How was HIV initially discovered?

In early 1983, a clear-cut isolate was obtained in Paris, with the help of interleukin-2 and anti-interferon serum, from cultured T lymphocytes derived from a lymph-node–biopsy specimen from a patient with lymphadenopathy, a syndrome that was considered to be a precursor of AIDS. ~ New England Journal of Medicine.

Lymphadenopathy is the swelling of lymph nodes which occurs when fighting ANY infection, including cancer. It is the body’s natural response. It means your immune system is fighting a viral or bacterial infection clearing germs and waste from your lymph fluid which consists of white blood cells, proteins and fatty compounds. Which lymph nodes are swollen is an indicator of the source of the infection.

HIV, AIDS, and Cancer are all viruses. The human body has billions of dormant viruses according to NIH. When the immune system is deficient, viruses can attack T-cells. T-cells, lymphocyte’s, are a white blood cell that support your immunity to any virus – per design. There are 4 types: 1) Helper – they activate B-cells to fight an infection, 2) Cytotoxic – they attack infected cells, 3) Regulatory – prevent over-reaction of the fighters, 4) Memory – remember the pathogen that infected you and create a stronger response.

All these T-cell responses work in conjunction to eliminate a foreign attack. When introducing chemically derived medications, our bodies naturally attack – which inhibits and diminishes the T-Cell’s natural response mechanisms to the virus. For Example: when my children were young and wanted Tylenol for fever I would explain that they have soldiers inside their body fighting the virus, but if I give them Tylenol all the soldiers would fall asleep and not be able to get rid of the enemy virus. Those soldiers are T-Cells.

EVERY virus is eliminated by healthy abundant T-Cells which contain various proteins. In 2015, Dr. Bradstreet discovered that the depletion of certain proteins in T-Cells cause cancer and by simply boosting the deficient proteins, the T-cells were able to do their job and eliminate the virus we call – cancer.

HIV is typically considered dormant, as in asymptomatic and can remain so for a person’s entire life, or decades later present as ‘immune deficiency’. The deficiency can be a result of low vitamin C, B, E, A, or D. Vitamin D deficiency became dominant as the general population lathered on sun-blocking lotions and potions. Vitamin C became dormant as we turned fruit and vegetables into glyphosate toxins. B vitamins came from red meat when we turned cows into antibiotic feeders. A was boosted by cod liver oil. E was sourced by greens which most men consider to be cow food.

In other words, the vast majority of viruses that take hold today are exasperated by deficiencies in our intake of nutritious food. When children are fed a steady diet of chemicals, their immunity and T-cell inhibitors are not properly formed. The chemicals confuse the T-cells. And soon they just go on a rampage of attacking everything. Add to the fray, the concoctions of Vaccine toxins and T-cells fail completely.

Reverse Transcript Inhibitors – is the Fauci toxin used to destroy HIV – which is asymptomatic as in does not yet really exist – a steady dosage of which for decades ultimately destroys all T-cell activity leading to immunity failure. Nucleoside diphosphate kinase A & B are mostly sucrose to enrich energy and are the basis of every RTI. They give you a temporary boost – a high – to give you the impression you are better until you crash. What they are not is vitamins to support deficiencies.

Asymptomatic is the ‘absence of any disease. It was emphatically pushed during the CoVid Pandemic, and is the basis of HIV.

There are over 800 lymph nodes in a body, including in the neck, armpits, chest, stomach, and groin. For example: Simple strep throat will cause neck lymph nodes to swell. Therefore, associating lymphadenopathy as the singular leading indicator of HIV as per the 1983 study is wholly faulted and baseless given it presumes that only HIV causes swollen lymphnodes when all viruses and infections are the actual causal affect:

Artificial flavors and sugars cause water retention. Bloating.

Vitamin D deficiency causes bone and muscle pain, bone disorders and higher risk of infection.

Vitamin B deficiency causes weakness, fatigue, depression, and neurological issues.

Vitamin C deficiency joint pain, bleeding gums, easy bruising, anemia, fatigue and irritability.

Vitamin A deficiency causes dry skin, vision problems, slow wound healing, risk of infections.

Vitamin E causes weakened immunity, nerve damage, impaired coordination, muscle weakness, associated with cystic fibrosis and celiac disease.

Eating GMO products, crickets, sugars and starches in prepackaged cans and boxes, and fake proteins, we are denying or depriving our bodies not just essential live vitamins and minerals, we are replacing them with toxins that our T-cells are desperately trying to remove – but don’t know how and thus go into overdrive.

To answer the Gay men diaspora of greater escalation of AIDS… they were vaccinated with Hep B given they were considered a ‘risk factor’. The same Hep B that is now given to newborns – age 1 Day. The ingredients of the Hep B vaccine appear to include the virus and aluminum. The virus’s protein antigen is on the nucleus of the virus bacteria and is ‘purified’ before adding it to the aluminum. The long-term adverse effects of the vaccine include ‘autoimmune diseases’ neurological issues and joint inflammation. The neurological ‘issues’ are named demyelinating diseases and include; MS, Guillain Barre, and acute disseminated encephalomyelitis (inflammatory disease of brain and spinal cord).

As Nobel Prize Chemist Kary Mullis argued HIV does not lead to AIDS. They are as distinct as malaria and a cold. 800 billion viruses? Or simply vitamin deficiencies learned in-vitro and throughout childhood exasperated by Vaccines laden with toxic metals…

And if that wasn’t enough – many of these toxins are now dumped in our air via chemtrails. The same air that sustains not just human life but animals, sea creatures, plants, and our entire ecosystem… In other words, from birth, children’s immune systems are compromised with diseases that make life miserable.