Helena’s Substack

Helena’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert Welch's avatar
Robert Welch
5h

Any semblance to Looney Tunes is .....................quite rightly, on target.

Reply
Share
Northern Mainer's avatar
Northern Mainer
6h

He’s a chaos creator…aka S*%t stirrer. This is fantasy bologna meant to distract the masses, cause freak outs in the media, endless analysis and get NATO riled up. In the end he will walk away, shrug and say, in the words of that great poet Rosanna Anna Danna (SNL), “never mind”. Always constant distractions and pure theater out of Washington and Hollywood.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Helena Glass · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture