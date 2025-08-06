I’ve been reading quite a few articles of late about the evils of war, about Hiroshima and Nagasaki. One in particular by Edward Curtin on Global Research touched me because he asked some questions for which I might have some semblance of an answer. From a perspective – that is a bit different, and yet the same.

I will start at the end: we are not 50/50 God and Devil. That would mean the Devil was a god – he was a fallen angel amongst all the angels, but he was never and is not now a god. He is a small monster that the weak souls allow rule. It isn’t America or American’s it is Biblically and historically evident that this monster is able to purr his way into feeding a person’s weaknesses to do his will. In point, Civil War, WWI, WWII, Korea, Vietnam, Middle East, etc… Chaos is his name.

I grew up in a military household. Those who have, understand, it is a wholly different life and cult. My dad didn’t want to go into the military, he wanted to be an architect. His brother, Everett, wanted to be an actor. But he and his brother drew straws and my dad – lost. At sixteen he went to West Point having skipped two grades in school. It was heritage in my family. And every generation was to uphold the heritage because being a military officer meant you were a man of honor, respect, and integrity.

Above all it was – duty. Dating back to the Knights Templar, the military wing of the Pope. They were tasked with protection. They were also eliminated by the same persons who created them. Tortured. Burned alive. During their rein, they were supported by various Kings war after war after war. Those Kings were running out of money and began borrowing from Jewish Money Changers at usury rates.

The Knights did the bidding of the Kings. The US Military is still doing the bidding of the Kings. Funded by the Money Changers. Under the pretext that they are ‘protecting’ the world from the bad guys. The military is highly indoctrinated and has openly realized that aspect – today. Recruitment is mostly of young men who don’t know where else to go given their lives have not been stellar. The Generals go to War Colleges. Everything, literally everything they are taught is about spying, strategies, war, intelligence, and ‘protectionism’.

It is ingrained heavily.

When talking about Hiroshima and Nagasaki and the intentional incineration of hundreds of thousands of civilians – every action is the order by the Kings. That was in 1945. So why did the Kings order the US Military to subject themselves to nuclear radiation over and over again in Nevada six years later? That radiation ultimately killed every single officer who was ordered to stand outside the bunkers where the soldiers had some protection, and take a FULL load of radiation with no protection. For three years!

Including my father who ultimately became a two-star. Who fought in Patton’s tank battalion – the same Patton whose claim that he fought the wrong enemy earned him the ‘honor’ of being suicided by The Kings. These military officers and soldiers didn’t have the Devil inside them leading them to war, they had a cultish hypnosis impregnated by psychologists at the behest of Kings. Question the authority and find yourself either in the brig or discharged without anywhere to go. Once the duty is fulfilled, these same soldiers are discarded. These discharged soldiers become mercenaries because that’s all they know – their only skill set. Their souls are already broken. And no one is there to put them back together…. Humpty Dumpty.

When considering the Military knew the effects of Hiroshima in 1945? The Military is still doing the bidding of the Kings. It wasn’t the fault of the Knights Templar, it is the stage of the Kings and Popes. The Few. They play the soldiers like chessboard pawns. Having successfully indoctrinated the soldiers with a form of psychological hypnosis.

My father’s last assignment was to The Pentagon. His best friend, Bud Underwood’s last assignment, a four star, was to El Paso – considered a dumping ground for the unwanted. By order of the Kings.

The Devil is not in all Americans. Or any other ‘all’ society. Enemies are created from a select few who do not represent the majority. We have no say. No power. Voting is always fraudulent from city Councilman, to AG, to President.

The Kings have staged the Greatest Play on Earth with their beholden puppets.

Retiring after 40 years, my dad became a pacifist. His friends were all generals. It is a cult, yes. But we all live in some sort of cult surrounding ourselves with those people who understand us best. Chinatown. Little Italy. Polish Paradise. Painters, dancers, poets, included. Etc. It wasn’t the part on the stage that my father wanted to play, it was a time of duty. His brother did become an actor, and briefly got to be what he wanted because my father got the short straw. Unfortunately, his acting career was ended at age 26 when he died of cancer. But he got a shot. And my dad got Radiation poisoning.

The Generals and Soldiers fought and buried their PTSD because that’s what you did. Because PTSD means God has reclaimed your soul.