Helena’s Substack

Helena’s Substack

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Robert Welch's avatar
Robert Welch
8h

I'd say that war, colonialism and debt are the symptoms, the side effects of what has

ruptured empires. What's ruptured empires is that the World is run immorally. The psychopaths rise into power because they are willing to do what moral people aren't. Then, they manipulate things via the tools of fear - war, hate, deception, corruption, you name it - in order for them to gain more power and money ( the symbol of power ). It's gone on so long that it's considered Normal. All our problems are a result of this Normal reality we continue to live in. And, all our problems would go away if we started to live morally, have moral leaders, at least as the majority.

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JAMES GARBO's avatar
JAMES GARBO
1h

As usual, thank you for hitting us with your ever-empathetic angles of intelligence, despite the weights of the realities that you've so literally been forced to consistently paint over these last years. I'm finding it quite hard to be optimistic. Observing optimistic repetitive fakery? "Lets get together and pretend while we blatantly lie to each others faces:-) You know, we wanna have fun, it's even"expected- Set aside that serious shit we should have talked about - Since like Kennedy was shot!" "Put the damned mask on Jay! No, sorry, I only use my real face.

I used to look forward to travels and ritzy events... Now I'm seen as one of them "conspiratorial types". A lot of them don't even look up at folks like you and me anymore - Out of fear? I'm just "over-reacting"? Often these people have bachelors and masters degrees... Highly trained in memorization and COMPLIANCE -- until they'd made it -- Tada! Think? Not so much. They think you and I are weird for actually giving a shit! We're party poopers for our observing these ensnared and sinking masses - swimming hard to maintain any remaining normalcy biases that they can cling to! The money gets the best dopamine don't you know? " A condescending pat on my back... "You should join us! (3 times sincerely!) -- DISGUSTING! Or there's my smiling little pot stirring neighbor; ""Hey man, how's it going?" I'm thinking, is that supposed to be a joke? No. He literally actually just gets off on stirring people up! Ain't that a grand damned daily ambition? He says, Man. it's always been dis way Jay! Life is good and you're doin just fine"... He boasts, as I stair at him with disdain - As if my bathing in some "proper" propaganda that he's heard on TV, or some bullshit from his Zionist pastor will fix everything right up! "Man, you still carin bout them kids? That stupid - They all WANTED IT! Oh, it's them brownies over there? That "stupid muslim bullshit"?" LAUGHING! "Man, those people don't give a f@(k about! you! They'd rape you both and cut your heads off - That's how they are." No., (I won't type my neighbors name here) You just checked your brain and sold your soul at some point. You go do you, but you and I are not the same. I call you my neighbor, okay, friendship was an option, but I don't think we need to further pursue that. - Now I have work to do, excuse me please. Get off my fence. Go! Go!" Spewing a flurry of curse words and digs as I walked away... I just can't handle apathy paired with willful ignorance anymore. Can't do it. I can't not care. Sorry so long Helen. I guess I needed to vent a bit. Thank you for caring.

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