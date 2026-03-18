How was the Middle East created? In 1916, British diplomat Mark Sykes and French diplomat François Georges-Picot divided the region per a pinky swear promise that the Arabs would assist in overthrowing the Ottoman Empire. Instead of upholding their promise, they turned the middle east into two colonies: France got Syria and Lebanon while Britain got Iraq, Jordan, and Palestine. Turkey fought a war for independence, and the modern Saudi Arabia was founded in 1932 although the Saud family emerged from the Anazah tribal confederation, known for its rich Bedouin culture dating from the 15th century.

When Edmond Rothschild began extending settlements in Palestine for his Bolshevik compatriots, The House of Rothschild formed terrorist cells to fight the Arabs and the British leading to the Balfour Agreement. To this day, the majority of Arab countries view Picot and Sykes as terrorists after they assassinated Arab intellectuals in 1916. The aftermath of WWI was a mess of colonialism, chaos, and Lies.

WWII: Was Winston Churchill really a Hero or ‘Great Man’ as noted by Trump? Or was his legacy manufactured by Hollywood to put Britain back on the proverbial map after making a muck of post WWI war policies? Videos abound of Churchill being booed for Britain’s entrance into the War on Hitler in collusion with FDR. The cost to rebuild Britain was roughly $7 billion – These funds were crucial to avoid immediate bankruptcy and bankruptcy-induced starvation, though they saddled the

UK with debt fully paid only in 2006. 450,000 British citizens died in the War. No, Churchill was NOT popular amongst the British. His re-election in 1951 was a narrow win given he lost the popular vote but secured a ‘party majority’ based on promises to rebuild more housing. Just as Trump is doing today. Although construction worker shortages are vast and buyers are afraid of the economy degraded by WAR.

Don’t Worry, Be Happy… By opening our ports for oil and fertilizer temporarily suspending the Jones Act for 60 days, Trump is signaling a long war. No money in the coffers. Emptying our Strategic reserves. Amidst Brent Crude oil prices in the range of $111 a barrel and OPEC at $133. And a weapons production lag of 1-5 years.

In the 1980’s, Thatcher and Reagan decided to alter history and promote new films portraying Churchill as a great man – fat, guzzling a pint a day, smoking cigars like a sieve, and eating caviar, roast beef, and lobster kind of hero while the peasants scrummed for rationed potatoes. Ok, so the movies don’t highlight the latter part of my comment.

Rewriting history seems a necessary component of political and societal grumbling. From Zionism to the Templars to the Crusades, to Jesus, there are no absolutes. Why do the Zionists claim Jesus is in a vat of semen rotting in Hell? Why can’t they simply say they don’t believe he was the Messiah?

Why is Israel pretending Netanyahu is alive by shoving really cheap AI videos that can be discerned as fake by thirteen year olds. What is the point? The writers of history are likely busily putting together another ‘Greatest man in history’ pamphlets to distribute to the peasants as memorabilia. Why does Hegseth need to Lie about the number of US casualties? Pretense. Illusion. All for the sake of – legacy.

The world at large has grown so perverse there are actually, what are known as, Polymarket Gamblers – people lining up with their cash bets on war strikes, death counts, ships bombed, fires, oil, etc… A Frenzy right now. What happened to all the drug boats off the coast of Venezuela? Greenland?

Tulsi Gabbard is now giving testimony claiming that intel reveals Russia, China, Pakistan, North Korea, and Iran are all putting the US at Direct Risk of being attacked with a nuclear weapon. Is she setting the stage for WWIII? What do these countries all have in common? No Rothschild Banks. Meaning The Rothschilds are establishing precedent for a Greater War. Despite the West being ILL prepared.

Democrats are a dead entity. Republicans and Maga are dead entities. It is time to create a new party pulling on all sides of the aisles that is representative of The American People – before anarchy and chaos dissolves the US into the Netherworld.

Perhaps instead of a Party, it would be a Coalition of nine, each from different academics; lawyer, doctor, economist, engineer, military, technology, banking, agriculture, and environment. No private jets, no insider trading, no tit-for-tat, with funding capped at $250,000 each. Congress would no longer exist. Lobbies would be illegal. States would manage their own states and if people didn’t like how one state was managed – they can move. Because as it is now, there is virtually no place for Americans – to move unless you count ‘bunkers’.