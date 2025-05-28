The Most Recent Research Studies Conducted by Harvard Using Taxpayer Funding:

Novel Population Study in South Africa Ties National Regulations on Salt restriction in Processed Foods To Lower Blood Pressure ~ February 2025

Expanded version of “Work Design for Free Health Employer Toolkit launched” - to make sure employees ‘feel good’ at work ~ December 2024

Racial inequalities in exposure to household member deaths: A “Hidden” social determinant of Health? ~ August 2024

Are these studies advancing anything beneficial to society or are they simply propaganda waste of time and money, dribbling the basket ball on the court? They are NOT advancing IT evolution, development of new propulsion, new means of powering homes, advancement in battery operated trains, etc... This is why America is now so far behind every advanced economy in development. IRAN can produce hypersonic missiles – America? Test failures over and over again for YEARS!

There are 5,250 private universities in the United States. Additionally, there are 609 two-year degree-granting institutions. In 1965 there were roughly 1750 private universities, oddly this information is an estimate. The Higher Education Act of 1965 instituted by Johnson’s ‘Great Society’, was intended to increase a broader spectrum of attendance thru subsidies supporting scholarships for Americans. It wasn’t until Daddykins Bush came along that those scholarships were converted more toward ‘Federal Government student loans’.

DEBT.

At the time the cost of a public college was roughly $1800 per year and a private University was $9,000. Private universities became all the rage as they were deemed to offer the Best education because ideologically, everything that costs more is superior. In 1965 the foreign student enrollment in US universities ranged around 80,000. In 2025, that number had blossomed to 1.1 million.

The average amount of US Taxpayer scholarships to foreign students was $23,800 for one year. MATH: $26,180,000,000 given to foreign students annually. The average scholarship given to white American students is $9,300 in the form of Pell Grants. IS this equitable distribution? Of is it theft of American Taxpayer money!?

Harvard has been a breading ground of Communism and Marxism for 80+ years. The Harvard Communist was published by Harvard’s Youth Communist League in the 1930s and 40s. Harvard was host to the National Committee of the Communist Party – predominantly, Bolsheviks from the Soviet Union. They were unionists of the FDR era’s New Deal fighting Hitler on behalf of Stalin. Anne Burlak was an activist communist who was a coveted speaker at Harvard and whose papers are now treasures at Smith College.

Fred Biedenkapp was a radical unionist with the Worker’s Trade Union. He too spoke on behalf of communism alongside Burlak. Alongside Elizabeth Gurley Flynn, they created the Workers Defense Union. At the time the lines of socialism and communism were blurred. Flynn was a suffragist, feminist who founded the ACLU. Her family moved to New York in 1900 from New Hampshire and Flynn became a activist by 1910. She spread her advocacy throughout New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Montana, Minnesota, Washington and Massachusetts – which remain heavily Liberal Marxist today.

After advocating to overthrow the government using force and extortion in 1951, she was arrested and spent 2 years in jail. Later she described the experience as victimhood – I was a political prisoner. She died in 1964 while visiting ‘again’ the Soviet Union. She was buried a ‘martyr’ for Bolshevism.

Nearly every elite private University responded favorably and/or embraced the communist ideology of the Bolsheviks. Because at the time – private universities were protected from the Government and could impose whatever doctrine they chose – quietly given secret societies have always been abundant, this Bolshevik Communism was simply viewed as an ideology. And so it was allowed to thrive for decades! Just as the ritualistic predatory societies exist today.

The funding for scholarships under Johnson was simply another pretext to support these societies and the indoctrination of the Youth Market. But of course this is my view of the issue. By contrast, here is how The VERY Liberal Atlantic views these cost savings:

“Historical institutions such as the Smithsonian and artistic ones like the Kennedy Center are being converted into homes for MAGA ideology rather than historical fact and free expression. Libraries are losing funding, government-employed scientists are being dismissed from their jobs, educators are being cowed into silence, and researchers are being warned not to broach forbidden subjects.”

Sort of looks like Putin vs Zelenskky….