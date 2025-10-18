Helena’s Substack

Roger Sterling
5h

Excellent piece. Personally, I believe everyone should read Annie Jacobsen's "Nuclear War". If that doesn't wise people up nothing will. What floored me was how Dr. Ivana Nikolić Hughes (the person TC was interviewing) noted that so called diplomats can see the idiocy of a nuclear exchange but can not bring themselves to any logical conclusion to minimize the threat except - the elites will survive or Russia bad. Beyond stupid. Part of the problem is that these so called elites (i.e. WEF) believe that a sustainable world only needs 500,000 people and what an efficient way to get down to this number is an exchange (pure evil). Likewise, this notion that Putin bad and wants to take over the world is beyond stupid. Sure Putin is a gangster but he knows his limits. As you noted, he's the only adult out there (DJT has similar flourishes when he isn't being influenced by so called allies). My take (hope?) is that the adults in the room prevent an exchange...but this is a stretch. In the interim, folks should carry on as best they can and stay on the Lords good side. Pax

PS. As far as the survivalist stuff is concerned, it is a hedge against the general internal strife that can occur while we're waiting for the big one...LOL

Robert Welch
4h

The sort of " Thoughts and Musings " that our World's leaders should have, daily, hourly.

When will it be clear that we are on the road to sanity ?

When all the World's nuclear weaklings voluntarily agree to get rid of all nuclear weaponry, get rid of all capacity to make such, and decide to not resort to war when issues come up that need resolving. Otherwise, welcome to Hell, if not 24/7, then periodically and always on the horizon.

