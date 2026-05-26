The psychological impact of fear and enemies is rooted in two different constructs, one is state terrorism against the people to oppress dissent, and the other is the use of violence against a state. The first two instances in ancient history:

The Sicarii: A splinter group of Jewish Zealots in the 1st century CE who assassinated perceived Roman collaborators in broad daylight. The Assassins: The Nizari Ismailis, a Shia sect, known for carrying out targeted political assassinations to instill fear in their adversaries.

In the Greek Bible the term translated as ‘fear’ is phobeo which literally translates to phobia. A phobia is an intense, irrational, and excessive fear of a specific object, situation, or activity. As a type of anxiety disorder, it causes a disproportionate “fight or flight” response and avoidance behaviors that can significantly disrupt daily life. It is a psychological syndrome. Not fear in the traditional sense as in “Fear God”, but as an excessive response to God.

The church has translated ‘fear’ as possessing a profound reverence and respect for God. Redefining the term and inverting the true meaning. Fear is not a reverence attitude – it is an intense emotion and perception of danger. Fear is Donald Trump’s Peace. Fear is Israel’s genocidal hatred. Fear is children being raped. It isn’t a phobeo – they are NOT the same.

So why did The Church purposefully mistranslate the word?

Denominational lenses: While there are 4 major world religions there are thousands of practicing religions including Folk and Indigenous practices. The problem arose when Christianity self-divided. Recreating itself as Protestant, Lutheran, Catholicism, Eastern Orthodoxy, Methodist, Mormon, etc… Each adopting a variation of the whole and translating the Bible to fit the theology invoked. And then using that theology to redefine words and not believe your head and heart when this translation is so fabricated that the most simplistic of words, ‘fear’, is transposed as ‘reverence’, is transposed as phobia.

The French Revolution of 1790 was called the Reign of Terror inflicted by the Jacobins. Mass executions. A revolutionary government controlling its citizens using terrorism and the elimination of political enemies. Robespierre led the Jacobins. He advocated for equality, no imprisonment without a trial, and was against the marginalization of women in academics. He demanded the monarchy abdicate in favor of a democratic republic.

At the time, Louis XVI was King and his wife was Marie Antoinette. They were 15 and 14 respectively. The Monarchy was in severe debt due to endless wars including the American Revolution. The loans came thru various sources including Genevan Bankers, bonds, life annuities, and fiat currency. The amount of debt was hidden by Jacques Necker who had been appointed as the Director-General of the Royal Treasury.

As unrest within the classes arose against the monarchial rule due to shortages and massive inflation, and the Nobles discovered the extent of debt, civil war broke out ultimately resulting in the execution of the King for treason as he sought help from other countries to quell the chaos within France. He was 38.

Patterns develop.

The cycles of war, debt and a fallen empire are embedded in our history to learn from and evolve. Instead, we have allowed ourselves to be deluded over and over again without thought. The psychological desire to be saved by is inherent in our souls and often leads to being preyed upon as a victim.

Were the Jacobins the victims or the perpetrators? Or both. It is notable that King Louis XVI was the last King of France. But the Civil War reign of terror ushered in a time of hyperinflation, chaos, and an economic crash for a decade before their hero came to save them – Napoleon Bonaparte. A warrior. An Emperor. He invaded Russia, Prussia, Syria, Egypt, Austria and the Holy Roman Empire before being defeated by those same countries and exiled.

Napoleon’s credits include the creation of the Banque de France, the reinstatement of the Catholic Church, and the institution of the frame of equality within law. His continual desire to conquer and war was his downfall as his enemies ultimately joined together to defeat him.

Trump’s advisors would appear to be re-enacting this period of time wherein the American Empire is collapsing as Trump creates enemies who will ultimately join in his defeat. King Trump. Emperor Trump. He envisions himself with grandeur befitting a deviant psychological psychosic. France never regained its place on the world stage. The baton was handed to the Ottomans and the British.

The Ottoman Empire collapsed in WWI and the British Empire post WWII. Why? Colonialism became non grata. The same colonialism Trump is desperately trying to resurrect via Venezuela, Cuba, Iran, Greenland, Canada, etc… Only Trump is controlled by Israel – they call the shots, they pull his strings. Sovereignty is what countries and the people demand – while Trump, Israel and the Zionist Advisors think they can over-rule the will through psychological dominance via fear and terror. Returning us to the era of the Jacobins.

What happened to Robespierre? Executed by guillotine which was the common means for Europe’s Empires. Similar to the public hangings in America during the early 1800’s. Trump has been ordered by Israel to break the Iran Treaty by Ben Gvir who said no agreement would be accepted except the annihilation of 93 million Persians.