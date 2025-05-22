Sometimes it gets so hard to keep writing - the depth of the fraud that is humanity so horribly heavy to carry. I know I share this with a number of writers herein. Off Grid is certainly sounding appealing. To just NOT Know.

You cannot ‘unsee what your have seen’, and your cannot ‘unread what is written’. It takes it’s toll. Once you know…

There is so much I don’t write about. Despite all my trajectories. Please, have patience, for much of what I share is what I learned just that moment… ~ Grace and Hope