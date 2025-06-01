On June 2, Kyiv has a debt payment due to hedge fund investors in the amount of $665 Million. Zelenskky has declared Ukraine will not make the payment and no restructuring agreement has been made. Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal decided that they would fly to Kyiv to celebrate the passage thru the house of a New Great Bill that will give Ukraine another $60 Billion of US Taxpayer funds. The One Big Beautiful Bill is now in the senate – wherein no one will read it and simply vote according to their scripted Handlers.

The Big Beautiful Bill is over 1,100 pages. And given the laziness of Congress I doubt they will even get thru the Table of Contents for their back flap book report. If you want to give it a shot – here it is: https://www.congress.gov/bill/119th-congress/house-bill/1/text

It is notable that this Bill contributed to Elon Musk’s negative comments claiming it adds significantly to the deficit and basically negates DOGE cost cutting. There are a few Defense budgets that stand out: 1) Indo Pacific – which would coincide with Hegseth’s fear mongering about China and Taiwan, and 2) the largest single allocation – over $4 billion for ‘classified military space superiority.

The Bill is sponsored by Jody Arrington, a war hawk from the Bush/Cheney era. His political contributors include Koch, Inc and AIPAC.

It is notable that so many politicians have been able to easily come and go in Ukraine without incident – but then AI does wonders when you need to create fake stage sets. While in "Ukraine", Graham and Blumenthal both stepped across the line of the Logan Act by specifically engaging in political dialogue and government activities with a nation at war. When those comments cross to tariffs and the imposition of sanctions, and funding they have overlorded OFAC and The Treasury.

OFAC: The Office of Foreign Assets Control, is a financial intelligence and enforcement agency of the U.S. Department of the Treasury that administers and enforces economic and trade sanctions. As US Senators, Graham and Blumenthal are responsible for writing laws, oversight of the executive branch, budget authority, confirmation of presidential nominees and the ratification of treaties. They are representatives of their ‘STATE” – not the country.

While they are free to travel abroad like any American, their discourse and meetings with government officials is quantifiably prohibited. In this case, Graham and Blumenthal could only be permitted to travel in an official capacity as a Congressional Delegation. Delegations are organized by committees within the Department of State – in this case, the overseer would be the Acting Director of Legislative Affairs, Philip Laidlaw – appointed by Biden. He would necessitate reporting to Marco Rubio.

The two committees available for approval include: House Foreign Affairs Committee Chaired by Brian Mast, and the Senate Foreign Relations Committee chaired by Jim Rische. They would be responsible for approval of a delegation’s authority.

Graham: “What I learned on this trip is he (Putin) is preparing for more war”. Thus attempting to spike the validation of the $60 Billion in funding while having a blow party and counting how much they can siphon from the Taxpayers. They are also loudly advocating for a 500% sanction tariff on any country that buys Russian oil and Gas. Unfortunately, that would include the EU which continues to necessitate those supplies amidst an already out of control price hike – that has hit manufacturing the hardest.

China, India and Turkey remain the top importers of Russian oil and gas, with Europe’s dependence down from 45% to 20% - officially. But that isn’t wholly accurate. Because Europe has a middleman – Turkey. So the EU can pretend they have lowered dependence effectively, because they use a middleman – they pay significantly more.

The US, aka President Trump, needs to decide if he is friend or foe. The flip flopping is most certainly losing MAGA support and will impact Putin in deciding whether a full assault takeover of Ukraine is the only solution. Blumenthol and Graham need to be held accountable for violating the Logan Act, not submitting the proper committee authority, and over-riding Rubio and OFAC leadership completely. Despite traveling to Ukraine 7 or 8 times – neither Graham or Blumenthal have seemingly submit a Statement of Disbursements report as required – 2024 or 2025.

If they traveled outside of Federal authority with private money, they have no license to conduct ANY Congressional business. Including meetings, conferences, and making international television appearances pretending they are representatives of America.