October 2023, one week after the false flag operation at the Negev festival, Netanyahu and Trump devised a Plan. The end objective was more money than any elite 1%er could ever dream of in this Money Mania World. Gaza was The Plan’s trajectory. Trillions in potential Revenue. Paid for – not by corporations and banks, but by Taxpayers – meaning the wealth makers would not be obliged to put up a DIME. Given Israel has no viable economy and is fundamentally based on American and Western Taxpayer ‘gifts’ via aide programs and disappeared funds, the operation depended on multiple layers devised to displace 2.3 million Palestinians – forever.

Trump and Netanyahu have always held a close relationship, so the partnership was driven by shared needs. Trump’s role was to garner The People en mass. To give rise to a cult so devoted he could do virtually anything and still be adored. Netanyahu, as Israel held the proximity and the victimhood ideology so encased in the Jewish identity. And together, they initiated a written plan to assert America’s Greatest Deception. The Grand Master of illusion. The Circus must go on!

Trump would be elected President with the assistance of Israel as long as he inserted the required Jewish candidates chosen by Netanyahu. Once elected, Trump would divert attention by making gains on immigration as promised. His ‘peace plan’ would effectively embrace the Israeli neocon hawks to eliminate Netanyahu’s enemies; Iran, Yemen and Lebanon.

Once effectively demilitarized, Trump was told to focus on eliminating the competition Russia and China. Putin was back stabbed – but China had a leverage Trump and Netanyahu didn’t anticipate – rare earth minerals.

Egypt was a necessity given they would accept the Mass Refugees – for a price. Saudi Arabia and Qatar would contribute to the ‘grease’ and payoff Egypt. And percentages of profit were effectively allocated. Saudi Crown Prince was already over his head in cost overruns of NEOM. And Qatar would act the part of a Shakesperean negotiator.

But as all good plans go – and as Trump warned – Netanyahu failed miserably in the first week. The PR victimhood campaign was poorly designed. Witnesses told the stories of the aggressors being the IDF blowing up houses – and people under the Hannibal Directive. PR went immediately toward the Palestinians and once opened – Pandora’s Box could never be closed.

Trump attempted to garner and censor the media on Netanyahu’s behalf. The Middle East turned to stone afraid of their implication on the world stage. Israel and the CIA began a campaign of fake videos and photographs that were easily dissected further turning Israel into a pariah state of lies, murder and deception. US politicians called for nuking Palestine. An impossibility given the land would thus be untenable.

Enter – The Epstein Files: Netanyahu demanded the files not be released given they were the source of a good deal of annual blackmail funds. In attempting to bury the files, Trump lost the PR stunt – trying to claim it was all a hoax – stupid people believe it – it never happened…

In other words, both Trump and Netanyahu failed so miserably in this operation because of PR. The Media. Deception. Betrayal. And a document that was released.

Gaza isn’t simply about real estate; it is about the Ben Gurion Canal eliminating the Suez Canal using damned water from Ethiopia. It is about oil and gas reserves that could be redistributed to Israel. It is about making Israel a dominant World Power instead of a puny statehood. Always using those missing Taxpayer Funds estimated in the Trillions to achieve the ultimate goal. The brilliance Soros perfected via the IRS Fraud – NGO’s. Trump established the NGO, Oaza Humanitarian Fund with a monthly budget of $140 million siphoned back to Israel…

The Plan as enumerated by Michel Chossudovsky of Global Research was an analytical proposal submitted October 13, 2023 as an initiative of Gila Gamliel-Demri, who was Israel’s Minister of Intelligence in 2023-2024. She has been a tremendous advocate for regime change in Iran – having met numerous times with Reza Pahlavi to secure this coup.

However, the direct implication of President Trump in this genocide of children and women is of the most egregious betrayal as he pretends to have compassion for trafficked children while directly supporting the torture, bombing and starvation of THOUSANDS of children. The goal as envisioned is a beach destination with a Trump Tower, high end condos, five star hotels, restaurants, boutiques, diamonds, and the extension of Epstein Island – with a tithe attached.

The implication of this information is vast. It completely redefines Trump and his family. It redirects America. And it realizes the truth behind the Lost Trillions within the State Department and DoD in collusion. It perfects the ‘conspiracy’ that Trump, like all previous Presidents are simpletons of the Deep State Cartel. And puts him on par with Clinton, Obama, Biden, Reagan, and Carter.

It gives RFK, Jr. the necessary closing of the Truth behind his father and uncle who sacrificed their lives by the hands of this Cartel in order to preserve the Zionist Control of the American Government. Those who betrayed his father – and those he once called ‘friends’.

Global Research, Michel Chossudovsky provides the Documented Truth: See below, click here or below to access complete document (10 pages). The Genocide – The Starvation – were pre-planned strategies to eradicate the undesirables in order to build a Real Estate Haven for the Wealthy and 1%ers.

Trump has been using taxpayer funds to siphon to Israel for this Great Big Beautiful Development for which all profits will revert to the corporations and the billionaires inserted into the White House for their Zionist protocols. The distraction is Russiagate. Who will they scapegoat to keep Maga happy? As Maga is calling for blood.

Within this attempt to realize an Isramerican Empire, the BRICS present a problem of loyalty. Russia and China are central to the BRICS – if they can be destroyed the BRICS will crumble. Gaza would bring the Middle East central to the Empire. But they have no intention of sharing the bounty with the undesirables; Palestine, Syria, Yemen, Turkey, Egypt, Jordan, Iran, and Lebanon. These countries need to remain ‘destabilized’.

The attached above link to the document that sets the Stage, reveals the Acts, and notes the participants is straight from Israel. Betrayal is one of the worst conditions of a man’s soul.