Rubio returns from negotiations held in Jeddah postulating garbage and acting like a complete buffoon! He is an embarrassment to the concept of honor wherein Trump had already conceded what Russia needed and now takes a weak position. Russia has won the war. Per Col Macgregor, the fatalities on the Ukraine front are likely 1.5 Million. Sacrifices made by one of the most evil nations on earth. Because the Deep State doesn’t want Ukrainians – it wants Ukraine.

Infowars, Jamie White, was shot and killed outside his home – Alex Jones thinks it was an execution. The media thinks it was a car theft gone bad. A Kill List assassination. Two other prominent people on the List include JD Vance, Musk and Tucker Carlson. American citizens. Rubio wants to send MORE weapons and Intel to Ukraine. TO be used to assassinate Americans? President Trump has made no comment.

Sending more weapons to Ukraine to force Russia into signing a ridiculous 30 day peace treaty is a completely worthless agenda. Worse, it means Trump’s Word of Honor in his dealings with Putin is also – worthless. In the world of Japan – this would be ‘losing face’. A highly disrespectful act that can lead a person to seek suicide.

MENTSU: The Japanese concept of face encompasses a person’s social standing, reputation and dignity. A humiliating embarrassment is not taken lightly. Rubio has caused President Trump that loss of dignity.

As Macgregor noted, Putin will agree to a ceasefire ONLY if the long-term can be assured. Which in reality would require a new government. In addition, no NATO ‘peacemakers’ and concessions of land. Exactly what he said 3 years ago, 2 years ago and last month. No bioweapon labs. No killing of eastern civilians. Rubio is lost in the translation.

Macgregor and Carlson gave an interview of perfection yesterday. They discussed Ukraine and what the US must do to avoid a global war that would most certainly see the annihilation of America. We have NO allies. Israel has now set its sights on seven countries that they want to remove from the map. Iran and Russia and China have signed on in a military defense pact. Challenging that with a weak EU and a weaponless US, Macgregor estimates we would be destroyed within 2 weeks. Or Less.

IF ego is the mantra – ergo we die.

– I highly recommend watching this interview. It is truly a succinct, no holds barred analysis that reveals our entire focus should be on Mexico. In particular, Mexican Cartels. A Cartel that is facilitated by the CIA and MI6. For money. Operating with US military weapons bought from Ukraine that could take down an army. Physically, on our Border.

It is noteworthy with all the bad boy rhetoric coming out of the UK and Starmer, he announced today that he will be cutting/scrapping NHS due to incompetence. DOGE style. The ‘universal’ healthcare system in the UK has been a nightmare from inception. The waiting time for surgeries is such that citizens are dying from lack of care. Others fly to India. The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel – Maggie Smith 2011.

Simultaneously, Germany is discussing its ‘Debt Brake’. Loosening the brake for the purpose of increased defense spending has been met with skepticism as it essentially burdens the future on the same cliff that America is facing. Germany is already in a monetary recession. But facing the reality that the EU has been running on the backs of US taxpayers means fiscal reform is now a necessity.

Diverting resources to the military instead of manufacturing and production will cause Germany to fall further into the oblivion of dependency. Defense spending is the largess cause of falling behind in exports and reliance on imports. It is how Japan became dominant, how China became dominant. Focus. Self reliance is the direction every country should partake in rearranging the deck chairs.

Of course it is only possible if the muddling and meddling of the Cartels within governments are relieved of duty, including our own. Make dreams lest we no longer exist. Hold to HONOR. Don't humiliate others - or yourself.