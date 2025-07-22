How best to resolve the growing conflict that is the Epstein Files with a different Chapter? Refer the possibility of criminal action against one and designate the one as the source of the entirety… The one being Obama, for which the salivating hear the cathedral bells of vengeance. Their eyes light up with glee and the tortured children are forgotten – just like that. Will Obama thus become the sacrificial lamb of the Real Deep State instrument? So that the Deep State can remain untouched? Or will it simply become another committee, counsel, or yawn as time proceeds and no tribunal is commandeered?

Trump was seriously losing the Epstein battle front. He made horrifically disturbing commentary toward his own MAGA base in what can only be termed a political faux pas of catastrophic proportions. Susie Wiles lost her wits end at the tantrums that ensued and the Clean-up Crew was called in to scavenge the scene of any remnants of the crime. This required an ‘insertion distraction’ – Russiagate. And the assertion that Obama is the King leader.

An obviously abhorrent testimony given Obama hasn’t nearly the IQ or strategical training for such a convoluted chapter. In fact, I would venture McKinsey did a fine job in their My Fair Lady makeover, but such a mastercraft cannot alter what is beneath the superficial surface. Obama’s Handler was/is Michael Bloomberg – as I have declared for years and is confirmed by Forbidden News, Alexandra Bruce.

In order to preserve the Deep State identities, the puppet faces are promoted so as to distract and maintain the illusion. Daddy Bush was mired in the Franklin Scandal. Clinton in Epstein’s house of torture. Georgie Bush with his C/D level transcript, Obama with his Soviet Union Columbia degree, Biden with his proclivities for little girls fully exposed for the public… Their obsessions were fulfilled like candy in a Christmas stocking while the real Masters move the pieces on the chess board.

Will they allow Obama to be sacrificed, or will they surreptitiously move him to Argentina? He has no Jewish Zionist heritage so they owe him no reparations. Unlike Epstein and Ghislaine who are both highly preserved assets relocated - ‘elsewhere’.

In a twist befitting an Agatha Christie novel, Ghislaine Maxwell’s new quite young, Jewish attorney, David Oscar Markus, has filed a motion for appeal based on AG Pam Bondi’s claim that there is no evidence that anyone participated in a crime with Epstein, thereby upholding Trump’s claim that he was a nice guy and was framed by the Democrats.

It is also noteworthy that simultaneously another attorney, Arthur Aidala, is winning an appeal for Weinstein, and Markus is applauding this fabulous conveyance of ‘Justice”.

I suppose the next contrivance to this dark knight episode would be to grant Derschowitz his law which claims pedophilia is simply another form of natural attraction and legalize the absurd. At which point we will truly have stepped into The Twilight Zone allowing thousands upon thousands of individuals to never account for their pedophilia crimes.

Look no further than Psychology Today: “Hebephilia describes people who have a sexual preference for pubescent children around the ages of 11 to 14. It is not considered a mental disorder. Experiencing that attraction, from an evolutionary perspective, is not pathological—attraction to a teen who has undergone puberty and can reproduce is a valid reproductive behavior. Humans are wired to perceive beauty in youth, as it can be a strong indicator of fertility.”

The CEO of Psychology Today is Jo Colman. His wife, Batya Lahav, is VP and Jewish. An Arab ‘Queer’, per her own profile, Celine Khalife, was slated to be Psychology Today’s new sex therapist until it was observed she was antisemitic and immediately fired without further ado. Such is the psychology of Psychology Today… You must conform in all aspects to Jewish secularism – or cease to exist.

Despite the media claiming the House is looking to subpoena Ghislaine Maxwell, it is the Deputy DOJ, Todd Blanche, who will actually meet with her behind closed doors. As of 2023, Blanche was a registered Democrat. In 2024 when he was called to represent Trump he changed his affiliation to Republican.