Yesterday I could not post my blog due to scrolling issues that only occurred on the post blog page. I tried everything imaginable and even contacted support services. I was convinced it was a substack error - only to discover it was something only a blond girl could have done. Apologies to All. I will not disclose what I did wrong - way too embarrassing
Reminds me of a song titled, " What Was I Thinking ? " by Christine Lavin.
( for example, she goes out on a blind date at the recommendation of a friend and it
was a disaster - What was I thinking ? )
Or, shows that you're a true blonde and not a dyed, wanna be.