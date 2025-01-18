Sometimes I think that people read our ‘substacks’ our ‘blogs’ and fail to recognize that we are ‘people’. I am not an entity. I am not a media outlet. I am human. I feel. I fear. I have my own story – just like you… Sometimes that story is fraught with hardships – just like you. You see, you are no different than me in that your job, your world, your life, your family is a connection to your story which is readily definable – yet somehow – we/I are not. Why?

I try to write as much from third party fact as I can. But that doesn’t mean I don’t have an opinion. It doesn’t mean that when you attack me for not aligning with your view – I am an indelible nonhuman that is supposed to suck up your riffs, your rants, your consternations that are suddenly illuminated given something I say does not align with you.

It does mean that I have a heart. I have a soul. And when someone takes offense and simply deletes me from their viewership while making a quip against my heart – that hurts. It means you are only my friend if I align with you. I cannot have any alternate opinion or view. Why delete someone? What point does it serve? Are you unable to have debate with like minded souls?

I don’t agree with all of Trump’s appointments. Should I thus turn my entire support away? It is as though we have become super sensitive and only perfection is allowed. Perfection as defined by every single unique soul. Billions of souls which will never align.

I am no different. I am the messenger. I research to exponentially critical depths. Each blog I write takes me an entire day to research and construct. If I wanted to fill the internet void with superficial nothings – in my view, that would devalue my intellect and make me nothing more than a ‘sparkler’ in the world of fireworks.

Lately, I find a soiree of my followers take offense at my blog… Accusing me. Chastising me. I am more than happy to debate what I know, what I write, what I research, and provide links. However, I have had my research, my links, my indefinite critical thinking plagiarized. Including by supposedly reputable MAGA outlets. That you follow.

Overall, it is now more important than ever to put aside the dervish, the you are not perfection anecdotal analogy, and look at the big picture. While simultaneously declaring that Trump is NOT God, recognize that Trump is NOT God. He will make mistakes. I will make mistakes. But my intentions are steadfast. Where are yours? If I make a mistake, does that mean I should be banished? Or does it mean you have become so critically misaligned that anything less than perfection according to your specific ideologies – is not tolerated?

I don’t advocate for the death of an entire civilization. Women and children included. I don’t advocate for sanctions on ANY country – ever. I think war is a construct of a caveman mentality of unevolved brain development. I am human. I have a story. I have feelings. I am not a robot – or AI computer algorithm. So, when making your ugly commentary, maybe think twice about what and where that threat is convened in your own soul and heart.

And what purpose – it serves.