Politico: GOP DECLARES WAR ON GAO. The General Accounting Office’s prime mandate is to root out ‘waste fraud and abuse’. This independent, nonpartisan, organization formed in 1921 is apparently under assault by President Trump and Politico finds this egregious and an onslaught to independence. This high court royal agency is headed by Gene Dodaro who has a Bachelor of Arts degree in accounting. His first and only job since 1973 is at the GAO.

The Treasury is missing $27 Trillion unaccounted for, no receipts. Obviously, this occurred over decades of time and yet somehow Gene Dodaro never caught a whiff. And Politico is incensed that President Trump wants to eliminate this very prestigious entity… that is independent and nonpartisan – pinky swear. Stacking the court with the least knowledgeable has always been the "Stage Play". The Liberal ticket. AOC, Maxine, Omar, Swalwell, etc… Give them some money to keep them quiet, keep them from actually working in any capacity and VOILA Rule America from within.

Biden’s auto-pen? Every Congressional member likely has one or ten of those strategically distributed. Biden’s was simply the ONLY one to be investigated. And the GAO never said a word… Yet a bunch of boys found the ‘discrepancy’ within weeks because Dodaro doesn’t know how to audit, he doesn’t know how to investigate, and he likely doesn’t know what GAAP is (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles).

It appears the ONLY thing the GAO office has done is support the impeachment of Trump in 2019 for not sending more money to Ukraine. Agencies have been failing external audits for decades. And the GAO does absolutely nothing. Their Budget is nearing $1 billion, they have a staff of 3600, and their only issue is President Trump – not the failed internal audits. Musk’s DOGE boys number 100.

Like the Department of Education – the GAO is toasted.

A single audit is typically staffed with ten and a manager and can take anywhere from 3 months to a year or more depending on the record keeping. According to Musk, $27 Trillion with no attached records is more than a tiny bit difficult to tackle for an audit – but not impossible. There are 441 federal agencies not including the civilian agencies such as the CIA.

The federal government’s primary outside auditor is KPMG – current CEO and Chairman is William Thomas. His bio states, “He is a member of the International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC), Business Roundtable, International Business Council, and His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales Sustainable Markets Council.” In other words, Thomas is a Canadian, Liberal Globalist member of the World Economic Forum. Paid to audit the US Federal Government.

Perspective: KPMG was paid $103.5 million to audit DHS. For funzies, $103.5 million times 441 agencies = roughly $46 BILLION – per year.

And STILL $27 Trillion Without Receipts Unaccounted For. SHUCKS - They Missed That...

DOGE’s first month payment for the 100 workers who actually uncovered multiple trillions in fraud was $39 million which includes a complete overhaul of IT and zero pay to Elon Musk. How bad is the IT? “The IRS uses hundreds of applications, software, and hardware systems that are considered outdated – meaning they are 25 years or older, or written in programming languages that are no longer used. Core Systems are from the 1960’s.”

But DOGE is the problem…

Given systems dating from the 1960’s it becomes more obvious that NOTHING is done by the agencies within – and the reports generated are created from outside sources. It is also quite possible that KPMG is complicit given they would have no means to audit 50 to 65 year old antiquated systems using unreadable code. And given KPMG is aligned with the British Royal family, aka, King Charles who created the World Economic Forum, and the World Economic Forum as an entity – nonpartisanship was just blown into 27 trillion pieces.