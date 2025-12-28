Helena’s Substack

Helena’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ulysses "Lyss" Bonner's avatar
Ulysses "Lyss" Bonner
7h

Wow, excellent research and reporting, thanks Helena! The recurring reports that JPM were shorting silver, just another piece of brilliant gaslighting the markets?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Robert Welch's avatar
Robert Welch
5h

Will be very interesting if silver gaps up at the open tomorrow......into more " blue sky ".

Doug Casey feels that silver should be at 200 dollars an ounce. It's been held down while inflation has run rampant and so needs to catch up. A disaster for banks, and others.......

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Helena Glass
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Helena Glass · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture