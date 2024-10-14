The Economist is making a last ditch effort to psychologically destroy Russia in the eyes of other countries. “Putin spies are plotting global chaos”! All via sabotage, arson and assassination. All of this will implode across Europe according to Ken McCallum of M15.

The fact that none of this has actually happened is irrelevant in the hearts and minds of the Chaos Masters. What this derives from is the fact that Ukraine, ie Europe and the western fronts, LOST. Therefore, it is important to claim their loss was against a tyrant.

Ernst Blofeld of SPECTRE was a James Bond character who first appeared with his white Persian cat in the film, From Russia With Love. An evil psychotic Mastermind, Blofeld was based on a Greek arms dealer, Basil Zaharoff. The Rothschild Economist has refit the character to be Putin. Why? Because they need the world to hate Russia. And no one is. The hate is instead directed at The West – they are SPECTRE.

Ken McCallum: graduated from college with a BA in math in 1996. Picked up by MI5 in 2004, he is now Director General for MI5. His service is minimal having spent the vast majority of his time investigating Irish terrorism. His acumen is questionable at best. It is difficult to accept the statements coming from western spy agencies given the revelations of the last ten+ years. And a math major with zero military training or intelligence training, is hardly someone reliable or worth their illusions.

It is befitting of ignorance that follows with his cohort in crime, Christopher Wray – a silver spoon lawyer.

While the Economist is attempting to deflect from Israel’s genocide, Netanyahu is apparently mulling the idea of emptying Gaza of people – via starvation. A slow tortuous death. He will watch from his ivory tower – the true Blofed of reality. While Netanyahu does not have a Persian cat, he briefly owned a dog for 2 ½ years which routinely ‘bit people’, and was likely abused. Not unlike Biden’s German Shepherds.

Netanyahu has called on everyone to leave Palestine having determined that those who remain are all Hamas and will be blown to smithereens after they starve. The ground will be bulldozed, bodies smashed into the soil and rock. A true Psychopathic defined by evil.

There are two scenarios to consider: 1. Will Palestine ever exist again? 2. Will the Middle East allow Israel to exist?

Palestine was prime real estate. The locals were unwilling to sell their land to the elite developers, so the area had to be razed and the people either killed or involuntarily relocated to allow for the property to be transformed and transferred to developers for elite redevelopment… Palestine is Lahaina.

March 2024, Maui began expediting developer building permits with 5 projects slated to build 500 units. The expedition office is there to facilitate private developers – not former homeowners. The reason for the expediting was claimed because the usual time frame was roughly 1 ½ years. Coastal property is worth BILLIONS.

In Gaza and the West Bank, Daniella Weiss and the NGO, My Israel Home, have been hard at work telling Israeli’s across the world that the land of Palestine is up for grabs to the highest bidder for reconstruction colonies. When asked if there was any legal wall, Weiss declared the property abandoned given the Palestinians have been extinguished.

Weiss’s parents were both members of Lehi, a Zionist paramilitary militant organization. Terrorists. In a recent interview, Weiss declared that there will be no Arabs in Palestine and it will be absorbed by Zionist Jews. The plan is to resettle an additional 2 million Jews in Palestine. Weiss and her husband hold a large number of properties in Tel Aviv and The West Bank.

Weiss is selling real estate she doesn’t own – and there is now a waiting list having sold/leased every Gaza ocean front plot ~ according to her own statements. Soliciting Americans, she is represented by Americans For A Safe Israel (AFSI). Chapters for the NGO are located in Florida, California, Pennsylvania, Arizona and Illinois. Moshe Philllips is the National Chairman.

According to OpenSecrets the top recipients of pro-Israel money to politicians has Biden at #1, followed by Menendez, Clinton, Kirk and Lieberman. A go to list of Democrats and Neo-Hawks lining up to sell their souls.

There was never any intention of allowing a Palestinian Statehood. The entire purpose of the Israeli War has always been the complete eradication of all Arabs by any means necessary. Including children, because as Weiss quipped, Jewish children are more important. Any country that pretends otherwise has known from the onset this is the mission. Including every western government as well as Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

It was ALWAYS THE PLAN.