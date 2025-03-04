CGIAR – Consultative Group For International Agriculture Research. Translation: Genetically Modified Foods and Diseases. Board of Directors Chair Juergen Voegele. Voegele has served as co-Chair of the Global Futures Council of the World Economic Forum since 2016. Lindiwe Majele Sibanda is coChair. She also serves on the Board of Nestle.

CIGIAR was created by the Rockefeller Foundation and the Mexican Government in 1943 to lay the seeds for the Green Revolution. In 1970 Rockefeller felt this should be a ‘world initiative’ supported by every country across the globe. In this they have succeeded. Their US funding includes: USAID, USDA, Department of Agriculture, International Rescue Committee, National Science Foundation, MIT, Johns Hopkins, Universities of; Arizona, Massachusetts, Washington, Connecticut, Iowa State, Cornell, Michigan, Texas State, Texas A&M, Tufts, California & Maryland, UNICEF, World Bank, World Resources Institute, World Vision, Target, Walmart, Gates, PATH, FHI 360, UN, Context Global Development, DAI Global, and Anonymous.

Most of the US funding is via American Taxpayers.

Active across Africa, India, Malaysia, and Mexico, their headquarters are scattered with one in Washington, DC – “International Food Policy research Institute”, a nonprofit whose Director General is Johan Swinnen who comes from Belgium. His appointment was in 2021, by the Biden Regime. They are a Bill Gates Agenda.

One of their Projects is entitled: CGIAR Breeding for Tomorrow and Genebanks science program - OPTIMIZE: Breeding scheme for population improvement and product evaluation for each key market segment defined and continuously optimized – utilizing germplasm. Germplasm is the genetic material of plants, trees, crops and animals that is preserved and used for research, breeding, and conservation. It can include seeds, tissues, and DNA sequences.

Germplasm can be preserved using cryopreservation. It is also present in humans - the genetic material of an individual that may be transmitted, sexually or somatically, from one generation to another. This is akin to preserving human, plant, and animal germplasma in the event of a global catastrophic event – Climate Crisis.

Genebanks are located all over the world, however the vast majority are in Mexico, Belgium, Peru and Nigeria. The Genebanks in the US are mismanaged by the USDA for groves of ‘research’ that has already been completed or is unessential and duplicated. There should be ONE central Genebank in America so that scientists can communicate their needs efficiently and proactively.

This is the problem with University research funding. Often it is unregulated, over-funded, and the results are dubious. Transfers of genes to banks across the globe go unchecked, and the spurious aspect of human DNA within these banks is a bit too freaky. ALL the banks make the same claim – it is about Climate Change. And true, Climate she is a-changing, however, no one seems to research and put in motion a means of re-organizing agriculture production to accommodate changing climate realities.

It is no different than building a house in a flood zone – having it destroyed ten times – and building again. Unproductive and wasteful.

Who in the federal government is in charge of oversight? Elise H. Golan led the planning, coordination, and analysis of USDA policies, programs, and activities related to sustainable development for the USDA until February 2025. She represented the USDA on Sustainable Development issues. Golan, an Israeli, previously worked for the World Bank. Her bio states: Dr. Golan’s research has spanned a wide range of sustainability issues, including land tenure and sustainable land management in the Sahel and West Africa; rice-straw burning and sustainable land management in California; regional and U.S. food-system modeling; food labeling and market development; food access, affordability, and security; and the distributional consequences of food policy.

The one notation that is telling of her expertise is “land management in California”. The California that burns to a crisp every year. The California that refuses to create reservoirs to capture rainwater. The California that refuses to clear debris and dead trees in their forests. What her qualifications do not reveal is any background in genetics, science, DNA biomarkers, or nutrition.

She speaks in Sustainable Development Tongue. She is anti-MEAT, and Food Labeling. Her 2 books have zero ratings or reviews. She was terminated by President Trump. Brooke Rollins was Acting Secretary until her appointment was confirmed and she was sworn in by Clarence Thomas. An honor.

The USDA employs over 105,000 with a budget of $213 BILLION! Their Assets as of the last Financial Report were $473 billion. Liabilities - $201 billion - the debt primarily representing financing to support electric and housing loan programs which represent 76 percent of the total debt (WHAT does that have to do with the USDA?). The VAST majority of their expenditures, 70%, is spent on Food, Nutrition and Consumer Services.

Despite a forward accumulation of UNSPENT Taxpayer funding of $200 Billion, the USDA received their continued budgetary allocation of $214 Billion. The Deputy Chief Financial Officer of the USDA is Lynn Moaney, who has a bachelor’s degree in Accounting… As a former CPA – that accreditation is worthy of a Bookkeeper position. They FAILED their Audit Report.