Trump wants to buy Greenland. The EU wants to punish Elon Musk. A self-proclaimed biographer of Musk who openly hates him claims musk is a loony-tune. LA is on fire wherein some declare there are nuances reminiscent of Maui as cars are abandoned and roads of escape blocked. And someone from HHS has called for medics and nurses to show up at the Presidential inauguration. Giving the impression that fireworks will become deadly. Drones anyone?

I took one day off and this is what happens. GEEZ!

Greenland: Rare Earth Metals. China is currently the super-power behind the world’s rare earth metals. As of December 2024, China banned exports of these minerals to the US. A leverage. In 1953, Greenland’s colonization by Denmark was ended and the country became an independent state – administered by Denmark – the string.

Denmark restricted trade by disallowing the Greenlanders from trading with anyone else. The people rose in defiance and by 2008, a referendum on greater autonomy was achieved by vote. 90% of its population of 56,000 is Inuit and 8% is Dutch. One reason the population is so low is because in the 60’s and 70’s the Denmark government illegally inserted IUD’s in all the girls and women of birthing age. No explanation has yet to be forthcoming.

As a self-governing island, Greenland’s population have expressed interest in Trump’s proposal and could hold a referendum to sever alliances with Denmark. Giving The People the right to sell their land to the US. Pretty straight forward.

The EU Wants to Punish Musk: Why is the EU so afraid of Musk’s political positions? Is having an opinion and speaking that opinion fascism? That would be the basis of the defaults – fascism. According to Spain’s PM, Sanchez, Elon and the far-right are fascists, the heirs of Naziism, and autocratic. Throwing spews by shrews!!

The symbol of the “fascio littorio” (Fascism) is a bundle of rods tied around an axe representing strength thru unity. Similar to the Gestault Theory espoused by Germany. Their main enemy has historically been communists. Jason Stanley defined fascism as a national restoration against communists, Marxists, immigrants and minorities. He declared that CoVid and racial violence in America represented fascism in politics.

In an interesting perversion, a largess number of ‘historians’ defining fascism in a purely negative connotation are Zionists who reference The Holocaust while promoting communism as another form of capitalism. The fact that the western world has been under the thumb of communist rule incorporating division, disunity, uprooting the rights of individuals and demanding censorship is no longer an illusion.

When Musk asserts support for a valid political entity in another nation how can that be fascism if the party is legal?

LA FIRE: LA Mayor is in Ghana for absolutely no reason whatsoever. Mayor’s have zero authority to visit other nations in any political context. There are four active fires. Hurricane force winds. And no water. The hydrants are empty. The valve shut off. The exact same phenomena that occurred in Maui August 2023 wherein ‘the wind’ was blamed.

“Los Angeles has a Minimal Wind Factor™, which means there is a very low likelihood that hurricane, tornado or severe storm winds will impact this area.” Typically, Santa Ana winds originate as a result of extreme dryness in the hills causing low humidity and tinder-land. The winds typically travel toward the ocean at speeds that can reach 40 mph. LA is clocking 85 to 100 mph. Numerous fires throughout California’s history have damaged large swathes of buildings and acreage. While the cause of the fire has not been revealed, the combination with winds, is a fairly common event which has recently resulted in many insurers foregoing property insurance altogether. Other insurers simply offer insurance that omits fire catastrophes.

Since Governor Newsom has spent California’s money on immigrants and biolabs, once again nothing is done to increase water sources such as reservoirs and instead rainfall is wasted as runoff into the Pacific. Thus the fire hoses are literally spitting water.

Just days before the fire, Newsom was touring various counties promoting his ‘bottom up’ Jobs First Economic Project, ie via immigrants, and his balanced budget for 2025. That previous budget came in short over $160 BILLION with 5.5 million on food stamps. NOT exactly stellar. For the last 4 years, California has experienced a net loss of citizens - despite the swathes of illegal immigrants. In the LA school district 73% are Hispanic. California is host to roughly 3 million illegal immigrants.

How did Newsom win an election having destroyed the economy? Like presidential elections, state and local elections face the same fraud and California is certainly no different.

According to James O’Keefe, an insider within the Department of Veterans Affairs told O’Keefe Media Group, an internal memo was sent to the VA requesting medical personnel ahead of the 2025 Presidential Inauguration. The documents detail a formal appeal for paramedics, emergency nurses, and doctors to be present. Giving the impression that coordinated violence will accompany the inauguration.

FAIR WARNING to attendees.