Stan Sylvester
5h

Bravo Helena, bravo! Tough topic to read but not all truth is pleasant, [Ecclesiastes 1:18.]

Robert Welch
5h

Jesus comes to mind as I read - " Ye shall know them by their fruits."

Actually, discerning people can know the tree long before the fruit appears.

There's the bark, the leaves, the shape, just for starters.

So, its' been known what sort of fruit would come of this decades old assault,

not only on a people, but on Mother Earth.

At this point the best thing for the remaining Palestinians would be not to go

back, but to just let the psycho idiots have the place.

To get back to basics, the fruit of living in fear is the aftermath / side effects of actions done using

the language of fear - war, hate, lying, deception, stealing, manipulating, harming, and

the list goes on. It doesn't have to be this way, as it's our choice whether to live in fear and

create a reality based on the language of fear; or, to live in love and create a reality based

on the language of love. Again, Jesus comes to mind, " The kingdom of heaven is within you,

not out there somewhere." So, is the kingdom of hell. Our choice.

Individually we can choose to live in love, but if the consensus reality is based on fear, then it

gets more complicated. In order to solve all our problems ( all based on living in a World run on fear ), our consensus reality has to be one based on love.....As long as we believe that " It's in our nature"; or, " This is just how it is"; or, " We are born in sin"; or, any other nonsense, we are just describing the tree, the tree of fear that will bear the fruit of fear - for example, what this article was about in all it's gory detail. And, it will get worse, as the fruit falls to the ground and sprouts more of the same. Or, as the Native American tale goes, " We're just feeding the bad wolf".

It's so bad, that not one country on the Planet has done anything except utter language condemning Israel. For the World to have allowed this to continue is evidence that the anyone should be able to see, that this World is run on fear........not love.....

