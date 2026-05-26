Historically, War, Colonialism and Debt Have Ruptured Empires
French Revolution
The psychological impact of fear and enemies is rooted in two different constructs, one is state terrorism against the people to oppress dissent, and the other is the use of violence against a state. The first two instances in ancient history:
The Sicarii: A splinter group of Jewish Zealots in the 1st century CE who assassinated perceived Roman collaborators in broad daylight.
The Assassins: The Nizari Ismailis, a Shia sect, known for carrying out targeted political assassinations to instill fear in their adversaries.
In the Greek Bible the term translated as ‘fear’ is phobeo which literally translates to phobia. A phobia is an intense, irrational, and excessive fear of a specific object, situation, or activity. As a type of anxiety disorder, it causes a disproportionate “fight or flight” response and avoidance behaviors that can significantly disrupt daily life. It is a psychological syndrome. Not fear in the traditional sense as in “Fear God”, but as an excessive response to God.
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The church has translated ‘fear’ as possessing a profound reverence and respect for God. Redefining the term and inverting the true meaning. Fear is not a reverence attitude – it is an intense emotion and perception of danger. Fear is Donald Trump’s Peace. Fear is Israel’s genocidal hatred. Fear is children being raped. It isn’t a phobeo – they are NOT the same.
So why did The Church purposefully mistranslate the word?
Denominational lenses: While there are 4 major world religions there are thousands of practicing religions including Folk and Indigenous practices. The problem arose when Christianity self-divided. Recreating itself as Protestant, Lutheran, Catholicism, Eastern Orthodoxy, Methodist, Mormon, etc… Each adopting a variation of the whole and translating the Bible to fit the theology invoked. And then using that theology to redefine words and not believe your head and heart when this translation is so fabricated that the most simplistic of words, ‘fear’, is transposed as ‘reverence’, is transposed as phobia.
The French Revolution of 1790 was called the Reign of Terror inflicted by the Jacobins. Mass executions. A revolutionary government controlling its citizens using terrorism and the elimination of political enemies. Robespierre led the Jacobins. He advocated for equality, no imprisonment without a trial, and was against the marginalization of women in academics. He demanded the monarchy abdicate in favor of a democratic republic.
At the time, Louis XVI was King and his wife was Marie Antoinette. They were 15 and 14 respectively. The Monarchy was in severe debt due to endless wars including the American Revolution. The loans came thru various sources including Genevan Bankers, bonds, life annuities, and fiat currency. The amount of debt was hidden by Jacques Necker who had been appointed as the Director-General of the Royal Treasury.
As unrest within the classes arose against the monarchial rule due to shortages and massive inflation, and the Nobles discovered the extent of debt, civil war broke out ultimately resulting in the execution of the King for treason as he sought help from other countries to quell the chaos within France. He was 38.
Patterns develop.
The cycles of war, debt and a fallen empire are embedded in our history to learn from and evolve. Instead, we have allowed ourselves to be deluded over and over again without thought. The psychological desire to be saved by is inherent in our souls and often leads to being preyed upon as a victim.
Were the Jacobins the victims or the perpetrators? Or both. It is notable that King Louis XVI was the last King of France. But the Civil War reign of terror ushered in a time of hyperinflation, chaos, and an economic crash for a decade before their hero came to save them – Napoleon Bonaparte. A warrior. An Emperor. He invaded Russia, Prussia, Syria, Egypt, Austria and the Holy Roman Empire before being defeated by those same countries and exiled.
Napoleon’s credits include the creation of the Banque de France, the reinstatement of the Catholic Church, and the institution of the frame of equality within law. His continual desire to conquer and war was his downfall as his enemies ultimately joined together to defeat him.
Trump’s advisors would appear to be re-enacting this period of time wherein the American Empire is collapsing as Trump creates enemies who will ultimately join in his defeat. King Trump. Emperor Trump. He envisions himself with grandeur befitting a deviant psychological psychosic. France never regained its place on the world stage. The baton was handed to the Ottomans and the British.
The Ottoman Empire collapsed in WWI and the British Empire post WWII. Why? Colonialism became non grata. The same colonialism Trump is desperately trying to resurrect via Venezuela, Cuba, Iran, Greenland, Canada, etc… Only Trump is controlled by Israel – they call the shots, they pull his strings. Sovereignty is what countries and the people demand – while Trump, Israel and the Zionist Advisors think they can over-rule the will through psychological dominance via fear and terror. Returning us to the era of the Jacobins.
What happened to Robespierre? Executed by guillotine which was the common means for Europe’s Empires. Similar to the public hangings in America during the early 1800’s. Trump has been ordered by Israel to break the Iran Treaty by Ben Gvir who said no agreement would be accepted except the annihilation of 93 million Persians.
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I'd say that war, colonialism and debt are the symptoms, the side effects of what has
ruptured empires. What's ruptured empires is that the World is run immorally. The psychopaths rise into power because they are willing to do what moral people aren't. Then, they manipulate things via the tools of fear - war, hate, deception, corruption, you name it - in order for them to gain more power and money ( the symbol of power ). It's gone on so long that it's considered Normal. All our problems are a result of this Normal reality we continue to live in. And, all our problems would go away if we started to live morally, have moral leaders, at least as the majority.
As usual, thank you for hitting us with your ever-empathetic angles of intelligence, despite the weights of the realities that you've so literally been forced to consistently paint over these last years. I'm finding it quite hard to be optimistic. Observing optimistic repetitive fakery? "Lets get together and pretend while we blatantly lie to each others faces:-) You know, we wanna have fun, it's even"expected- Set aside that serious shit we should have talked about - Since like Kennedy was shot!" "Put the damned mask on Jay! No, sorry, I only use my real face.
I used to look forward to travels and ritzy events... Now I'm seen as one of them "conspiratorial types". A lot of them don't even look up at folks like you and me anymore - Out of fear? I'm just "over-reacting"? Often these people have bachelors and masters degrees... Highly trained in memorization and COMPLIANCE -- until they'd made it -- Tada! Think? Not so much. They think you and I are weird for actually giving a shit! We're party poopers for our observing these ensnared and sinking masses - swimming hard to maintain any remaining normalcy biases that they can cling to! The money gets the best dopamine don't you know? " A condescending pat on my back... "You should join us! (3 times sincerely!) -- DISGUSTING! Or there's my smiling little pot stirring neighbor; ""Hey man, how's it going?" I'm thinking, is that supposed to be a joke? No. He literally actually just gets off on stirring people up! Ain't that a grand damned daily ambition? He says, Man. it's always been dis way Jay! Life is good and you're doin just fine"... He boasts, as I stair at him with disdain - As if my bathing in some "proper" propaganda that he's heard on TV, or some bullshit from his Zionist pastor will fix everything right up! "Man, you still carin bout them kids? That stupid - They all WANTED IT! Oh, it's them brownies over there? That "stupid muslim bullshit"?" LAUGHING! "Man, those people don't give a f@(k about! you! They'd rape you both and cut your heads off - That's how they are." No., (I won't type my neighbors name here) You just checked your brain and sold your soul at some point. You go do you, but you and I are not the same. I call you my neighbor, okay, friendship was an option, but I don't think we need to further pursue that. - Now I have work to do, excuse me please. Get off my fence. Go! Go!" Spewing a flurry of curse words and digs as I walked away... I just can't handle apathy paired with willful ignorance anymore. Can't do it. I can't not care. Sorry so long Helen. I guess I needed to vent a bit. Thank you for caring.