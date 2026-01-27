How People Dress has psychological ramifications. When Popes realized their worn and tattered robes gave the impression of beggars and peasants they sought to convey a higher authority over Kings by ‘dressing the part’. They began wearing fine robes, jewels, and mitres taller than crowns. The purpose was to give the impression of greater power. It worked.

Border Patrol uniforms used to look like a local sheriffs’. Today, Border Agents dress for battle. Gas masks. Covered faces. Tactical vests. AK’s. They come for a fight. 2025 saw the largest death rate of immigrants while in detention – 32. In addition 17 immigrants died while in ICE custody.

92 ICE Agents have died since 2003 – 37% from CoVid Vax, 28% from vehicle accidents, 19% from health problems, and a total of 9 agents were murdered – 7 in the US including by a cult, 1 per year during Obama’s Rein (6) and 1 in 2017. Local law enforcement have a 6.2 times higher rate than ICE. In Minneapolis, dozens of Americans have been arrested while ICE claims roughly 2500 to 2800 illegals. The focus is on Americans because we are being attacked by our own government.

The apparatus of our military and security agents is wholly mismanaged, trained to hate Americans by Israel, fighting protesters instead of simply making legal arrests of illegals, making them ‘the enemy’. Operating outside of justice and law, blowing up boats of ‘suspected’ drug dealers. It is called ROGUE. And Trump campaigned on the promise to dismantle – ROGUE. In particular, the CIA, the FBI, and various NGO’s.

When an illegal commits murder, they are incarcerated for life. When an American commits murder, they are incarcerated for 20 years to life. When immunity for murder is granted to any government agency, justice is perverted and the entire system spirals into a prolonged crash.

The Justice Department and FBI keep releasing data Musk’s DOGE team uncovered 10 months ago regarding theft, laundering, & bribery, yet no one is fired or arrested, no funds are blocked, none recovered, no asset seizures. The government has created a perverse parallel system of immunity for me – death for thee. The Department of Education is still getting their billions for nothing in return. Even Planned Parenthood remains on the take. The coup maker, National Endowment for Democracy is still on the payroll, as are tens to hundreds of thousands of other NGO’’s. And they are NOT all in Minneapolis – they are in Langley and DC.

What is Trump’s End Game?

Ballrooms? Annual doubling of his own wealth. Tik Tok Censorship? IF he can’t handle the job – he shouldn’t have TAKEN the job. The US Treasury is sitting on $900+ billion in unspent funds. Yet we are going to have a government ‘shutdown’. Bessent ‘predicts’ we will have a record economy in 2026. Why? No explanation, simply trying to deflect from the failures. Huckabee is chanting like a crazed-out cult member that if we all assert Jews are the chosen ones we will have peace and go to Heaven. 40 House Republicans are leaving office this midterm. And the Trump MAGA’s are calling for death against everyone – including me. For existing.

Trump allowed the communist Bolsheviks to take over the White House, the Military, Homeland Security and The Treasury. And wonders why America is collapsing in front of his eyes.

Given it is now public that Trump’s agencies are funding the riots, the End Game becomes clear. Israel is stoking a Civil War and our own militaries and militias which have been compromised will be tasked with eliminating Americans to allow for a full-blown Israeli coup. While foolish pundits discuss how weak Putin is for not blowing Ukrainians off the map, they allow Israel to take over America without a peep. While pundits declare Russia is no friend of Iran for not inciting WWIII when Trump did Netanyahu’s will and bombed Iran, who is going to come to save America? Our great ally Canada? Mexico?

Trump will go down in history as America’s Nero. America will become the New Soviet Union. And those Pundits? They won’t understand until they find themselves staring at the walls of the biggest prison on earth – America. Our uniforms?