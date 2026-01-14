It is not IF, but When will Trump bomb Iran? Given he is scheduled to be at the World Economic Forum January 18th, the ego would be inclined to brag what a great warmonger he is before the biggest and baddest attendees present. With Protests ongoing, it is difficult to see how he would escape murdering civilian Iranians while forcing the Ayatollah to flee. It also ventures into the Cosmos – how much destruction and devastation will be forthcoming before an Israeli Prime Ruler is installed.

So far, Americans are on the end feed of massive tariffs. We are going to shell out $100+ Billion to rebuild the oil infrastructure in Venezuela. And we will be tabulating some $500 to $750 Billion to rebuild Gaza and the West Bank. Meanwhile, Trump is thinking about making Rubio president of Cuba, and the Federal Reserve Chair a Blackrock appointee who will smile warmly while destroying the last vestige of what was America. And then there is the $500 billion increase for Pentagon funding…

Greenland will not be free. There are only 93 miles of road in in all of Greenland making infrastructure for mining rare earths and gold relatively impossible. New ports would need to be developed. Electricity generation is minimal with blackouts periodically occurring. All machinery and equipment would have to be imported. Labor would be imported. The list is nauseatingly long! Like Venezuela, it is likely Trump would have to print more deficit money to even begin any projects which could take years to a decade to become feasible.

The full Bankruptcy of America would seem to leer it’s monstrous head from the White House. Because everything Trump is proposing will never come to fruition in his lifetime! In addition, all his dreams of fairyland could be quashed with the Supreme Court decision which was scheduled for today – and has been pushed ‘again’ for a later date.

Which leads me to believe we are missing something.

A Pattern: In 1590 Spain was the richest empire on earth controlling over half the gold and silver and their military was a dominant force across Europe – within 80 years they were bankrupt and never recovered. In 1918, Britain ruled the largest empire in history, within 40 years their currency collapsed and they became a vasal of America. Empires exhaust themselves with debt and a collapse of their currency hegemony. Always following the same pattern of rise – war – ego – currency rupture and defeat.

The Stages of an Empire’s Fall:

Military over-extension. Spain got to the point wherein half its revenue was spent on military incursions across multiple continents. The cost of maintaining the military devalued everything else. Currency Debasement: Spain began mixing copper into their gold and silver to the point that they were trading in copper. To combat overspending, the Royals of Spain accumulated more debt. Ultimately, building so much debt that their ability to repay was unsustainable and eroded trade. Four bankruptcies in 40 years – borrowing to pay debt. Loss of production/manufacturing leading to reliance on trade when you suddenly realize you have nothing to trade. Society failure was a direct result of a failing economy leading to uncontained crime, slums, and a population of beggars. Within 100 years, Spain became an inconsequential country barely surviving, and hardly a Super Power.

Always collapsing from internal economic failure, always following the same script. The Soviet Union couldn’t even produce their own food. And the US is following the exact same model just as Soros predicted, “I will take down America without firing a shot”. It is questionable whether America’s gold reserves exist! Our manufacturing base has collapsed. Trade is becoming ever more sparse as Trump makes America noncompetitive and continues the spiral of Trillion dollar deficits.

While these failed empires collapsed after Stage 5, the US hasn’t. By sheer resilience! Call in the Cleaners! Trump and Israel. To effectuate Stage 6 and 7 for a complete decay: Stage 6 is where we are today when other countries no longer rely on America’s fiat paper money. BRICS are moving back to gold and silver. The Middle East is recognizing alternate currencies. And with Israel at Trump’s helm, the war machine is now overextended and pushing toward a complete failed Empire. Bombs in one year: Sudan, Nigeria, Somalia, Russia, Iran, Venezuela, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Lebanon, and Iran again.

This is not coincidental. The take down of America is the end game. And the lizards have no intention of rebuilding ‘robust economies’. That would be – the Illusion.

There is no real money to prop us back up. Trump is now resorting to outright stealing to keep us running until the final decay which will be economic and agricultural collapse sending crime out of control. The same pattern over and over. As the economy collapses, citizens emigrate – those who stay fight for any remaining goods. When visiting the Detroit Auto factory yesterday, the manager informed Trump he had over 5,000 positions he couldn’t fill! Trump’s response, “Buy robots”.

The number of farm bankruptcies in 2024 were 55% higher than 2023. The number in 2025 is higher than 2024. Agriculture has a low margin for survival. Trump’s response? Import Beef from Argentina.

Trump’s policies are NOT about making America Great! They are about feeding the 7 stages of collapse as led by Bankers. MoneyChangers. Debt. Every single scenario throughout history providing the blueprint.