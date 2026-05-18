The Taming Of The Shrew ~ Trump: It is these ‘emotional’ bursts that seem to govern Trump’s actions making him an unpredictable Shrew rather than a statesman. So how does one Tame The Shrew? According to Shakespeare, Katherina is tamed by using psychological warfare, starvation, and sleep deprivation, framing it as harsh love to conform her to societal expectations of a submissive wife. Interestingly, it appears these tactics are imposed by Trump’s coven not to create a submissive dictator, but to ensure he remains an aggressive dictator.

OWNING THE WHITE HOUSE: Trump’s Acting AG, Todd Blanche, has made a deal with the IRS’s CEO of the IRS Frank Bisignano to drop Trump’s $10 billion lawsuit against the agency in return for a plea deal to create a $1.8 billion fund that could compensate supporters of President Trump who contend they were mistreated by Democratic administrations. The Fund will be directed by a 5 person board – yet to be appointed by the AG. Will Kushner lead the board? The money will be drawn from a special, unlimited account used to settle lawsuits, with the U.S. Treasury Department issuing the final payments to eligible claimants.

ANTIQUITY and HERITAGE: American wars in Korea, Vietnam, Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan and now in Iran have targeted and destroyed cultural sites dating from hundreds to thousands of years old - According to the1954 Hague Convention, cultural sites must be protected during conflicts in line with and the fundamental rules of humanitarian law. America has never been held accountable. Iran aims to correct that oversight and is suing in International Courts for repairs estimated to cost $40 million. A comparatively small sum when looking at a $50-$60 billion cost to repair Iran. Or comparatively to a $1 billion Ballroom…

ATTACK: The leaders of Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE have told Trump not to bomb Iran tomorrow – and he has agreed to comply – contrary to his statement that Iran is capitulating. Given Trump has alienated the entire Middle East as a US ally, it is questionable whether he really cares what they say any longer. However, Hannity did attempt to convey to Trump what the social media posters are saying about MAGA and the President. Perhaps an awakening. While Trump denied everything, it may have been the first time anyone showed him just how unliked he really is -

DATA CENTERS: The Data Centers being ‘mass produced’ across the US are not just giant data structures – the land will house multiple campuses aligned with different objectives, and possibly housing for researchers and scientists. The bioweapon labs that were in Ukraine and destroyed by Russia will need new infrastructure to create deadly viruses and caustic war solutions. Unlike China where building massive conglomerates is a 3 year project, US contractors don’t share the same ideology of pride in their work and the cost will be trillions extended over a decade. While the US infrastructure decays into a Holocaust.

ISRAEL HOLOCAUST: The Israeli Holocaust of Palestine has extended into the West Bank as they set the land on fire for settlers. The West Bank was known for their vineyards – once upon a time. Palestine no longer exists. It is a civilization gone the way of Galatia and Corinthia. Not one country, not one humanitarian dares to intervene in Israel’s quest for death and destruction. The peoples will be absorbed and Israel will continue to forge an ever greater, ever larger footprint on the world stage.

THE ALIEN OBFUSCATION: Today, Trump an AI picture of an alien being led away in chains by Trump. No caption. The fact that we even question the existence despite pictographs and evidence dating from 2500 BC only proves that we live in an Age built entirely on Deception.

In a wonderful podcast hosted by Sarah Westall, a former archdeacon, Paul Willis, describes ancient texts which all corroborate the fact that humans are a hybrid. And perhaps our knowledge is something they have the ability to accelerate of decelerate with a ‘switch’. But the fact remains that these ancient texts may provide answers to our ancient history as modified during the time of the Jewish scribes in the 17th thru 19th centuries. Willis proposes that the texts were interpreted wrong – whether purposefully or accidentally – the result was to hide our true beginnings:

Have Fun - Wonderfull Podcast from a beautiful woman.