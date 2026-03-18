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Robert Welch's avatar
Robert Welch
5h

I'm wondering if the world has grown more perverse, or that the perversions have been put into the light of day via the internet, which is allowing us to access information from people such as yourself and beyond.....

It's kind of like the nun in the convent being faithful to her husband, Jesus. It's quite easy to be so in the nunnery, but another story when out in the real world......

Anyway, just thinking of the period when the priests would dunk women in the river and if they drowned, it was proof of their being witches. Now, that's pretty perverse. And, how about all those medieval torture machines one sees in historic castles ? To have a public display of a hanging, drawing and quartering seems pretty perverse to me also......

A problem today, also, is that there are so many more of us and thus more perversions happening; and, we can access this information, sometimes as it's happening. Where as in olden days, only attending parties would have access to a perversion, and to get the information out would take time and effort, and likely not many would find out about perversions that weren't local.....s

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4 replies by Helena Glass and others
Tom Bouklas's avatar
Tom Bouklas
4h

Let’s see. You left out…….nothing! Parts of this were the topic when I met my brother for lunch.

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