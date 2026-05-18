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Froggie
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Far ranging as ever, however, in relation to Israel Holocaust, I would point out the brave souls of the International Flotilla, quixotic against Israel and its genocide, trying to deliver aid to Gaza. Satanyahu today postponed his latest corruption trial date to watch the IDF Navy kidnap the flotilla and their aid, from International Waters. They will no doubt be incarcerated and tortured again, but still fight to bring the Zionist crimes to light. Our local government-funded radio here in Sydney (which just broadcast an interview with one of the flotilla spokespeople) had the host excoriate himself with 2 feedback texts in which he had to spout the zionist line about these deplorables and their rotten cause. No supportive texts were permitted for fear of Anti-Semitism, as our Royal Commission into that topic (A-S) proceeds to have us all self-censor and properly acknowledge that Israel is only trying to stop the Hamas terorists, after all.

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