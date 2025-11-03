With the World Economic Forum, we knew the outcome. It was written down. They told us. Endless scripts of exactly how the world would operate under a One World Government. It was assumed that America would be that Tyrannical dictator. And suddenly smart cities were not being built. Gates abandoned his property in Arizona. Cricket markets are collapsing and the idea of embedded implants to control humanity is being pushed back. Why? There are simply too many of us. Not abandoned, but a different RESET.

In particular, America is no longer center stage and continues to slide due to the nightmare ideology of the Khazarian war bankers. They are directly responsible for the death of manufacturing in all western countries. Without that manufacturing, the West will Fall. The concept of investment in America can only be achieved if we stop warring on behalf of Israel. But the bankers thrive on war. They made their wealth financing war. And they have no desire to let that stream of money fade.

Trump is trying to hold up two distinctly polar opposite core agendas – which means we will fail at both. And the baton will likely pass to China. Israel is okay with that shift because China holds to atheism, communism, and a dictator regime. A perfect match for the World Economic Forum’s original decree. Yet, as Soros duly noted, Americans don’t go down easily. We are resilient. And despite the failure of our education system, we still possess a dedicated survival instinct.

Christ very specifically warned us of the duplicitous Money Changers. The Crusades warned us. Civilizations disappeared. We have significantly more insight today than ever before – but will we listen? That seems to be the source of the desperation unfolding on Social Media and the cleanup crews of PR Propaganda still trying to ‘deceive’ to win. You cannot fool all the people all the time. Yet they continue to try.

The Bank of International Settlements was created in 1930 by a German, Hjalmar Schacht, and an Englishman, Montagu Norman and facilitated by the Rothschilds. In the 1860’s, the State Bank of Russia via Alexander Steiglitz, a Russia Jew, and De Nederlandsche Bank, originally founded by King William I until his abdication – William II, joined forces in financing the American Civil War. William was married to the granddaughter of Catherine The Great of Russia.

BIS was built on Wars. Raphaël-Georges Lévy is credited with suggesting the establishment of an International Central Bank. His heritage comes from the Jewish Bischoffsheim Family, interwoven with the Goldschmidt Family, nee Rothschilds. The Money Changers. The purpose of BIS was to force Germany to pay reparations to France and Belgium. Why was the US even involved? American loans funded German payments to Allies who then paid down their debts to the US. This involvement was motivated by both economic interests and the desire to stabilize the European economy. A circular wherein Americans lost and banks won – in particular, JP Morgan.

Today, amidst a fragmented global realm a RESET is shifting its gears and the manufacturing hubs will seemingly become the stalwarts of the game. Securing resources by destroying other countries has been curtailed. And Trump’s boondoggle of foreign investments are at this stage unsigned pieces of paper. With the Zionists attacking Qatar with ridiculously childish memes of Tucker Qatarlson and Qatardace Owens – they bite the hand that feeds America to the tune of $1.2 TRILLION.

Pledging investments in order to quash Trump’s tariff regime has little impact until it has – impact! At this stage it is meaningless and could completely blowup with the Zionist PR Campaign. Creating a manufacturing hub takes YEARS. Rare Earth Mines typically take 8-10 years to come online. The China tariff deal is a 1 year ‘pause’. Not a deal at all. A RESET to the CBDC and Digital ID’s as discussed at length by the superb geopolitical analyst, Whitney Webb, are already employed by China. But getting western citizens to accept this monumental transformation of society will not happen overnight.

Point to Point – IF Trump were to follow thru with his campaign promises and take America out of NATO, the UN, and IMF collateral spiral, eliminate the CIA, and force all NGO’s to pay taxes, we have a chance. IF Trump aligned with the very wealthy Middle East countries and let go of the floundering Israel, America would have a chance. Unfortunately, Trump’s latest use of Taxpayer Funds is to buy off the Israeli court which is investigating Netanyahu and his wife for fraud, corruption and graft.

NOT A STELLAR DECISION.