. Our neighbors are no longer our friends. Epstein Files remain redacted and hidden. Israel controls Washington. Israel is now bombing Syria. Why are we out of weapons but Israel is not? Word has been released that Trump is sidelining his fake friendship with Putin and secretly gave Zelenskky a thumbs up. Hope is slip-sliding.

And Trump et al have no qualms about making billions for themselves on the backs of Americans. Deal after Deal reflects some family member is critically involved yet the FBI is arresting people who dared to touch the Reflecting Pool water – fined more than Trump has ever paid in taxes. In my neighborhood there are exactly two houses with American flags in the yards. Normally there are multiple dozens.

Freedom 250 is already marred in financial controversies as funds were diverted from America 250, a wholly distinct Government Commission, given Trump was unable to garner much in the way of contributions. As such $68+ million was taken from the Department of Interior - slated for America 250. The Department of Interior is tasked with managing federal lands and resources – not putting on a Trump themed Party. The beautification aspect would have made more sense if America wasn’t so intent on bombing children, women, men, cities and countries across the world.

Kushner is off again to Qatar to talk Peace after the US bombed Iran’s Qeshm Island and the city of Sirik. The reasoning? Without evidence, the charge is that a projectile hit a Singapore cargo ship. Did anyone bother to look at the projectiles markings? To take photos? To provide inspection of the ship Ever Lovely? Despite no evidence, the media has manufactured entire stories on fabricated details that don’t exist for the purpose of inciting yet more attacks.

Iran has stated they are sending a lower-level delegation to Qatar but will not speak with Kushner or anyone on his team given they are ‘subpar’ and unqualified. Trump’s response, “They are begging!!”. The arrogant grandioso lies are weighing heavily on American’s hearts and souls as we pick through the umbrage looking for a speck of truth – anywhere. In essence, the Qatar talks will consist of useless blathering with nothing accomplished. Meanwhile, Israel has declared that it reserves the right to bomb Iran to Hell and Back as it appears possible that Israel’s latest Lebanon bombing might have included some nuclear material given seismic shockwaves have been reported.

The fact that Trump would send 2 nongovernmental Jewish men to discuss peace with Iran is meant to be humiliating. Instead, it comes across as massive incompetence. Jared’s father, Charles, is a disgraced financier pardoned by Trump and appointed to US Ambassador to France and Morocco. He is/was very good friends with Netanyahu. And like the majority of Trump’s appointments, he was a democrat until Trump pardoned him relinquishing any and all potential lawsuits for restitution. Like Huckabee, Charles KushFreedom 250 Financing

ner’s entire ambassadorship has been about chastising establishments for not making antisemitism a crime.

The Tectonic Shift:

Because of the manner in which Trump eliminated the EU as an ally simply because they were not willing to become yet another Bahrain or Kuwait, has taken on a new shift. China. The only reason China is considered the bad guy is because they are overtaking America in terms of growth and trade. Once upon a time, the bad guy syndrome was symbolically justified because of China’s treatment of the Uyghurs. That talking point vanished. It is thus questionable if in fact it was related to truth – or propaganda given no one has raised that as a point for years..

Given Trump’s bombastic personality, the EU is now looking to mend relations with China. It is an obvious move given the EU is not self-sufficient, it’s entire system structure built on Socialist concepts of giving money away – The 27 EU member states are divided into beneficiaries and contributors with a ratio of 17 to 10 not counting Ukraine. Ten countries support 17 via socialist models of economy. But WAIT! In America 31 US States receive beneficiary funding from the 19 states which are flush. We are The Same.

In other words, we have the exact same re-distribution of Taxpayer Taxes as does the Socialist Labeled EU. The averages are thus roughly 60%. Again, supporting the argument that America is a Socialist state at best, a Communist state by deference. Across the entirety of the European Union the percentage of Muslims is 5% which is led by France, Austria, Sweden and Belgium. Based on media reports of violence it is likely that a poll would insist the Muslim population is well into the range of 25%. Yet, 86% of rapes and sexual offences committed in the EU are from a – partner or friend. The media is trained to only report the atrocities if they are immigrant related.

Rape and Sexual assault by ANYONE is a heinously deviant mindset. But falsifying propagandist statistics is even more egregious as it FAILS to defend against the real perpetrators in favor of media skew. But an even more deviant statistic would be this: “Official statistics and governmental agencies in the European Union do not track criminal conviction data, including rates of rape, by specific religious or ethnic demographics.” Why NOT?

Because what it reveals is that every ethnic statistic is manufactured without actual statistical information in the EU. It means that we have no idea of the Muslim, Buddhist, Christian, or Jewish diaspora within this frame. How does this pan in America? “There are no specific demographic databases from the FBI or the DOJ that disaggregates national rape and sexual assault statistics by Jewish religious or ethnic identity”.

Therefore, we rely on The Media to create statistics from propaganda.

The Freedom 250 fails to mention what we are ‘free from’. Because the phrase is a coin, a salivating illusion of obtuse fakery to attempt to deceive reality and make everyone believe America is free of all things imprisoning.

WHY did America seek freedom from the oppression of the British? “America sought freedom from the British primarily due to a lack of political representation, punitive economic policies, and the suppression of self-governance”. Ironic that we are celebrating freedom from the very same oppression we live today.