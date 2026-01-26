“To what extent can you pursue criminals in your own country” ~ Tucker Carlson speaking about ICE in Minneapolis. I remember when ‘strategy’ within military and police operations were implemented to capture criminals, including illegal immigrants. Strategy entails using the fewest to capture the many.

There are currently 3,000 federal officers, including ICE, in Minneapolis. There are roughly 80,000 to 130,000 illegals in Minnesota, a state of 6 million. It is estimated that roughly 10% of these illegals are in Minneapolis. Thus, the WH sent 3,000 federal agents to arrest 8,000 to 13,000 illegals. To date they have arrested 3,000 “including protesters” and killed 2 Americans.

Who is organizing the anti-ICE protests? Indivisible, ACLU, and Public Citizen.

Indivisible: Registered with the IRS. Based in Washington, DC. They have an Action PAC with 2413 donors in 2024. Their donors are listed on Open Secrets. One such donor is Families USA Foundation which played a significant role in enacting Obama’s ACA. Their Director is Frederick Isasi, JD. They have a Wikipedia page. WHY doesn’t the FBI investigate?

There are two Directors running Indivisible; Leah Greenberg and Ezra Levin. They are married. They have been featured in the NYT, WAPO, CNN, MSNBC, etc… Ezra wrote a book. They are Jewish and have a national presence. Why isn’t Homeland Security investigating them for inciting the ICE riots?

Public Citizen: A registered 501©(3) whose board consists of members of the Public Citizen Foundation: Halperin – special assistant for national security under Clinton. Robert Weissman – JD. Gerson Smoger – Trial Lawyer of The Year – 2012. Annie Leonard – Director of Greenpeace. Mark Chavez – former Civil Division of the DOJ. Jim Bildner – Managing Director for The Fund For Sustainability.

They have sued the Trump Administration 30 times since the inauguration. IF their actions are the source of the Anti-Ice riots, why isn’t the FBI investigating them? The DOJ?

Cutting off the source of the riots would seem a ‘strategy’ to impede the riots. But our Department of Justice is too entangled with writing ‘stern letters’. Our FBI is defending Patel’s girlfriend from tweets, and Kristi Noem can’t decide which lipstick to wear to a raid. This is what happens when you hire incompetent people to run government agencies.

Who is training ICE?

Immigration and Customs Enforcement held job expos in multiple cities and dangled $50,000 bonuses, student-loan forgiveness, and other perks before potential recruits. 12,000 new recruits were hired. ICE agents are trained in Israel by the IDF. An ongoing arrangement since the early 2000’s. Training has focused on areas such as counter-terrorism, surveillance, crowd control, and border enforcement.

A retired army officer, Anthony Aguilar, has produced whistleblower videos in which he details the training as exploited by Israel – paid for by Homeland Security. Exchanges between U.S. and Israeli police and military agencies are organized by a range of actors, including private companies both in the U.S. and Israel, non-profit organizations, and governmental agencies.

Those agencies include: Security Solutions International, Georgia Law Enforcement and Exchange, Jewish Voice For Peace, ADL, Jewish Institute for National Security Affairs, AIPAC, etc… etc…etc…

Security Solutions International’s website offers different training courses for the US government including Department of War, Homeland Security, FEMA, FBI, etc. Their website highlights one particular methodology: Advanced Israel Training – run by Henry Morgenstern, a US and Israeli citizen educated in the UK who contracts directly with Homeland Security and the intelligence community. Recruits are funded by the FBI thru the Joint Terrorism Task Force and FEMA via Urban Area Security Initiative.

The Director of SSI is Sol Bradman, a pilot operating out of Miami.

In essence, the reason our Israeli First government is NOT investigating who is funding the ICE riots is because they are funded by Israel with US government/Taxpayer funds. We are funding the protests, then sending in ICE to disrupt the protests using IDF tactics of the Hannibal Directive wherein human life is dispensable.

This is how the US pursues ‘criminal’ illegals like hunted animals – we bring them into America, hunt them down, organize riots, torture and kill whoever gets in the way, and use taxpayer funds for the GAME. 100% immunity guaranteed. Black Book Mercenaries.