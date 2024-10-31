DOT DOT DASH NEWS SNIPPETS

I. In Britain, a team of experts embraced a radical solution to flooding: give the land back to the sea. This means allowing the land to be flooded as naturally occurring. This concept was formulated by a team of ‘experts’ with IQ’s on par with Kamala Harris. Climate is winning. The scientific community can’t change the natural course of earth and have therefore claimed this radical idea is a qualifier of their expertness. EGO.

These experts remind me of the elementary school concept wherein ‘no one wins’ so everyone gets an award, including the ‘losers’.

2. Elon Musk is accused of initiating a Lottery by the Pennsylvania government. Musk asked residents in battle ground states to sign a petition and in exchange he would use those names to randomly pick a winner of $1 million. The definition of a Lottery is: a means of ‘raising money’ by selling tickets and giving a prize randomly. Musk did NOT raise any money. End of harassment.

3. Milei fired his foreign minister because she voted at a UN Council to lift the embargoes against Cuba and allow them to be a sovereign country. 187 countries voted for Cuba’s release and 2 denied; Israel and America. According to Milei, it is the duty of Argentina to do whatever it’s CIA Handlers tell them. Therefore, democratic countries should punish communist countries and destroy their means toward prosperity.

Milei’s claim to be a Libertarian is beyond dubious. He aligns with the Biden Regime. Contrary to Mainstream Media diatribe, Argentina is besieged by protests, the collapse of education, and remains one of the highest inflationary countries in the world.

4. Russia claims that nationals from the US, Canada and UK fighting in Ukraine were killed. DoD Director, Lloyd Austin, claims that if NK nationals fight against Ukraine – this would be a ‘red-line’ to full NATO bombardment. No hypocrisy noted.

5. Germany’s view of the US election is rather comical. “ Democrats hope the former teacher's everyman appeal of Tim Walz can win them rural voters. He is not very well known nationally, but his background enables him to speak to a certain section of the electorate with credibility." Apparently rural means he owns a gun. Other than that, his appeal is vague to nothing. His fame was rooted in the day Walz was quoted as calling out the Trump/Vance ticket as “weird”.

6. As the Election approaches with Kennedy determined to quash the rogue CIA permanently, The EU Commission is calling on von Der Leyen to create a EU CIA. The US has five National Foreign Intelligence programs including the CIA. The total budget for the National Intelligence Program is $72.4 billion. Why we have five agencies all tasked with the same responsibilities is a ‘secret’. The CIA’s budget is a ‘secret’. Likely due to their Cartel affiliation in trafficking of various pursuits.

7. The Center For Countering Digital Hate which I wrote about not too many blogs ago is now being sued given it is a UK operation pretending to have a Washington affiliation and address. The Center was formed in 2018 in the UK to quash ‘conspiracy theories’ regarding Vaccines, Climate Change, and anti-semitism. Thru Censorship. Despite claiming to have an office in DC, they have failed to file their required 990 forms or extensions.

8. And lastly, on par with Western Cartel ideologies, our ally, India, is now subject to sanctions due to its refusal to recuse itself from trade with Russia, including in aviation components made in the US and two other companies which operate in the technology sector of the Russian Federation.

According to the Treasury Department the sanctions were imposed whether or not the materials were used for civilian or military purposes. In addition sanctions were imposed on Chinese companies.

Friends are hard to come by in this administration. But US sanctions are part and parcel to the cause of inflation when there are few alternative sources of the materials under sanction policies. Causing the demand to accelerate the price. Which benefits those countries not abiding by the sanctions! Which leads us back to #1 – the IQ of ‘experts’ who are stilling playing tiddly wink to Russia’s 3D CHESS.