Tom Bouklas
5h

Addendum:

In approximately 150 BC Nagasena, a young Buddhist Monk and former pupil of Dhammarakkhita, debated the Greek King, Menander, as recorded the Milinda Panha (The Debate of King Milinda). Menander, who controlled the majority of what is now Pakistan as well as a sizable portion of Afghanistan, was honored on the coins of that period as ΒΑΣΙΛΕΩΣ ΣΩΤΗΡΟΣ ΜΕΝΑΝΔΡΟΥ, Basileus Soteros Menandrou, Leader Savior Menander.

By the 4th Century AD the Hellenistic influence on Buddhism produced Asanga and Vasubandhu, brothers who travelled from Peshawar near Gandhara to Kashmir. Vasubandhu’s works in turn had a great influence on Tibetan Buddhism.

Robert Welch
7h

In our current reality - the World being run on fear - religions will just get corrupted as anything else has been, because those people who use and live by the language of fear will lie, cheat, steal, corrupt whatever will allow them to increase power, money, control. So, of course religions have been perverted, well meaning as they began.

We don't need a religion if we just live in love - Do unto others as you would have them do unto you. This includes nature in all it's glory.( A real religion, would claim that, yes, we have a path to living in love, as do many other religions. So, welcome to all real religions. May we all end up in living in heaven - here on this Earth, for starters. LOL.

