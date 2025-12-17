Helena’s Substack

Helena’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Anthony Aaron's avatar
Anthony Aaron
14h

China has to keep many balls rolling -- BRI and all of these others -- because, like the CCP leadership admitted years ago, they have to keep their billion+ people busy so that they won't find out how enslaved they are and hang every CCP member and then go after the 2d team.

Seriously … the big shots at the CCP all own expensive real estate across the globe -- Vancouver, BC., San Francisco and other parts of the US, and throughout the EU. Their version of the CIA/FBI came to the US asking for help more than 10 years ago trying to hunt down and arrest the 10,000 leaders who'd already absconded with more than $1.6 Trillion from china to the rest of the world … and the proles were greatly upset by this … as well they should be.

It's not all -- like Marjorie Main used to say in the old 'Ma and Pa Kettle' movies -- beer and skittles in the PRC … far from it.

HOWEVER, that's not to say that the Trumpensteinberg isn't hanging US out to dry, too … just a much, much smaller group of thieves will get the trillion$ that US citizens are losing minute by minute …

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Helena Glass
Mark R. Elsis's avatar
Mark R. Elsis
8h

So we’re told that all is well because GDP and the stock market are rising, and since we have lots of natural gas to power AI data centers, we’re entering a “Mouse Utopia” of endless abundance. That these are all hallucinations is lost on those clinging to collapsing models as the means of maintaining their power. That the inhabitants of “Mouse Utopia” are not focused on how natty gas and AI are going to make Utopia even more utopian is lost in the current model collapse: antisocial behaviors are accelerating due to the the artificial nature and exploitive structure of our “Mouse Utopia,” but these realities aren’t measured and so they don’t exist in the current model’s self-referential hallucinations.

https://charleshughsmith.substack.com/p/all-the-dominant-models-are-collapsing

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Helena Glass · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture