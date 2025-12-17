China has Hypersonic Missiles. China is building the world’s most powerful hydropower system. China has surpassed every country in the world in AI. China unveils EUV prototype reshaping global chip landscape. China voices support for Venezuela. China’ stealth endurance drone completes maiden flight. China’s humanoid robots take off – beating Musks.

What China is NOT doing is bombing Venezuela, Iran, Syria, Yemen, Lebanon, or ANY country for that matter. China’s military budget is roughly $240 billion or 1/5 of the US. When measuring success as a GDP figure, there are two figures that artificially create a bubble – government spending and inflation (real inflation, not the pandy arse kind our government propagandizes). The US Government spending has reached over $7 Trillion annually.

US consumer spending is currently in the range of $19 to $20 Trillion annually. While on the surface it sounds as though Americans are all wealthy a breakdown reveals reality: Spending is dominated by housing ~ 33%, transportation ~ 17%, food ~ 13%, and insurance & healthcare ~ 20%. All necessities. Before Taxes.

By comparison, China consumer spending is shifting: Food and liquor remain top, Healthcare & Medicine 2nd, then it shifts to EV’s, fashion, electronics, beauty products, dining out and travel ~ and wealth management. While US households are struggling with the basics, Chinese consumers are realizing a shifting profile. This swing is causing behavioral shifts – Americans are angry! Not in a modified manner, but in a manner where spiritual warfare meets Robert De Niro in a contest of profanity speech.

The death chants in America are becoming insurmountable. Every day people applaud death, whether of Palestinians, or unidentified men inside outboard motor boats, or a sitting US President making lude and unbecoming comments about the horrific murder of an actor simply because said actor was loudly demeaning against Trump. Is that Christian? To become worse than your enemy? More abrasive? More vilifying?

In 1901 Simon Kuznets of Russian heritage was born to a Lithuanian Jewish family. His family emigrated to the US in 1922 whereupon Kuznets began studying at Columbia. In those days and beyond, Columbia, Rockefeller and Carnegie operated as a cult of sorts. In 1937, Kuznets presented the measurement concept of GDP for US Congress. Having learned much of his trade within the National Bureau of Economic Research along with Meyer, Friedman and Anna Schwartz, all of Bolshevik heritage, our monetary system was developed. The purpose was to inflate America’s Greatness above all others.

The American Empire needed a jolt into the sphere of narcissism usurping that of Great Britain and Royalty. The Bolsheviks were only too delighted to assist. Because one day, America would be their homeland. America must thus represent their ideals, ideologies and of course, - secularism. The basis for the World Economic Forum. It is notable that the Bolsheviks were fleeing the ungodly mess the Bolsheviks had reaped upon the destruction of Russia and the rise of Soviet communism. Much like how the West reaps the rewards of devastating third world countries creating mass emigration due to the absolute actions of ~ The West.

The means of measurement is twofold; Real GDP vs Nominal GDP wherein Real GDP adjusts for price changes using a base year’s prices. 2017 is currently used as the fixed base year for measuring prices which excludes inflation. Every few years the base year changes – thereby eliminating Real Inflation and deflation of the dollar. A mind Game. The purpose? Given inflation, if the base year remained 1937, the dollar is actually worth perhaps $3-4cents. GDP is thus an illusion. Both real and nominal. Given 1/3 of all spending that measures the GDP comes from Government spending.

When economics shows the GDP Per Person, and exclaims America is in the top ten with middle eastern countries leading the global pack, it is all for fan-fare. It does not translate to household income and cost of living. It does not translate to prosperity of The People. Instead, it has become a model of government graft vs real inflation. And our government seemingly is unaware of this rather benign deception because they are all in the BallRoom dressed for The Hunger Games.

Trying to convince Americans who can’t afford food and insurance that they are wealthier than any other country on the globe is simply a Con Game. And when reality is laid bare, anger implodes. And the end result is filthy, potty mouth rhetoric wherein we are thus exposed as ‘stupid’. I feel much better knowing I am stupid…

Gold and Silver prices are through the proverbial roof – Gold $4256 and silver $66. They are indicators that all is not well with global economies. Oddly, the White House economic experts tend to ignore the obvious and are instead told to focus on $18 Trillion in Tariffs that are not tariffs at all but pinky-swear maybe when my ship comes in – promises… finger crossed behind their back. The EU is broke. Japan is broke. Israel is broke. Their promises are meaningless.

Middle eastern heavy weights including, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and UAE will follow the money. Money backed by hard assets and growth, AKA the BRICS. Will they actually spend a dime on a fallen economic system? They aren’t ‘stupid’…