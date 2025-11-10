GAZA is a toxic waste hole: Toxic waste sites can take years or decades to clean. The EPA Superfund established various guidelines and time specific types and methods for assuring a site is habitable via different methods of cleanup. The depth to which Gaza has been subjected to toxicity could easily fall within the 30 year threshold leaving Netanyahu, Kushner and Trump holding a worthless land grab in Palestine.

Toxic waste from bombs includes heavy metals like uranium, lead, and cadmium, and explosive compounds like TNT and RDX, which contaminates deep into soil and groundwater causing cancer, liver failure and neurological disorders. The only rainwater pond in Gaza is a toxic waste dump site. The entire area is uninhabitable and no one in the pool of Zionist investors considered this fallout or its ramifications.

Perchlorate is a chemical found in bombs is considered extremely dangerous as it harms brain development and thyroid diseases. This chemical is not only in the drinking water of Palestine, but in the water of 15% of Israelis. It doesn’t end there. Given all the treatment facilities in Gaza were destroyed, the sludge is leaching into the Mediterranean Sea causing sea-life die out. The affected states will be vast!

Where will Israel dump all this waste? Where will he take the rubble? Did anyone even consider this aspect? Who would risk living in the area even after it is cleansed? Given the toxicity lasts decades… The reason Ben Gurion decided NOT to extend the Gurion Canal was because the bombs necessary to excavate would make the canal a toxic dump. Netanyahu has thus eclipsed Ben Gurion and made all of Palestine, Israel, Syria, and the Mediterranean a Toxic Hell Hole. Beaches? Laden with heavy metals.

It is inconceivable that an elite city-fortress for the kings and queens of the Billionaire Club could be built in Trump’s lifetime. His favorite yes-men have clearly royally failed to think critically. Specially trained workers require hazmat suits. Special showers. There is no clean water to use given the Mediterranean is now a toxic hole.

Trump has stated that Arab states will foot the bill on behalf of Netanyahu and Kushner including; Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and UAE. That bill is dependent on what type of endgame city is envisioned. If NEOM is the example – the bill could easily run $600 billion or more. Of course, none of these countries have made any statement to corroborate Trump. Meaning no Deal. In addition, given the Israeli rhetoric on social media vilifying Qatar – they did not enhance any reconstruction deal or the $1.2 trillion ‘investment’ in America… unless the investment in America is - actually Palestine…

Kushner has arrived in Israel 2 months after the Trump ceasefire took effect which included the unconditional justification of the continuance to murder over 120 Palestinians daily. Because that is how Israel operates without impunity, they cannot ever refrain from killing. Supposedly, Kushner and Netanyahu are discussing the disarming of HAMAS, and the ‘demilitarizing’ of Gaza. Code for further genocide while refusing water and food. The fact that Kushner is a private citizen negotiating with a foreign government in violation of the Logans Act seems to be above everyone’s pay grade level in the White House.

Contrary to Netanyahu’s consistent denial, IDF soldiers who agreed to talk for a documentary confirmed the IDF’s routine use of human shields and gave details of Israeli troops opening fire unprovoked on civilians racing to reach food handouts at the militarized distribution points set up by the US- and Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation. There is also no word on the arrest of the ranking female IDF soldier turned whistleblower regarding torture inside Israeli prisons. Whether she remains alive is doubtful.

The environmental devastation is unsustainable and includes the destruction of 50% to 70% of all Palestinian farmland, 80% destruction to all tree canopies, 50 million tonnes of debris and hazardous material, much of which contains human remains, there is no bird or wildlife remaining whatsoever, white phosphorus across the land, greenhouse gas emissions, carbon dioxide poisoning, climate disaster all of which feeds into neighboring territories. In addition, according to the UN Mine Action Service, it will take 14 years to clear mine fields.

In other words, Kushner, Trump and Netanyahu can kiss their investments good-bye – not even billionaires want to risk imminent death due to the forever toxins deployed by the Zionist Marauders!