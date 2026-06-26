From the perspective of economics, Trump’s Housing Bill is pure Trash. The ONLY way prices on anything go down is via a crash and burn. Housing costs rise because real inflation is in the realm of 18%. Materials costs rise with Tariffs. Cheap Labor has been deported. A 2 point increase in mortgage rates can be defined as a 50% increase in mortgage costs. Insurance companies raised rates by about 250%. Property Taxes raised rates by about 75%. To actually lower costs – one would need to force costs to repeal all increases since 2017. Never going to happen – unless the entire economy crashes.

In the 1980’s when markets crashed, housing crashed because of foreclosures. Millions were forced to walk away. Foreign money was yanked – those owners disappeared and banks were left holding inventory that was worth half the marginal original mortgage. Bankruptcies skyrocketed. My husband and I extracted ourselves from the world and lived on a sailboat in Sausalito. We were lucky.

All of these crashes are orchestrated. When economies become unmanageable, the government creates crashes because they have no other solution. Trump’s Housing Bill would be the equivalent of putting a Band-aide on hemorrhaging wounds from 20 gunshots. MAYBE one artery will slow down – but the rest will quickly deplete life. The patient – the house – will die.

This is the cycle of capitalism. And still, economists pretend their algorithms, their models, their graphs, can solve the problems. When in fact they are literally paid propagandists. Degreed, they flaunt their expertness that solves - nothing. Like Doctors who prescribe pill-poppers that create 15 other ailments. The Capitalist MODEL is dead. And like good little gnomes, our governments pretend they can solve these manifestations of collapse in order to lift the illusion they are essential.

Years ago, LA conducted a test of sorts and hired a highway contractor with caveats: build the road in a specific timeline within a specific hard budget – if you complete the project early there will be a bonus – complete the project late and there will be a deficit charged against you. SURPRISE – they came in early. Yet instead of employing this model across all of California, the very capitalist government decided this reality didn’t fit their ‘model’ and yanked all subsequent contracts that followed this bidding.

This refusal to adopt what is best is the MODEL employed by all of America. It has decimated the economy. It has created the schism that graphs extremes in polar different directions between cost of living vs wages and income. Not One President understands this economic reality. Least of all Trump whose businesses fail while reaping him personally. So when the Housing Bill is brought forth to a Congressional vote wherein not one of them have a degree in real world economics and instead tout their Law Degree from Hobuncken – this is the end result.

Someone on Twitter challenged me because I research history – ‘what good is history – you need to see the present, the real world’. HISTORY unedited – is the Real World. Because everything on earth is a series of constant cycles. Unless we can find those cycles we are destined to repeat our mistakes. Not unlike the many CIA driven movies that reveal this osmosis of reliving the same day over and over again. The scenery is different, but we are reliving the 13th century the 14th century, the 16the century etc…

And the only way to stop the cycle is to change our response.

Something we have yet to do. But can do. A choice.

What does Utopia look like? Is Utopia a world of hybrid humans who have lost the last vestige of purpose? Is it cities built with gold and jewels? Is it living on a desolate planet breathing through tubes and aging at a rate where lifespans are diminished to 25 years? Is it living in congestion? Having no creative mind? No challenge? No constructiveness? Wallowing. Fat. Wherein all of life is a remote headset? Because that is exactly what our Elite, including Musk, would have us believe is our Utopia.

Or is Utopia the return to nature, to being a part of, a being of, the world in its wholeness of energy and nature – expanding our brains to see the colors and sounds that we have suppressed? The ability to fly. The ability to take only what is necessary and expand on what is not. Is Utopia really what the Nephilim of dark angels tells us is our future? Why are so many so easily swayed by the dark side?

Why is it that the woke want to expand nature and the Nephilim humans want to eradicate it? What are they afraid of?

Capitalism is a form of slavery. It has not created wealth or power or happiness. It has created Bombast, Wars, Trump, and Poverty. All under a fake banner to hide the fact that western nations are under Communist Totalitarian Rule.

The Housing Bill is simply another bombast of fakery and will have little effect on a delusional world vision. But it will become legal tender for our government to create greater division, egocentric disutility, and a Fall within the historical frame of Noah and The Floods.

Don’t be like them. Embrace nature. Talk to nature. Be stewards of Nature as God originally directed.