When prodding the bears and dragons and nightmares of the most devastating evil that permeates our world, Tucker Carlson interviewed an expert on nuclear warfare and what it means in reality. What it doesn’t mean is that hoarding food, having fifty guns loaded and ready will do a lick of anything given you will be melted and vaporized within seconds. The time factor eliminates the ‘bunker’ concept given once launched in today’s world you have maybe ten to twenty minutes to prepare assuming you know it is coming.

As Trump, Biden and Obama continually prodded The Bear – Russia – attempting to goad Putin into a nuclear launch the sheer insanity of such a threat never seemed to travel through the circuitry of a brain and instead got clogged in a blood clot. Every nuclear country has nukes strategically positioned toward their perceived enemies. ALL are pinned to a singular button for detonation. And Putin has been the temperance to stay that earthly devastation.

It isn’t just people who would die, it is all animal and aquatic life. It is plant life and everything that sustains humans – water, minerals, dirt, and air. The amount of time from detonation to evaporation is countable in seconds. A Whosh – splinters the air – and all life is vaporized.

This threat is what western governments prod continually. As though they believe somehow they could be impervious to the aftermath – living in a bunker for a thousand years? Bunkers hold supplies that MIGHT extend life maybe a few years – then all Hell breaks loose as in the Lord Of The Flies. And planet earth descends to not anarchy – but cavemen. A life span of perhaps 25 years.

AI is useless. A computer generated hologram built on ‘chips’.

Yet, this is the world envisioned by the idiocy that governs across global countries while the populace shares NOTHING with this ideology. Years ago I had a dream: I was on a hillside of antiquity – stone steps and moss and creeping vines crowded with people striving to reach the pinnacle of this very spiritual ascension. I remember looking out behind me to the sea where a mushroom cloud exploded and the sound of the whoosh as we were all incinerated in seconds the peeled over slow motion time.

TRUMP just claimed he hit a Venezuela submarine for narco-terrorism. Venezuela has exactly 2 decades old submarines of German origin that are inoperable and docked. The video shown to the public of the hit reveals another outboard powerboat – not a submarine. And the narrative is now so doctored as to be insane.

THIS is why ‘temperance’ is so underrated by the media in their analysis of Russia vs Ukraine. Nuclear War has no winners. And somehow it is only our ‘enemies’ that seem to understand this equation. You want to eat bugs? They have been shown to survive a nuclear holocaust only their every ‘fiber’ is toxic irradiated nutrients. So, when Putin doesn’t take the plunge and initiate a nuclear war – it isn’t weakness – it is the survival of the human species. TO declare that NOT wiping out a country, a civilization, is a sign of weakness – is the most inflammable understanding of humanity conceivable.

I had the less than stellar witness to the effects of nuclear holocaust on my father, his friends, and comrades – ALL DIED. A sufferable death.

Russia is literally holding earth together by not capitulating to the Zionist Evil Agenda. The last time Venezuela attacked another sovereign country is ancient history. Iran is the last vestige of the remnants of the Persian Empire that was obliterated by German Zionists in WWI. Trump is not saving humanity. He is leading us into oblivion. Whether purposefully or not – is of no consequence – it is the reality.

Judging Russia for NOT capitulating to mass murder and death in Ukraine is the mindset of a barbarian. The mentality is obliquely on display as Israel celebrates the win of a war against unarmed civilians including Children! And the West Congratulates Netanyahu for this display of fire-power… Oblivious to what the death they ‘patriotically celebrate’ means in a world of cavemen.

Yes. This is a blog entreated within emotion. It bedevils me how so many people can celebrate torture, death, defaming, and callous disregard of ethical morality. Including = Greg – who viciously demonized me to Hell for writing Truths. Then proceeded to demonize Rep Massie without borders. WE have fallen. And the “fear” of Hell seems to be making people – point fingers – to save themselves.

Fear. When I got cancer the first time 20 years ago I had no fear, because I believed Heaven would be so much better than earth. Today I hold to the same lack of fear. By contrast, I do hold to wishes… mostly for love. It is always so easy for those who have to lecture those who have not. I always wondered why I and so many others are denied this life hold. Surely an envy.

And yet, still, I would hope that my children and theirs would have the opportunity to relinquish themselves from the bonds that chain us to this so very sad version of reality.