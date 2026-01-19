There is a reason Greenland is sparsely inhabited – it’s farking COLD! Colder than Siberia. In 1966, the Army abandoned Camp Century, leaving hundreds of tons of waste inside the ice sheet. Today, the crushed and abandoned camp lies more than 100 feet (30 meters) below the ice sheet surface. Camp Century took 5 years to build and mere days to abandon as it was ‘realized’ ice sheets are unstable… ie, they melt. The only accomplishment of this grand military failure was to learn that seas used to be higher. Gosh darn those engineers…

So, Trump thinks that this time it will be different. Military troops will be deployed – engineers, construction workers, and igloos will dot the landscape where temperatures dip into the -67’ range annually reaching highs of 50’ during the summer month of July. Of course it doesn’t really matter because like Alaska – winter sunshine is limited to a few hours per day thus working in a mine… ?

Oddly, Trump’s hold to the statement that Greenland is a necessary strategic outpost for the American military to repel the enemies Russia and China is countered by his request that Putin join Trump’s Board of Peace for Gaza… Yes, Art of War states ‘bring your enemies closer’… but Trump has declared he’s never read a book so I doubt he has any inclination regarding the contents.

There are six mines operating in Alaska. Building can take upwards of 29 years but Alaska has infrastructure in place, Greenland does not. Once again making Trump’s proposal a waste of economic endeavor. In 30 years we will have progressed beyond rare earth minerals and the mines will be abandoned. Forward thinking does not appear to be an asset of the White House regime. Instead, taking Greenland is a ‘legacy booster’ that seems to be central to all of Trump’s actions.

The Deal would use up valuable dollars that America is in short supply of at this juncture as debt closes in on $40 trillion. The US currently imports 10,000 tonnes of rare earth magnets from China annually. The cost is roughly $850 million. The 30 year cost is $25 billion. The payment Trump is offering from America’s coffers for Greenland is $700 Billion. Meaning it would take 823 years to breakeven. But China BAD!

AFTER building infrastructure and the mines.

Greenland as a “Security” issue. “Right now, Greenland is covered with Russian and Chinese ships all over the place. We need Greenland from the standpoint of national security,” ~ Trump.

Russia and China have been collaborating to develop Arctic shipping routes as Moscow seeks to deliver more oil and gas to China amid Western Sanctions while China seeks a shorter shipping route to reduce its dependence on the Strait of Malacca. The reason – US Sanctions. So, the US created the problem and now, instead of meting out the sanctions, the US wants to create a false threat to justify indebting Americans with $700 Billion of untenable land.

The War Machine of Peace.

There are NO Chinese ships anywhere near Greenland. There is an occasional Russian vessel in the Arctic – on the Russian side. The closest countries to The Arctic include Russia, Finland, Norway, and Sweden. Not Greenland. The statement by Trump is a fear based apparition in his mind and no one else’s. The credibility of Trump has disintegrated to zero on the global stage. Adding to the Buffoon memes and embarrassing Americans who are now unwelcome as tourists.

The Nobel Prize fiasco seems to be Trump’s biggest trigger point. Somehow these 8 wars Trump claims he stopped were not suitably noticed by the PM of Norway, therefore Trump will take Greenland from Denmark. I don’t think Trump understands geography. But the wars Trump claims to have ended, averaging one per month, include: Israel vs Palestine, Cambodia vs Thailand, India vs Pakistan, Rwanda vs DRC, Armenia vs Azerbaijan, Egypt vs Ethiopia, Serbia vs Kosovo, and Israel vs Iran. Stolen... Trump thinks sit is the Noble Peace Prize.

Egypt vs Ethiopia: There is no war – there are disagreements over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam. Egypt has hampered Israel’s desire to extend the Ben Gurion Canal as a large component of the Greater Israel Project throughout Palestine. President Trump has claimed the US participated in the funding of the Dam while Israel provided engineers and logistics. The purpose? Water for Israel and the Israel Project to extend the Ben Gurion Canal putting Egypt and the Suez Canal – out of business.

Armenia/Azerbaijan – no treaty signed.

Rwanda/DRC – conflict ongoing.

Cambodia/Thailand – still being mediated by China, ASEAN and US

Serbia/Kosovo – US not involved…

India/Pakistan – a three day tit-for-tat amid tensions since 1947.

The, the, the… That’s it Folks. Trump the Hero. He is going to Huff and Puff And Blow your house away...