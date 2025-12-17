GDP - A Worthless Measure of America in Decline
China has Hypersonic Missiles. China is building the world’s most powerful hydropower system. China has surpassed every country in the world in AI. China unveils EUV prototype reshaping global chip landscape. China voices support for Venezuela. China’ stealth endurance drone completes maiden flight. China’s humanoid robots take off – beating Musks.
What China is NOT doing is bombing Venezuela, Iran, Syria, Yemen, Lebanon, or ANY country for that matter. China’s military budget is roughly $240 billion or 1/5 of the US. When measuring success as a GDP figure, there are two figures that artificially create a bubble – government spending and inflation (real inflation, not the pandy arse kind our government propagandizes). The US Government spending has reached over $7 Trillion annually.
Helena’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
US consumer spending is currently in the range of $19 to $20 Trillion annually. While on the surface it sounds as though Americans are all wealthy a breakdown reveals reality: Spending is dominated by housing ~ 33%, transportation ~ 17%, food ~ 13%, and insurance & healthcare ~ 20%. All necessities. Before Taxes.
By comparison, China consumer spending is shifting: Food and liquor remain top, Healthcare & Medicine 2nd, then it shifts to EV’s, fashion, electronics, beauty products, dining out and travel ~ and wealth management. While US households are struggling with the basics, Chinese consumers are realizing a shifting profile. This swing is causing behavioral shifts – Americans are angry! Not in a modified manner, but in a manner where spiritual warfare meets Robert De Niro in a contest of profanity speech.
The death chants in America are becoming insurmountable. Every day people applaud death, whether of Palestinians, or unidentified men inside outboard motor boats, or a sitting US President making lude and unbecoming comments about the horrific murder of an actor simply because said actor was loudly demeaning against Trump. Is that Christian? To become worse than your enemy? More abrasive? More vilifying?
In 1901 Simon Kuznets of Russian heritage was born to a Lithuanian Jewish family. His family emigrated to the US in 1922 whereupon Kuznets began studying at Columbia. In those days and beyond, Columbia, Rockefeller and Carnegie operated as a cult of sorts. In 1937, Kuznets presented the measurement concept of GDP for US Congress. Having learned much of his trade within the National Bureau of Economic Research along with Meyer, Friedman and Anna Schwartz, all of Bolshevik heritage, our monetary system was developed. The purpose was to inflate America’s Greatness above all others.
The American Empire needed a jolt into the sphere of narcissism usurping that of Great Britain and Royalty. The Bolsheviks were only too delighted to assist. Because one day, America would be their homeland. America must thus represent their ideals, ideologies and of course, - secularism. The basis for the World Economic Forum. It is notable that the Bolsheviks were fleeing the ungodly mess the Bolsheviks had reaped upon the destruction of Russia and the rise of Soviet communism. Much like how the West reaps the rewards of devastating third world countries creating mass emigration due to the absolute actions of ~ The West.
The means of measurement is twofold; Real GDP vs Nominal GDP wherein Real GDP adjusts for price changes using a base year’s prices. 2017 is currently used as the fixed base year for measuring prices which excludes inflation. Every few years the base year changes – thereby eliminating Real Inflation and deflation of the dollar. A mind Game. The purpose? Given inflation, if the base year remained 1937, the dollar is actually worth perhaps $3-4cents. GDP is thus an illusion. Both real and nominal. Given 1/3 of all spending that measures the GDP comes from Government spending.
When economics shows the GDP Per Person, and exclaims America is in the top ten with middle eastern countries leading the global pack, it is all for fan-fare. It does not translate to household income and cost of living. It does not translate to prosperity of The People. Instead, it has become a model of government graft vs real inflation. And our government seemingly is unaware of this rather benign deception because they are all in the BallRoom dressed for The Hunger Games.
Trying to convince Americans who can’t afford food and insurance that they are wealthier than any other country on the globe is simply a Con Game. And when reality is laid bare, anger implodes. And the end result is filthy, potty mouth rhetoric wherein we are thus exposed as ‘stupid’. I feel much better knowing I am stupid…
Gold and Silver prices are through the proverbial roof – Gold $4256 and silver $66. They are indicators that all is not well with global economies. Oddly, the White House economic experts tend to ignore the obvious and are instead told to focus on $18 Trillion in Tariffs that are not tariffs at all but pinky-swear maybe when my ship comes in – promises… finger crossed behind their back. The EU is broke. Japan is broke. Israel is broke. Their promises are meaningless.
Middle eastern heavy weights including, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, and UAE will follow the money. Money backed by hard assets and growth, AKA the BRICS. Will they actually spend a dime on a fallen economic system? They aren’t ‘stupid’…
Helena’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
China has to keep many balls rolling -- BRI and all of these others -- because, like the CCP leadership admitted years ago, they have to keep their billion+ people busy so that they won't find out how enslaved they are and hang every CCP member and then go after the 2d team.
Seriously … the big shots at the CCP all own expensive real estate across the globe -- Vancouver, BC., San Francisco and other parts of the US, and throughout the EU. Their version of the CIA/FBI came to the US asking for help more than 10 years ago trying to hunt down and arrest the 10,000 leaders who'd already absconded with more than $1.6 Trillion from china to the rest of the world … and the proles were greatly upset by this … as well they should be.
It's not all -- like Marjorie Main used to say in the old 'Ma and Pa Kettle' movies -- beer and skittles in the PRC … far from it.
HOWEVER, that's not to say that the Trumpensteinberg isn't hanging US out to dry, too … just a much, much smaller group of thieves will get the trillion$ that US citizens are losing minute by minute …
So we’re told that all is well because GDP and the stock market are rising, and since we have lots of natural gas to power AI data centers, we’re entering a “Mouse Utopia” of endless abundance. That these are all hallucinations is lost on those clinging to collapsing models as the means of maintaining their power. That the inhabitants of “Mouse Utopia” are not focused on how natty gas and AI are going to make Utopia even more utopian is lost in the current model collapse: antisocial behaviors are accelerating due to the the artificial nature and exploitive structure of our “Mouse Utopia,” but these realities aren’t measured and so they don’t exist in the current model’s self-referential hallucinations.
https://charleshughsmith.substack.com/p/all-the-dominant-models-are-collapsing